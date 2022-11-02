Punt Casino is a crypto online casino with a selection of over 500 Bitcoin games.

Although it has been operating in the industry for a very short time, it has a reputation as one of the best online casinos for crypto gambling fans, and you will soon understand why.

Before we delve deeper into our Punt Casino review, check out its highlight features.

Punt Casino Pros:

No-deposit free spins bonus for newcomers

Multiple deposit bonus offers for new registrants

Excellent instant-play mobile casino

Live Chat support operating around the clock

Casino games by multiple software providers

Punt Casino Cons:

$20 minimum deposit for some bonus offers

Strictly a crypto-exclusive casino

$100 minimum withdrawal limit

Live games missing

Most rewarding Punt Casino Bonuses for new players:

30 No Deposit Free Spins (30FSGS): Grab 30 no-deposit free spins you can use on the Golden Sheila slot. Use the 30FSGS bonus code.

200% Match Deposit Bonus (OWEN200): Use the OWEN200 bonus code to claim a 200% match deposit bonus of up to 5 BTC. This bonus is valid on keno and online slots.

Three Deposit Bonus Offers (POWERUPNEW, POWERUP2, POWERUP3, UNLOCK25): Claim a 125% deposit bonus valued up to 3 BTC and $25 in a free chips on your first minimum deposit of $10.

This welcome package also features a second deposit bonus offer of 75% up to 1 BTC and a third 75% deposit bonus up to 2 BTC. Use the POWERUPNEW, POWERUP2, POWERUP3 bonus codes. Use the Punt bonus code UNLOCK25 bonus code to get a free chip of $25.

25% bonus valued up to 1 BTC (25GMB): Click on the link to claim a 25% bonus valued up to 1 BTC. Use the 25GMB bonus code and make a minimum deposit of $20.

Match deposit bonuses between 30% and 100% (BLOCKBUSTER): With the BLOCKBUSTER bonus code, you can claim a match deposit bonus of 100% up to 3 BTC if you make a deposit of $100. With deposits between $9 and $50, you qualify for bonuses between 30% and 75%.

Punt Casino has been designed carefully with both desktop and mobile casino players in mind. Like other top online casinos, the site works on iOS and Android devices in an instant-play mode.

Mobile-specific bonuses are missing, but every bonus offer we discussed in the previous sections is available to those who play on the go. We have many other casino details to cover in this Punt review and we start with the casino’s highlight features that make it stand out from the crowd.

The Best Stand-Out Features of Punt Online Casino

We have already covered the most important terms and conditions that apply to Punt Casino bonuses. However, joining one of the best online gambling sites for crypto players presents a plethora of other perks and benefits, making Punt a casino worth checking out.

Intuitive and Easy-to-Navigate Site: The Punt Casino website is neatly rendered in different shades of blue. Upon accessing the site, you are greeted with the main menu that has a couple of sections, including one section with all of the casino’s banking options, a section with all bonuses, and of course, one huge gaming lobby.

Helpful Blog Section: New players will also appreciate the casino’s handy Blog section which is accessible from the main menu. One of the most recent posts introduces you to the most unusual Chinese casino games. There are also posts on the most rewarding slots, trending cryptocurrencies, and much more.

Instant-Play Mobile Casino: You won’t find a Punt app for iOS and Android devices. However, this top online casino is an amazing place to visit if you enjoy gaming on the go as the Punt Casino mobile browser version is accessible on all devices. The best part, no need to download anything to get started as this is an instant-play platform.

Weekly Bonuses, Tournaments, and Giveaways: At the time of writing this Punt Casino review, Punt players can grab the chance to go to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup. Aside from this very special giveaway, Punt Casino runs regular tournaments on slots and registered players can benefit from weekly reload bonuses.

Wide Range of Cryptocurrencies Supported: Punt Online Casino is focused on serving crypto gambling fans, and it supports a great range of altcoins. Crypto withdrawals are processed instantly.

