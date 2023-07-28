Progressive Betting Systems in Online Roulette Casinos: Strategy and Analysis

Roulette is probably the world’s most famous casino game. It’s what most of us think of when we picture a casino, and the game has become embedded into popular culture through numerous appearances in films, tv shows, music, and games.

Roulette has been around for centuries, and over the years players have desperately sought to unlock the secrets of the wheel. There are a number of different strategies for roulette, each of which works in a slightly different way. Let’s take a look at some progressive betting systems for online roulette.

The Martingale System

The Martingale system is one of the most well-known roulette strategies. It’s famed for its simplicity, making it easy to remember in the hustle and bustle of a casino.

In the Martingale system, wagers are only placed on the even money bets, which are 1-18, 19-36, Even, Odd, Red, and Black. The Martingale system involves placing a small recurring bet of the same value on one of these options until a loss occurs. When that happens, the next bet is doubled, and then doubled again if another loss occurs, until the player wins, at which point they return to their initial bet having recouped their losses.

Let’s look at an example of the Martingale system. You could place a bet of $1 on red, and then continue repeating this bet until the ball lands on black. When it does, your next bet would be $2 on red, and then $4 and so on until the ball lands on red again, at which point you return to your original $1 bet.

This is a simple system that’s easy to remember, it doesn’t require much practice or any memorisation techniques to master. However, it requires a large bankroll, as doubling the bet for every loss can quickly escalate, and you may find yourself without the funds to continue and unable to recoup your losses.

The D’Alembert System

Next up on our list of progressive roulette strategies is the D’Alembert system. This is another popular system that you’re likely to see in action if you visit any online roulette casino operators.

The D’Alembert system is similar to the Martingale system, but there are key differences that set it apart. As with the Martingale system, the D’Alembert system involves placing bets on even money wagers. However, where the system differs is in the value of the wagers placed, and how the player responds to wins and losses.

When using the D’Alembert strategy, the player places a small bet on an even money wager. If they lose, they add one unit to the bet and repeat this until a win. After a win, one unit is subtracted from the bet.

Let’s look at an example. The player starts with $3 on even. The ball lands on odd, so the player adds one unit to make their bet $4. The next spin is even, so one unit is subtracted to return to $3.

The D’Alembert system has an advantage over the Martingale system in that it does not see the bet size increase so dramatically after a run of losses, making it a slightly safer system to use.

The Fibonacci System

The final entry on our list of progressive roulette strategies is the Fibonacci system. Named after the Fibonacci sequence, which is a mathematical phenomenon developed by 13th-century mathematician Leonardo Fibonacci.

The Fibonacci system is different to the previous entries on our list. It stipulates that the player places bets according to the sequence itself. It still calls for the use of even money bets, but instead of doubling, adding, or subtracting their bet, players will instead move ahead or back in the sequence depending on the results of the wheel.

If we use the number 2 as our starting point in the Fibonacci system, a win will see this bet increase to $3, and then to $5. If a loss occurs, the player moves back two steps in the sequence, back to $2.

This is a more complicated system that takes practice and memory skills. However, it can see bigger returns, as there is no need to fully reset the system after a loss.

Conclusion

These are just a few examples of the roulette strategies out there, and as you can see, they range from the relatively simple to the more complex. Which you choose to use is a matter of personal preference. The Martingale and D’Alembert systems are easier to learn, but the Fibonacci sequence can be more profitable in the long run.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



