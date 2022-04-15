Pros and Cons of Renting a Self-Storage Unit to Protect Your Stuff

Last-minute preparations are underway before your trip, and you ask yourself if it’s advisable to rent a self-storage facility to keep all of your stuff safe. Every traveler has their own opinion on the subject, which is determined by their unique circumstances.

Besides this, if you’re someone who doesn’t own a home and works in a profession that necessitates frequent relocations, you do tend to relocate frequently. On top of that, if you have a lot of apparel, books, smaller interior components, and so on, you will quickly realize the benefits of utilizing a self-storage facility.

You should first consider all of the advantages and drawbacks before making a decision. Consider whether renting a self-storage facility is right for you based on the benefits and drawbacks.

Pros of Renting a Self-Storage Unit:

1. Declutter Without Getting Rid Of Your Stuff

Tons of individuals have more stuff than they can handle, but they struggle to let go of it all. Sure, there may be a few things here and there that are simple to give up because they offer little pleasure or gratification, but it’s difficult to radically decrease your possessions due to an emotional attachment. So, what options do you have?

Put items on storage that you haven’t used in a year or more. Perhaps you’ll be able to go through them later and downsize even more, but if you just can’t seem to let them go right now, put them in storage for the time being so you can relax in your own space without feeling limited or anxious.

2. Assured Safety and Security

Gated parking lots, security cameras, monitored access points, and even overnight security guards are all standard features of public storage facilities. These storage places offer more protection than most apartment complexes or single-family homes, making them a safer choice than many people’s homes. Furthermore, climate control protects the life of your belongings.

3. Short Term and Long Term Storage Solution

Whether you’re moving to a new house for good or temporarily taking a job or vacation and expect to return in several months, self-storage facilities are an excellent alternative since they are flexible. Many relocation and storage firms offer month-to-month rental without the need for a contract, so there’s no penalty if you remove your stuff on short notice. If you want long-term storage, however, you’ll need to sign a contract and pay a higher monthly rate.

4. Effortlessly Stage Your Home

When attempting to sell your house, it’s critical to keep it as clutter-free as possible. Preserving a clean, partially-furnished property with no mess and clutter is essential to attract more purchasers and receive the highest sale price feasibly.

You’ll also need to prepare everything so that it can be relocated, and if you store things in short-term storage down the street, you’ll save money on the move.

Drawbacks of Renting a Self-Storage Unit:

1. It Can Be an Expensive Option

The cost of transporting items is not included in the storage rental price, and many individuals are unaware of how much it might cost to hire a local moving company to transport some objects from their house to a storage facility only a few miles away.

However, if you’re moving a lot of things – particularly big and heavy furniture – on your own, that’s a lot of hard work for just one person. Hiring someone with a moving truck to assist you might be necessary for this circumstance.

2. Cheaper Storage Units May Be Risky

The majority of consumers make the blunder of choosing an outdoor storage container just to save money each month. However, this might be a significant mistake since outside-accessible storage containers are not temperature-controlled and are easier for thieves – and pests.

3. It Can’t Beat Home Storage

Let’s be honest: going to the car and driving down to the storage unit just to get one or two things might become tiring after a while. Many individuals discover this the hard way when it comes to long-term storage. However, if you plan and only store seldom-used items in your storage container, this issue is easily avoided.

4. Not Feasible For International Travels

Military families and itinerant millennials can certainly recall numerous instances when they needed something from their storage unit but were unable to get to it owing to its location being a thousand miles away. So if you’re traveling across the world or cross-country, you can’t just jump in your car and arrive at your storage facility in 15 minutes.

Conclusion

Overall, self-storage is a great option when it comes to decluttering your home, freeing up some much-needed space, and safely storing your belongings. Although there are a few drawbacks, such as the cost and inconvenience of having to transport items to the storage unit, these minor problems can be easily outweighed by the benefits that come with using a self-storage facility.