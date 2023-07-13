With just a year out, the 2024 Presidential race is starting to take shape. A few obvious candidates have already announced their candidacy. But there are some potential contenders we have yet to hear from.

With quite a list of potential candidates, it begs the question ‘Who has the best 2024 Presidential Election odds?’ Let’s see what the top online sportsbooks have to say.

This should be interesting.

Sites with the Best 2024 Presidential Election Odds

BetOnline : Best overall

Bovada : Most competitive US politics odds

BUSR : Top pick for winning party odds

MyBookie : Best odds for Democratic nominees

Everygame : Best odds for Republican nominees

Xbet : User-friendly sportsbook interface

Thunderpick : Best crypto betting site for politics

BetUS : Best elections futures

Sportsbetting : Best for victory margin odds

GTBets : Great coverage for international politics betting

The next US presidential election is a little over a year away. Still, the election cycle has grown to the point where several people have already announced their candidacies. Campaigning has begun and will continue (with maddening frequency) through November.

The most likely candidates for each party will be the same as in the 2020 election, which featured (then) President Donald Trump vs former Vice President Joe Biden.

If these two square off again, the roles will be reversed, with Trump being the challenger to the incumbent President Joe Biden. While the incumbent President has historically been able to gain re-election, one only needs to look back at the last US Presidential election to see that a sitting president can lose.

In politics, things can change very quickly, so while, at this point, a rematch of the 2020 election looks likely, several factors could produce a surprise candidate in either party. We will explore those factors when we profile potential candidates later in this preview.

>> See the latest 2024 presidential election betting odds

Key Issues for the 2024 US Presidential Election

Every election is unique, but some universal issues always need to be considered. The economy, energy, taxes, the environment, immigration, and the disparity between the rich and the poor are among the issues that every American candidate needs to address in the 21st century.

The 2020 Election was unusual due to the Covid 19 pandemic, which took up much of the attention that would usually be devoted to the abovementioned topics. As 2024 approaches, several other specific issues will likely concern the electorate.

The Russian attack on Ukraine and the resulting war is probably the biggest international topic on the minds of American voters. While no US servicemen are involved in the conflict, the current US administration and NATO have strongly supported Ukraine. There is a division amongst candidates about the support that should be provided.

Domestically, there are concerns about the steady inflation the US has been experiencing for the past few years. This has contributed to the growing income divide in America and the shrinking middle class.

Abortion is another divisive topic that seems to be a factor in every presidential election. The Supreme Court opened the door for states to ban Abortion, reversing over 50 years of precedent. Questions about Supreme Court oversight have also come up.

We would like to think that these issues and many more will be discussed intelligently by both parties throughout the 2024 presidential campaign, with candidates outlining carefully considering plans to deal with the country’s problems. Recent history suggests to us that this will not be the case.

American politics have become so personality-driven and divisive. Oftentimes, it seems as if the actual issues are secondary to whatever rhetoric the politicians think will get them the most votes.

As unpleasant and unfortunate as that may be, it can’t be denied, and we would be doing a disservice to readers if we didn’t address the behavior and actions of the candidates where we believe it could affect their odds of being elected.

Potential Candidates for the 2024 US Presidential Election

While the vast majority of names listed in the odds won’t even be running for office, some have already announced their candidacy, and those names will be accompanied by an asterisk(*).

When profiling the candidates, we will only focus on the people likely to mount a candidacy. Because Joe Biden is the sitting president, there will be far fewer Democrats profiled, as the incumbent generally gets the nomination unchallenged.

However, due to President Biden’s age, the possibility of an upstart challenger is something that the Democratic party and bettors must consider and for that reason we will include a number of Democrats.

Also keep in mind that when we are examining the candidates and assessing the odds, we are not predicting who will be elected, but rather, who we think is a good value at the current odds. In other words, do we think they have a better chance than the odds would suggest?

2024 U.S. Presidential Election Odds

(odds courtesy of BetOnline.ag)

Democrats

Joe Biden -700

Robert F Kennedy Jr. +1000

Michelle Obama +1000

Kamala Harris +1100

Gavin Newsom +2000

Hillary Clinton +3500

Gretchen Whitmer +4000

Pete Buttigieg +5000

Bernie Sanders +7500

Elizabeth Warren +10000

Amy Klobuchar +10000

Michael Bloomberg +12500

J.B. Pritzker +15000

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez +15000

Beto O’Rourke +15000

Cory Booker +25000

Sherrod Brown +25000

Stacey Abrams +25000

Eric Adams +25000,

Republicans

Donald Trump, Sr .-250

Ron DeSantis +250

Tim Scott +1800

Nikki Haley +2500

Vivek Ramaswamy +4000

Tucker Carlson +5000

Mike Pence +5000

Glenn Youngkin +5500

Christopher Sununu +7000

Chris Christie +7500

Kristi Noem +7500

Asa Hutchinson +9000

Ted Cruz +10000

Ivanka Trump +12500

Kanye West +15000

Larry Elder +15000

Tulsi Gabbard +15000

Marco Rubio +12500

Donald Trump Jr .+15000

Candace Owens +15000

Elon Musk +15000

Presidential Election Odds: What Do the Numbers Mean?