24/7 Customer Support Service: If you experience any issues with accessing your account, making payments, claiming bonuses, or anything else, the casino’s customer support service is at your disposal via Live Chat 24/7. Alternatively, you can also use the casino’s email service to get assistance.

Is Punt Casino Legit?

Yes. The company responsible for Punt Casino, Effice Group N.V., possesses a Curacao license, which means the casino must operate according to rigorous safety, security, and other laws and regulations.

With this being said, Punt Casino is a safe iGaming environment for all eligible players and we are not saying this lightly. The website is protected with 256-bit SSL data encryption technology and this is the same technology employed by world-renowned banks and financial institutions.

We thoroughly checked the casino’s safety and security measures, including details mentioned in its Privacy Policy. During the process of registering here, you need to share some personal info to complete your account.This includes your full name, email address, residential address, and of course, your banking info needed to make payments.

Thanks to the most advanced safety and security measures employed, the casino makes it almost impossible for anyone outside to access your information.

While you do not have to worry about the safety of your personal info while gaming at Punt Casino, you need to check iGaming laws and regulations in your area to avoid any potential legal consequences.

How to Sign Up and Claim a Welcome Bonus with Punt Casino?

We have a handy step-by-step guide on making an online casino account at Punt for those players who will be playing here for the first time. The guide also includes all the steps required to get started at Punt Casino with its generous welcome bonus.

Step 1: Sign up for an account

Click on the Play Now tab

Enter your email address

Choose your password and preferred currency

Step 2: Verify your personal information

Open your email client

Open the email sent by the casino

Click on the Confirm by Email tab

Enter the confirmation code in the designated box

Step 3: Log in and deposit funds into your account

Log into your newly created account

Provide the missing personal information

Click on the Cashier tab

Head to Coupons

Use your bonus code

Make a minimum qualifying deposit

Play with your bonus!

How Does Punt Casino Treat Its Players?

As briefly discussed in one of the previous sections, Punt Casino employs an excellent Live Chat feature you have at your disposal any time of the day, every day of the week. It does not have phone support, but you can contact its customer service team via email if you have less urgent issues with your account.

Punt Casino is also known for instantaneous deposits and fast withdrawals. You have a variety of deposit methods at your disposal and you benefit from instant deposits no matter which service you choose. Withdrawals via Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash are also processed instantly.

As discussed in the previous section, Punt Casino has also a very simple registration process in place. While its KYC Policy is strict as expected from a reputable iGaming site, it should not take you more than several minutes to complete your registration.

Once you become a registered Punt Casino player, you can benefit from self-imposed monthly, weekly, and daily deposit limits. If you want to take a break from gambling here, you have two options at your disposal, self-exclusion and cool-off tools.

Detailed Punt Casino Review: Why Punt Casino Stands Out from the Competition

This is the main part of our Punt Casino review in which we cover everything you need to know about the casino’s gaming lobby, available banking options, and everything else, so let’s get started.

Online Slots: 4.8/5

Upon signing up to Punt Casino, you can access hundreds of real money casino games, and many of these are awesome slot games powered by KA Gaming, Dragon Gaming, Reevo, Spribe, and Fugaso.

Our top picks for slots fans are OktoBeerFest, Moulin Reels, Wild Rodeo, Book of Anime, Ali Baba’s Lanterns, Casino Chip VIP, and Chain of Wild.

These and other slot games featured at Punt Casino can be played in free mode after you register for an account.

While it would be nice to see the casino adding video slots by more game providers, new games are added regularly to enrich the slot gaming lobby.

Classic Table Games: 4.5/5

The casino’s classic table and card game selection could be better, but you can test your skills on Lucky Spin European Roulette by Fugaso, Reevo-powered Classic Blackjack and Baccarat, Super Keno by KA-Gaming, and also KA-Gaming-powered Baccarat.

The classic table games lobby also features Neon Roulette by Fugaso and Caribbean Stud Poker and Reevo. Craps and Pai Gow Poker are not featured, though.

