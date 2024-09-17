Southampton is home to several world-renowned universities. Isn’t it exciting and nerve-wracking to start a new life in Southampton, speak a new language, make new friends, and experience a new culture? But before that, there’s one more important thing you must take care of first: finding yourself a new home in Southampton! When it comes to accommodation, many students need clarification. Should you choose student flats Southampton or private flats? What should I look for when selecting a flat? Are there any hidden costs other than rent? Today’s article will teach students how to choose their accommodation in Southampton. Remember these five tips to select a suitable apartment at the right price.

Safety is Paramount

Safety and security are the number one factors in Southampton accommodation! The importance of security measures for students’ safety in flats cannot be overstated. An unsafe living environment will also affect the mood and learning experience. Therefore, students need to focus on the security of their area when choosing a flat in Southampton. Most residence halls around Highfield are located in the safest neighbourhoods in Southampton, with Glen Eyre’s Basset area, in particular, having the lowest crime rate in Southampton. The neighbourhoods north of Portswood and Swaythling are also among the safest in Southampton, thanks to the police’s efforts in recent years. In addition, it is also essential to ensure that the security package is in place so you can move in with peace of mind.

Location Determines the Quality of Life

Location is a crucial factor when choosing accommodation in Southampton. Living near the University of Southampton offers significant advantages, such as allowing you to sleep in and stay up late without worrying about catching the last train on deadline days.

Suppose you choose to live in the city centre or Portswood. In that case, you’re conveniently located for everyday needs and have easy access to cultural attractions like the SeaCity Museum and the Southampton City Art Gallery. Southampton buses cost £2 each way, which can add up quickly. Additionally, living close to the university means you can walk to classes, which helps save on transport costs.

Check out the listings carefully

No matter where you rent, seeing the real thing with your own eyes is essential. Most students who go to Southampton to study need to determine the flat in advance and can only choose and judge the room through the agent and the landlord’s photos, which often results in differences between the picture and the actual room. In addition, houses for rent in the UK are not orientated, so finding a home with good light, good ventilation, and a comfortable floor is challenging. Therefore, if you cannot view Southampton property information offline, viewing videos and honest reviews from multiple platforms is recommended!

Pay attention to flat facilities and hidden benefits

When choosing a flat in Southampton, apart from considering the location, room type, etc., you also need to consider the amenities in the flat. If your Southampton flat is fully furnished and equipped, you can move in as a student and save money on furniture and appliances. However, if these infrastructures are not available in the flat, the student will need to spend a lot of money on furniture and will be prone to inconvenience when moving. Therefore, renting a flat in Southampton is best for having a furnished room for studying and basic living needs, with heating, hot water, and kitchen appliances. In addition, if you love sports or value socialising, you should also look into the community environment and the facilities in the common areas. If the flat has a gym and various function areas, you can save a lot of money on socialising and fitness.

Choose a formal platform to avoid trouble

For those who come to Southampton for the first time to study, getting into trouble when renting an apartment is straightforward because they need to learn the relevant laws and conventions in the UK. For example, some students cannot get their deposit back when they check out because they must read the contract carefully or take photos of the furniture. Some students also have to pay high utility, heating, broadband and TV bills, or even some unknown bills, in addition to the rent because they need to ask more clearly. Therefore, choosing a reliable rental platform is crucial for international students.

Conclusion

Finding suitable accommodation is the first crusade for students when they first arrive in Southampton. Hopefully, this guide will help students understand what to expect when looking for accommodation in Southampton.