Progressive Field VIP Box & Suites

With various premium features, Progressive Field lives up to its name. The venue opened in 1994 as a replacement for the Cleveland Stadium and has since been the home venue of the professional baseball team, the Cleveland Guardians. The field is part of the Gateway Sports and Entertainment Complex, along with Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. It was formerly known as Jacobs Field and lies at 2401 Ontario Street in downtown Cleveland. The 34830-seat capacity venue features 115 executive suites. If you’re looking for a unique experience while spending time at an event at the venue, a Progressive Field VIP box might offer the most satisfying experience.

If you’re ready to view the event from a whole new perspective, get your hands on a Progressive Field VIP box today. The reason why Progressive Field VIP Club seats are very popular is because of the unrivaled perks and benefits they offer to make your experience a prestigious one. You’ll be able to enjoy with your group in the lapse of fine furnishings and plush seating. Exclusive benefits like in-suite catering and an in-seat attendant ensure that you have a wonderful and delightful experience. Other perks that make your experience more convenient include access to the VIP club, private restrooms, VIP parking, and VIP event entrance. Don’t hesitate to make your time at the venue a memorable one that will last for a long time.

Progressive Field suites are one of the most valuable assets, and they have a high chance of selling out faster than you know. After all, the privilege that these premium suites offer is second to none. This is why many people don’t want to pass up this opportunity for luxury and convenience. You’ll face high competition while buying suite tickets. The limited availability of these private suites only adds to the high demand and rarity of obtaining them. So, if you wish to enjoy the whole event in an impressive way, it would be wise to book these special seating options in advance.

A Progressive Field VIP box is a go-to seating option if you wish to stay away from the crowds of people and enjoy the event in peace in the comfort of your own seating area. There are lots of suites available at the venue. Go through each option to see if it’s the right one for you and your group. If you wish to enjoy the event in proximity to the actions, the Home Plate Box will be a suitable option. These boxes are the smallest seating option coming with 4 tickets. The boxes feature stadium-style seats, balcony heaters, in-suite catering, and a dedicated suite attendant.

The Team Suites can be found on all the suite levels, that is, the 100, 200, and 300 suite levels. They lie on the first and third baselines and come with a maximum capacity of 18 guests and 4 VIP parking passes. Typical amenities of these suites include in-suite catering, a private restroom, and indoor and outdoor seating. Another Progressive Field VIP box to check out is the Premium Suite which also comes with 18 tickets and 4 parking passes. These suites can also be found on all three suite levels in the venue. You’ll be able to enjoy perks like WiFi, HDTVs, a bar and kitchenette, and outdoor and indoor seating.

If you want to book the largest Progressive Field suites, the Party Suite is an ideal option. The suite comes with the ability to accommodate 24 guests with 6 parking passes. These seating options lie in the 200 and 300 suite levels in the outfield in the left field. The Dugout Suite lies on field level directly behind home plate. This gives guests an excellent close-up view of the actions. These suites are highly exclusive and come with 12 tickets, and 3 VIP parking passes.

As Sports Illustrated’s Best MLB Stadium of 2008, you can only imagine the number of baseball events and the crowd it attracts in a single year. If you want to explore the amenities of Progressive Field suites, waste no second in getting them because they are very exclusive. Some of the notable events that happened in the venue include the World Series and the MLB All-Star Game in a single season and the American League Championship Series. The venue also hosts hockey games and concerts. The first concert was performed by Jimmy Buffett in 1995. Since then, various other artists like Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, and Brad Paisley have performed at the venue. Famous star Elton John is scheduled to perform at the venue. You might still be able to find available Progressive Field suites to elevate your concert experience. You’ll also be excited to see the Guardians playing against teams like the Kansas City Royals, San Francisco Giants, and Tampa Bay Rays, among others. Hurry and find the perfect spot to witness these exciting games that’ll leave you speechless.

Progressive Field VIP Box & Suite Prices And Details

How Much Do Progressive Field VIP Boxes & Suites Cost?

You can find Progressive Field VIP boxes & suites at varying prices depending on a host of factors. These aspects can include the suite type, the day of the week, the event type, and more. You can expect to pay $2900 to $29999 for whole luxury suites and between $148 to $730 for single tickets to private suites.

How Many Guests Can Fit In A Progressive Field VIP Box Or Suite?

All the Team Suites on the 3 suite levels come with 12 to 18 tickets. Premium Suites at the venue come with 18 tickets, while the Party Suite features 24 tickets. The Dugout Suite comes with 12 tickets, while the Home Plate Box is the smallest Progressive Field VIP box or suite option with 4 tickets each.