If you are into video poker, then this is one of the best BTC poker sites you can come across with. You can play Standard Video Poker by Reevo and Super Video Poker by KA-Gaming. Video poker games, such as Deuces Wild, Loose Deuces, and Sevens Wild are not included.

Specialty Games: 4.6/5

From the main gaming lobby at Punt Casino, you also have access to a couple of instant-play and specialty games, including two Keno games and three scratch cards rendered by Dragon Gaming.

Online bingo, lottery, and sic bo options are not available at the time of writing this. The casino may enrich its gaming lobby with new titles. As for unique arcade games, you can play Aviator, Dice, Mines, and Goal by Spribe. To play these and other games in free mode, register for an account.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

We have a separate section in which we cover all the casino’s bonuses, alongside their terms and conditions. Before we get there, let’s briefly introduce bonuses and promotions at Punt Casino reserved for already registered customers.

One of these is the casino’s Monday 25% reload bonus for a perfect start to the week. 25% Monday reload bonuses can get you up to 1 BTC in bonus money. Like other deposit bonuses at Punt Casino, wagering requirements apply for this bonus.

Newly registered players are also in for a treat thanks to the casino’s no deposit free spins offer and multiple match deposit bonuses, we briefly covered in the first section of the review. Collecting comp points delivers even more generous bonuses to all members of the casino’s VIP Program.

Banking Methods: 4.7/5

When it comes to making deposits and withdrawals at Punt Casino, you can use Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Binance, Ethereum, and Ripple Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin if you prefer crypto payments. It’s also one of the best tether casinos around.

The minimum amount you can deposit is $9 no matter which payment method you choose. As for withdrawals, you can request to withdraw between $100 and $2,500 per day. The maximum withdrawal limit per week is set at $7,500. Withdrawals are processed within a couple of minutes. Punt Casino processes deposits and withdrawals free of charge.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

When Punt Casino players experience issues with anything regarding gaming at this casino, they have two equally reliable contact options at their disposal. The casino’s Live Chat support team assists players around the clock. To use this option, you do not have to be logged into your account.

The casino’s customer support team is also reachable via email. If you want to set or change your deposit limits, make sure you use this customer support feature. Filing official complaints is also done via email.

Before you seek assistance via email or Live Chat, head to the casino’s FAQs page. The page covers a lot more details regarding making payments, playing games, claiming bonuses, and common technical issues players may experience.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.85

Punt Casino has been neatly rendered to suit both mobile and desktop players. With this being said, its mobile gaming platform works perfectly on all Blackberry, iOS, Android, and Windows-powered mobile devices.

Dedicated mobile casino apps are not available. Fortunately, you still have almost a full Punt Casino gaming catalog at your disposal when you access the casino using your mobile browser.

Punt Casino Review Overall Score: 4.7/5

This very modern and easy-to-navigate online casino is a wonderful choice for players who are more interested in playing slots than other games. While you have a couple of classic table and card games to enjoy, it would be nice to see more options, such as Pai Gow Poker, some Realtime Gaming slots, and more video and poker options, such as Deuces Wild.

The casino is also missing a live gaming lobby, so playing with real dealers is not possible. Other than this, we have no major complaints regarding its gaming lobby.

When it comes to the selection of bonuses and promotions, it would be nice to see more free spins offers. Aside from this, bonuses that are featured come with fair terms and conditions which is always a plus.

With this being said, the casino’s overall score is still very high at 4.7/5 due to an excellent selection of welcome bonus offers, great slots collection, fast withdrawals, and its reliable customer care department.

What Should You Consider Before Signing Up to Punt Casino?

Before you jump right into the action, there are still several things that you need to check out. Punt Casino operates globally serving customers residing in many countries.

To make sure that your country of residence is supported, head to the casino’s terms and conditions section. There is a list of all restricted countries, so if your country of residence is not featured here, you are ready to go.

However, we also recommend you check the casino’s payment limits. We have covered all the basics regarding the Punt Casino banking system, but consider checking these limits yourself once again. This way you avoid any potential unpleasant surprises.

