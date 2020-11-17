Print on Demand: How to earn money?

The Print on Demand, or printing on demand is a way to generate material to sell without investment in creating this stock that has been creating reputation during these years and begins to take the ascent towards its greater popularization due to the bursting of the dropshipping bubble with Aliexpress, print on demand being the perfect variant of this system that is orchestrated in the digital medium, on the Internet through POD providers.

In this article I am going to explain step by step how to earn money with Print On Demand. I recommend you start with this system before other users continue to join this type of sale, but I will also explain how to distinguish yourself from your competition by selling.

You will also discover the advantages and disadvantages of Print On Demand and the long list of platforms that allow us to print our designs with them.

But what is dropshipping?

Starting from the beginning, so that you understand what Print on Demand is, we must know what dropshipping is.

Dropshipping is a sales mechanism in which every time a customer places an order with us either through our website, an external platform or by phone, we order the shipment of the product that he has bought from the supplier directly to his home , without having to previously buy the product from us as a company.

Normally the traditional ways in which the user dropshipping are:

Provider on Aliexpress / China brands / Ebay sell on Amazon, Ebay, Shopify, in your own online store (Woocommerce, Prestashop, …). Want to combine them all in a single project? You might need Multi-Programming Solutions.

Therefore, we observe that in most cases the supplier from which we buy to send to the customer is Chinese due to the low prices of these products, which gives us the advantage of being able to increase them to obtain a benefit against the customer with a normal price.

The disadvantage of this method of dropshipping with Chinese suppliers is that the shipping times are very high, from 1 month to 3 months, we have total lack of control of the product, the customization exists, and the possibility that the customer finds the product in our suppliers and we are called scammers is high, adding to this the complexity of processing returns.

Even so, dropshipping gives us many benefits, so no one the fame of Print on Demand removing the disadvantages of all these forms of dropshipping discussed above.

Advantages of Print on Demand

All the Print on Demand advantages make us dream of a successful business. And if you really want to earn money with Print on Demand this is your chance. What are the benefits of Print on Demand?

Custom products.

We can customize the products to our liking thanks to the fact that we are the ones who design the pattern that it will wear.

Non-existent investment in stock.

We save money from buying a wide variety of products to put on sale.

Start without web.

Most Print on Demand platforms like PodZa leave us a space on their website to sell so we will not have to invest in our own website.

Variety of products.

The variety of products on which we can print our designs is increasing: t-shirts, mugs, stickers, caps, bags, necklaces, bracelets, prints, cushions, dresses, skirts, leggings, sportswear, shoes, watches, notebooks, …

Personalization.

The fact of being able to design the products gives us the freedom to create unique objects to sell and hook our audience.

What do I need to do Print on Demand?

With what I have told you recently, you will have noticed that you hardly need resources to start making money with your Print on Demand business, but if we scratch more we realize that we need something that is not mucus at all.

Here’s what you need to make Print on Demand profitable:

Talent or someone to make us designs.

The designs have to be good to give the user a reason to buy them. Minimally you need to know how to use Adobe Photoshop to design the images and frame them. And if you know how to illustrate by hand and then digitize, it’s a plus!

A why for our audience.

A why is the reason you make those designs that you stamp those items. That is, if you make printed shirts, why would they buy them for you? How do you connect with the buyer?

Marketing.

You need to tell the world that your designs exist. And unless you already have a social network with many followers, or an email marketing list with subscribers, you will have to get to work to build your audience.

I hope that this article has encouraged you to start your Print On Demand business, a way to start your business without investment that is so interesting and that gives us so much hope for the future.