Next to the name of every Candidate, you will see a number starting with a negative (-) or a positive (+). These are the specific odds expressing each candidate’s likelihood of winning.

If the number is preceded by a negative (-), that generally indicates that the Candidate is a favorite and more likely to win the bet. In those cases, you will have to bet the amount that follows the minus sign to win $100.

For example, if the odds for your candidate are (-500), you would need to bet $500 to win $100. If you placed a $50 bet at those odds and won, you would get $60 back (your original $50 bet plus $10). These are considered more likely to cash, thus the diminished payout.

If the odds number is preceded by a plus sign (+), your Candidate is an underdog, and it is more likely that they will not win the bet. In these cases, the number that follows the + is the amount you would win on a $100 bet.

Meaning if the odds for your candidate are (+500), you will win $500 on a $100 bet. If you placed a $10 bet at those odds and won, you would get $60 back (your original $10 bet plus $50). These bets are considered likely losers, thus the big potential payout.

Candidate Profiles (Democrats)

President Joe Biden — Incumbent (-700)

In any election, the incumbent has the edge, like “home field advantage” in sports. The odds reflect this with President Biden, the heavy favorite at this point and who will almost certainly be the Democratic nominee.

His presidency has certainly been more “stable” than the last one, and while he wasn’t impeached, there hasn’t been any landmark legislation passed or great prosperity for the economy in Biden’s first term. The incumbent president is often a slam dunk to win re-election, but Biden lacks that kind of certainty.

If Biden is re-elected in 2024, he will be 82 years old when sworn in. This would make him the oldest president ever, breaking his record.

If not for Biden’s age, we might not have listed any other potential Democratic candidates. At the risk of being morbid, we must consider Biden’s age and health in our calculations. To be fair, Biden has been given a clean bill of health and has access to the best doctors in the world. We are simply doing our due diligence.

>> Bet on Biden to win the 2024 US Presidential Election at BetOnline

Kamala Harris — Vice President (+1100)

As the Vice President, Harris would be the logical “successor” to Joe Biden in the Democratic party. If Kamala found herself running, it would not be against Biden but rather in place of Biden, who could not run for re-election.

If Biden could not run, we do not doubt that Harris would be a candidate. She ran for the Democratic nomination in 2020 before dropping out and endorsing Biden before becoming his running mate.

Vice presidents have a mixed history of winning the highest office. Like many VPs, Harris has kept a low profile during Biden’s presidency and, in some ways, has fallen out of the public eye.

Also, the United States is one of the only current democracies worldwide that has never elected a female head of state. Hillary Clinton entered the 2016 election as a heavy favorite — and ended up on the wrong side of one of the biggest upsets in American electoral history.

If the Democratic ticket were to open up, we would see better values.

>> Find the best odds for Harris to win the presidential race at Bovada

Gavin Newsom — Governor of California (+2000)

There’s no question that Newsom has presidential aspirations, and of all the Democratic names listed in the odds, he strikes us as one of the only people who would consider trying to primary Biden.

As Governor of California, Newsom has a higher profile than most other potential Democratic candidates. He has been a vocal opponent of Florida governor Ron Desantis, which we think is more about presidential politics than “sunshine state” rivalries.

We don’t think Newsom WILL take on Biden, but if Biden is not running for some reason, he would immediately throw his hat into the race and be one of the few Democrats who could muster a successful campaign on short notice.

At the current odds, we see his value as the best of the Democratic names.

>> Rooting for Newsom to be the next US President? Place your bet at BUSR

Elizabeth Warren (+10000) and Amy Klobuchar (+10000)

While these two senators are very different candidates, we are putting them together because their circumstances are similar. Both senators sought the Democratic nomination in 2020, and both would likely run if Biden did not.

Unlike Harris, these senators have been more visible over the last couple of years, making as many appearances on television as the vice president.

If the Democratic ticket were to open up, we think both of these women would have a better chance at the Democratic nomination than Harris while still facing the uphill battle for the Presidency that women have always faced in the United States.

They represent better value than Harris but lesser value than Newsom. Still, taking a small flier on one or both at these long odds might be worth it.