What Bonuses are Available at Punt Casino?

Now, we move on to one of the most exciting things about Punt Casino – available bonuses and promotions.

One of the casino’s welcome bonus offers grants you 30 free spins on the Golden Sheila slot. This is a no deposit free spins offer and it comes with a maximum cashout limit of $100 and 40x playthrough requirements. To claim the bonus, use the 30FSGS promo code.

You as a newcomer are also eligible for a 200% deposit bonus up to 5 BTC. The bonus funds you get are usable on Keno and slot games only. To qualify for the offer, use the OWEN200 promo code.

Even more rewarding is the casino’s welcome bonus package that gets you free chips valued up to $25 and up to 6 BTC in bonus money on your first three deposits. To qualify for the first deposit bonus, invest at least $10.

Minimum deposits of $20 are required for the second and third deposit bonus. Wagering requirements apply to each deposit bonus. The maximum cashout limit with free chips is $100.

Joining Punt Casino using our link also makes you eligible for a 25% bonus up to 1 BTC. This is a special offer for crypto fans. Standard playthrough requirements apply.

With the BLOCKBUSTER promo code and a minimum deposit of $9, you also qualify for match deposit bonuses between 30% and 100%. The 100% match deposit bonus is valued up to 3 BTC.

Already registered players can benefit from 25% Monday reload bonuses. Special loyalty rewards, giveaways, and tournaments are not missing either.

Other Great Online Casinos Similar to Punt Casino

While Punt Casino is a wonderful option for fans of slots, rewarding bonuses, and great crypto gambling fun, it may not suit everyone’s preferences. If for some reason you are not impressed with the offering here, we have three alternative options for you.

As you know, Punt Casino lacks live online casino games. In addition, its classic table games section does not feature many titles. This is not so surprising considering the fact the casino joined the iGaming scene relatively recently.

For a greater variety of games, check out BC.Game. BC.Game has a gaming lobby packed with over 10,000 games. With such an extensive selection of slots, live games, instant-win, and other options, you have limitless gambling options.

What also makes BC.Game worth checking is its welcome bonus. If you sign up at BC.Game today, you can get up to 1 BTC in bonus money. The selection of ongoing bonuses and promotions is no less impressive with daily and weekly bonus offers available to every registered player.

BitStarz is yet another impressive crypto iGaming site like Punt Casino. While the two casinos are similar, BitStarz is a better option if you want to use traditional payment services, such as credit/debit cards, prepaid cards, and e-wallets.

BitStarz may also be a better option if you want to play classic table and instant-win games, since Punt Casino has a very limited selection of these gaming options.

Joining BitStarz as a newcomer can get you up to 5 BTC in extra funds and 180 free spins. This is one of the best Bitcoin casino bonuses around. BitStarz is also a great option if you want to take part in tournaments or benefit from weekly free spins offers.

Mirax is also a wonderful Bitcoin casino with a huge loyal player base made of crypto gambling fans. Mirax is also our recommendation for fans of jackpot slots. While Punt Casino offers top-notch gaming sessions on standard slot games, exciting jackpot gaming options are missing.

At the same time, Mirax houses many progressive jackpot slots and slots with fixed jackpots, including 1 Reel Reef, Sea Secret, Laughing Buddha, Bulky Fruits, and more. Live dealer games are not missing either.

Mirax Casino welcomes new registrants with a sign-up bonus package valued up to 5 BTC. The sign-up bonus package also features 150 free spins. Weekly free spins, cashback, and reload bonuses are also available.

Punt Review Final Verdict: Should You Play Here?

There is not much we can add to this Punt casino review as we have already covered all the basics and more.

If you decide to give the casino a chance, make sure you check out promo codes for welcome bonuses, starting with the no-deposit free spins. This should help you test the waters before you go ahead and stake real money.

You should also take a look at our alternative picks for an equally rewarding gaming experience. While having fun is important, making use of responsible gambling tools should be your priority.

