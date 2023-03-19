Putting the Patient at the Center of the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

The pharmaceutical supply chain is a critical component of our healthcare system, ensuring that patients can get the treatments they need when necessary. Unfortunately, this traditional approach has led to fragmentation and inefficiencies – particularly highlighted by the significant disruptions brought about by COVID-19. Without robust solutions for coordinated delivery methods, many health organizations are at risk of struggling even more with patient demand going forward.

Despite challenges and disruptions, the pharmaceutical supply chain sector is still primed to offer ways to improve healthcare access for patients. By placing patient experiences at the center of their strategies, this industry has a chance to ensure high-quality care is made readily available.

Building a Patient-Centric Process

Patients are at the forefront of any healthcare organization’s mission. Therefore, when considering the pharmaceutical supply chain, patient-centricity is essential for creating an efficient, cost-effective, and safe process that puts patients at the center of decision-making.

But what exactly is patient centricity?

Patient centricity is a term used to describe an approach to healthcare that puts patients at the center of every decision. It involves considering all aspects of a patient’s needs and preferences, from their diagnosis to their treatment options and health outcomes. This holistic approach allows healthcare providers to develop more effective treatments and better serve their patients.

Regarding pharmaceutical supply chains, patient-centricity requires organizations to prioritize ensuring that medications are available in sufficient quantities, with minimal disruption and delays in delivery, while also ensuring patient safety. This can be achieved through several methods, such as adopting preventative measures like inventory management systems which can detect shortages before they occur and ensure accurate tracking of medications throughout the supply chain.

Additionally, investing in technology such as automated systems can help streamline operations while providing greater visibility into data such as medication orders and refills – allowing issues to be identified quickly and addressed appropriately.

When it comes to pharmaceutical supply chains, there are numerous benefits associated with incorporating patient-centric principles into processes. These include:

Improved quality assurance (QA) standards

Increased awareness about product safety

Better inventory management

Reduced costs

Higher patient satisfaction rates

Improved regulatory compliance

By focusing on these metrics, organizations can create an environment where providers and patients come out ahead – leading to long-term success for everyone involved.

What Drives Patient Centricity?

The pharmaceutical supply chain is a complex system that involves many stakeholders, from manufacturers and distributors to pharmacies and patients. With so many players involved, it can be challenging to ensure patient-centricity. However, there are a few key driving concepts that can help organizations achieve this goal:

Patients Are Key

To establish patient-centricity effectively, businesses need to have an intimate knowledge of how different populations interact with their products. This means collecting data about patient demographics, preferences for products and services, and other factors impacting their healthcare experience. By understanding what drives patients’ decisions in healthcare environments, businesses can design better solutions for the long term.

Technology Is Essential

Technology has become essential to achieving patient-centricity in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Advanced analytics solutions allow businesses to analyze large amounts of data quickly and accurately to better understand customer needs and preferences.

Automated tracking systems make it easier for companies to monitor their products during transit and keep track of inventory levels across multiple locations. Smartphone apps give patients easy access to information about their medications so they can make informed decisions about their healthcare choices, and artificial intelligence (AI) tools help companies identify potential problems before they arise. These technologies allow companies to provide a high-quality service that meets or exceeds customers’ expectations every time they interact with them.

Regulations Matter

Regulations play an essential role in driving patient-centricity. Government agencies like the FDA have established rules and guidelines designed to protect patients by ensuring that only safe medicines reach consumers’ hands.

Additionally, laws like HIPAA protect people’s privacy regarding medical records by requiring certain safeguards be taken when handling confidential information about individuals’ health care status or history. By following these regulations closely and advocating for further protections where needed, businesses can demonstrate their commitment to safeguarding consumer interests at all times.

The Patient-Centric Supply Chain

The healthcare industry is quickly evolving, and as it does, the supply chain that serves it needs to keep up. This requires appropriate infrastructure, end-to-end regulatory requirements, traceability, and contingency planning.

Appropriate Infrastructure

Any organization looking to build a patient-centric supply chain should have an appropriate infrastructure to support it. This includes physical infrastructure, such as warehouses and distribution centers, and digital infrastructure, including data systems and software that enable communication between stakeholders in the supply chain.

End-to-End Regulatory Requirements

No matter how efficient or effective your supply chain may be, you are not doing enough to ensure patient safety and satisfaction if it does not meet all applicable regulatory requirements. Organizations should ensure they understand all relevant regulations, including those related to product quality control, transportation of hazardous materials, and recordkeeping while putting systems in place to ensure compliance at every step of the process.

Traceability

To ensure patient safety and satisfaction and comply with applicable regulations, organizations should have a traceability system in place throughout their entire supply chain process. Traceability means that every step of the way, from raw material sourcing through transportation and distribution, there is a detailed record that can be traced back to the original source. This helps businesses ensure that high-quality products are safe for consumption.

Contingency Planning

Contingency planning is essential for any organization hoping to build an effective patient-centric supply chain. Organizations should plan ahead for potential problems that could arise during the process, such as delays due to weather or unexpected changes in demand, and create plans for how they will address them if they occur. Having a contingency plan ready helps minimize disruption when something does go wrong while also allowing organizations to respond quickly with minimal disruption or downtime.

Taking Steps to Keep our Pharmaceutical Supply Chains Patient-Centric

While the increasing complexity of healthcare and pharmaceutical supply chains can make it challenging to ensure patient-centricity throughout, organizations that are committed to putting patients first have a number of options available to them. By investing in appropriate infrastructure, complying with all relevant regulations, employing traceability measures, and creating contingency plans for potential disruptions, companies can demonstrate their commitment to safety, quality, and patient satisfaction. In doing so, they ensure that their supply chains are more efficient and protect patients’ best interests at all times.

Go to top

About the Author

David L. Buss is CEO of DB Schenker USA, a 150 year old leading global freight forwarder and 3PL provider. David Buss is responsible for all P&L aspects in the United States, which is made up of over 7,000 employees located throughout 39 forwarding locations and 55 logistics centers.