Preventing & Reducing Truck Crash Incidents

Everyone has a role when it comes to preventing and reducing truck accidents. Individuals behind the wheel of these massive machines must pay attention to the road and take additional steps to reduce the risk of an accident.

Other drivers on the road need to remember trucks differ from passenger cars in several ways and respond accordingly. Furthermore, business owners must take steps to prevent accidents involving these vehicles. How can each party do its part?

Loading Accidents

Never wait until after a loading accident to make changes to safety procedures. Sprains and strains are common injuries associated with this activity. However, people may suffer a more severe injury, such as a spinal injury, if they aren’t careful.

Ensure the vehicle is fully stopped and stabilized before it is loaded or unloaded. Only load and unload vehicles in well-lit areas to ensure workers can see dangers and react to them accordingly. If any dangers are identified, remove them from the area before they do harm.

Never load or unload a vehicle when there is traffic in the area. Furthermore, ensure employees are aware of all dangers, such as forklifts in the area, and train them in proper procedures. By taking these steps, a company can reduce the risk of an accident occurring while a truck is being loaded or unloaded.

Distracted Driving Concerns

Drivers must stay off electronic devices while operating any motor vehicle, including a semi. However, electronics serve as only one distraction a driver might face while behind the wheel.

A person might take their eyes off the road to check their navigation system. Install voice systems to prevent accidents. The same holds when they look at their radio to change the station. A voice-activated system for the radio is of benefit as well.

Provide drivers with time to eat meals while stopped. Eating while driving can lead to an accident, as the driver doesn’t have both hands on the wheel. Drivers should also keep their minds on what they are doing. Long hours behind the wheel can lead to the driver’s mind drifting. Actively focus on the road to prevent accidents related to cognitive distractions.

Proper Maintenance

Truck drivers need to ensure their vehicles are maintained properly to prevent accidents. This reduces the risk of tire blowouts, vehicle rollovers, and more. Every driver should make vehicle maintenance a priority today. Furthermore, trucking companies, vehicle inspectors, regulators, and more should do the same.

Spacing Around Trucks

Drivers need to be aware when they are in the vicinity of a large truck. Always stay far enough behind a truck that it is easy to see around the vehicle. The size of the truck makes it difficult to see slow or stopped cars and other dangers on the road. Staying far enough back allows for more time to react to changing traffic conditions.

In addition, if passing in front of a semi, leave ample space between the two vehicles. The truck cannot stop as fast as a passenger car, so pulling in front of them while leaving little space could result in an accident. Wait until there is plenty of room before moving into their lane.

All truck accidents cannot be avoided. However, many accidents are unnecessary. Implement the abovementioned procedures today. Doing so will prevent and reduce truck crash incidents significantly when the measures are used consistently.