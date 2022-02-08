Prominent BTC Lightning Network’s Wallet to Opt-In 2022

The expansion of Bitcoin’s Lightning Network is readily apparent to everyone involved in the digital world. However, those who are still hesitant or have never worked in this profession can do so this year. It’s never too late to pursue something that has become a pressing need. But in this article, I’ve gone over some of the wallets that are linked to Bitcoin’s lightning network. Some of the wallets I’m going to list are compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Because this is a new idea in this field, there may be some usability issues that a new user will encounter, particularly with regard to payment. The most frequently mentioned issue has been the setting and stopping of payment methods.

Due to these intricacies, the users are opting for the custodial wallet to imbibe its usage at the very initial stage. But the negative side of going for this option makes the trader lose access to the private key and makes the operator use it, which in any case would be negated by any trader. In such circumstances, ease of use must not be the priority for any trader. Here I will list some wallets that one can opt-in to this year.

Primarily two sorts of wallets are utilized. One is the custodial wallet and the other is the non-custodial wallet. Both these lightning wallets are further parted into different types of wallets. Firstly, we will discuss the custodial wallets that are bifurcated into two main types which are the Satoshi wallet and the blue wallet.

Satoshi Wallet

For the Lightning Network, some suggest always using and choosing the wallet in the first place, with the custodial wallet having it on the first breast. This wallet is the simplest and easiest to use wallet that even a novice can operate. It can manage both Lightning exchanges as well as active on-chain BTC. Since it is available on both the mobile versions, it has crossed over 1 lakh installations through the online app store.

Blue Wallet

This wallet is a custodial wallet but when it is used through inaction mode it has the feature of being utilized as a non-custodial wallet as well. Even a new user can initiate payments without the need of getting to the actual payment medium. Rest it has similar features of usage as that of Satoshi wallet.

Then there are non-custodial wallets of the lightning network that I will now discuss in the topic below.

Munn

Amongst all non-custodial wallets, Munn is the most prominent one as its interface is the best among all other wallets. By reckoning sole BTC balance it allows its users to amalgamate both on-chain as well as lightning wallets into identical connections. Apart from that, the fee calculator of this wallet is also very good as it does not charge extra charges for ongoing transactions.

Éclair

This wallet is one of the wallets of bitcoin but the good part about this wallet is that it not only allows on-chain transactions but also permits connecting to its network. One best part about this wallet is that it wipes the role of foreign parties on the network by gaining the passages opted for payments on its network.