>> Think one of these senators has a shot? Head to MyBookie for the best odds

Candidate Profiles (Republicans)

Given that the Republicans don’t have an incumbent to protect, there will be a much wider range of candidates vying for the nomination from their side.

However, if it were Donald Trump against the field, we would still bet on him, so most of this profile will focus on him.

Donald Trump, Sr. — Former President of the United States (-250)

No matter what you may think of Trump as a person, no one can deny he is one of the most amazing political candidates in American history.

Trump once said he could shoot someone in the middle of 5th avenue and “not lose one voter.” As amazing as that statement is, all indications are that it is true. Trump supporters are amongst the most loyal followers of any politician in American history.

If Trump were not running (a near impossibility, even if he somehow doesn’t win the Republican nomination), we would be profiling many more candidates. Trump’s shadow looms so large over the GOP that most of the other potential candidates will not run out of loyalty(or fear, depending on your perspective) to the former president.

Trump is only four years younger than Biden, and during his recent trial in New York, the police listed him at 6-foot-1 and 270 lbs — not exactly the picture of model health.

As with his legal history, though, Trump’s health will likely not impact his candidacy. As long as he is alive, he will get tens of millions of votes. Just one look at Trump’s odds (-215) tells you how popular he is.

To use a sports parallel, Trump is like the Dallas Cowboys. Even if their quarterback is out and they have the worst defense in the league, people will bet on them. The Cowboys are America’s team, and for many voters, Donald Trump is America’s president. That’s why we think he’s good value, even at negative odds.

The matchup will likely be Biden vs. Trump, and from there, it looks like a toss-up to us. Therefore, Trump represents far better value than Biden.

Because a Democrat currently resides in the Oval Office, so the Republican party will hold a primary election to determine their candidate.

While we don’t think any of the following names are a threat to Trump, we also have to acknowledge that with Trump’s age, weight, and legal issues, there is a possibility that he would be unable to pursue the nomination.

>> Bet on Trump winning the office back at Everygame

Ron DeSantis — Governor of Florida (+250)

If Trump cannot run for any reason, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would be the betting favorite to earn the nomination. The early polling has shown that DeSantis doesn’t hold up well against Trump, but there is still a lot of time for things to change.

DeSantis has been at the forefront of the anti-woke movement and has been battling with the Disney Corporation for the last several months. It has yet to be seen who will emerge on top in this dispute, but going up against the Disney army likely won’t be a savvy move in a national campaign.

DeSantis hasn’t announced an official candidacy as of this writing, but he’s clearly spent the past few months trying to position himself for a run at the nomination.

If Trump stays in the race, we don’t see how DeSantis will overtake the former president. And even if Trump is not running, DeSantis hasn’t shown that he can stand up to the heat of being the leading contender.

There are much better options from a value standpoint.

>> Think DeSantis has a shot at becoming the next President? Place your bet at XBet

Nikki Haley — Former Governor of South Carolina (+2500)

Haley has done a good job of occasionally criticizing Donald Trump without absolutely enraging the former president’s followers. This makes her a very interesting VP possibility for Trump or any other conservative candidate looking to appeal to more moderate voters.

Haley has officially declared her candidacy for the Republican nomination and will have opportunities to make an impression on many voters and, maybe more importantly, on Trump.

We don’t like her odds for president, but we think Haley is the most likely candidate for the Republican VP nomination.

>> Bet on Haley to become the first woman US President at Thunderpick

Tucker Carlson — Former Fox News TV host (+5000)

Several weeks ago, this seemed impossible (at least for 2024). However, since Carlson’s abrupt departure from Fox News, he has some time. While his new show on Twitter might have less national reach than Fox, it will keep him relevant.

Carlson may not have political aspirations, but he’s younger than many other candidates and might be playing the long game. If Trump is not running, Carlson might jump to the top. With his long career on television, he may have an advantage in capturing Trump’s audience, which is what it would likely take to win the presidency for any Republican.

He has pretty decent odds for a speculative pick, especially if the indictments pile up for Trump.

However, we do not like Carlson’s VP odds. It’s not his style, nor Trump’s, to share the spotlight.

>> Head to BetUS and place your bet on Carlson winning the presidency

Mike Pence — Former Vice President (+5000)

Speaking of VPs, former Vice President Mike Pence hasn’t officially announced his candidacy, but he’s been appearing in all of the early primary states and looks to be giving it a lot of consideration. That being said, it’s clear that he won’t be repeating his previous role as Donald Trump’s choice for running mate.

And yet, Pence can’t seem to criticize his old boss, which seems like a real problem for someone running against Trump. And if Trump isn’t running? Mike Pence has zero chance of winning over Trump Voters.

>> Place your bet on Pence winning the presidential election this 2024 at Sportsbetting

Elon Musk — American businessman (+15000)

We don’t consider Musk to be a serious candidate, but he is unpredictable enough that it must be considered. Plus, he has a large following of loyal supporters — something that worked out quite well for the last Republican who won the office.

However, the recent agreement to have Tucker Carlson’s new show on Twitter makes us think Musk will use Carlson as his microphone and skip having to undergo the scrutiny of a presidential campaign.

>> Think Musk will run for president? Bet on him at GTBets

Condoleeza Rice — Former US Secretary of State (+20000)

It seems unlikely that Rice would enter the race. And as with all the other candidates, if Trump is running, we don’t see a path now. If Trump is not running, everyone else might fracture the base and provide an opportunity for a more moderate, “early 2000’s style” Republican.

If you want to just toss a couple of dollars on someone with crazy odds, you could do much worse. A very narrow set of circumstances could align to make this bet cash.

For any sports bettors reading this, we see this bet like an 8-game parlay where you take the underdog moneyline in every game. Even a dollar returns a healthy return, but anything more than a couple of bucks should be allocated elsewhere.

>> Bet on Rice to become the next president

Presidential Election Trends and Strategies

We’ve discussed the “incumbent advantage” above and pointed out that there’s never been a female president in the United States. We’ve also talked about the advanced age of both favorites.

Here are a few other election facts that might guide your wagers.

If Donald Trump wins the 2024 election, he would join Grover Cleveland as the only two men to be elected president in non-consecutive elections.

If Trump and Biden are the candidates, their combined age will be 159 years on election day.

If you discount Presidents who inherited the role mid-term (due to the death or resignation of the sitting president), the last time there were two single-term presidents in a row was in 1892 when Grover Cleveland defeated Benjamin Harrison, who had defeated Cleveland in 1888.

As far as presidential betting strategies go, the first thing to do is pay attention to the news. Each party has a clear favorite in Joe Biden and Donald Trump, but concerns with both men (age, legal issues) could change their status.

If that were to happen, the odds for every other candidate would drop quickly and severely.

If you have a strong feeling about any of the candidates other than the two favorites, you may want to consider wagering a small amount sooner rather than later, on the assumption that the odds are unlikely to be this high for secondary candidates if a primary candidate doesn’t run.

The actual election is still more than a year away, so the situation will only become more evident as we get closer. You may want to divide your bankroll into several separate bets, placed every few months as we get closer to election day. By reserving some bankrolls, you allow yourself to pivot if circumstances change.

Another important thing to do is to shop around at several online sportsbooks to compare the odds. By taking a few extra minutes to explore the various options, you could drastically improve the value of your wagers.

Many of these sites also offer a variety of deposit bonuses, and looking at several sites can help you find the most valuable bonus.

Why Bet on the 2024 US Presidential Election?

There are very few elections in the world as significant as the American presidential election, and the last several Presidential elections have been thrilling, dramatic, and heartbreaking, depending on your point of view.

These characteristics describe the greatest sporting events — one of the most fun ways to engage with your favorite teams is to bet on them. And unlike Super Bowls or the World Series, we only get one of these elections every four years.

If you are a voter, you can double down on your vote with a wager on your candidate, or if you are feeling shaky about your vote, you can hedge with a bet for the opponent and drown your sorrows with your winnings.

While U.S. voters only get to vote for one presidential choice, you can wager on as many as you want!

Where Should I Bet on the US Presidential Election Online?

You can bet on the US Presidential Election at any number of online betting sites. The best odds are always at the top online sportsbooks like BUSR, BetOnline, and Bovada.

These sites are pillars of the sports betting industry and are trusted places for betting on political results, and they’ve been around for decades.

Aside from their sterling reputations, here are other reasons to place your U.S. presidential election bets at these top online sportsbooks.

Maximum convenience: You can easily access the sportsbooks, and placing your bets on your candidate is just a few clicks away.

Great bonuses and rewards: Another great thing about betting on online sportsbooks is the wide range of available bonuses that you can take advantage of. These sportsbooks offer welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, parlay bets, odds boosters, and cashback. Some even offer a crypto bonus for players who prefer Bitcoin.

Hassle-free payments: You won’t have any issues managing your funds at online sportsbooks because they support various payment options, including major credit cards, e-wallets, and crypto.

Guide to Betting on the 2024 Presidential Elections

Who Are the Favorites Among the US Presidential Candidates?

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are the heavy favorites to run for president in the general election.

When Is the 2024 US Presidential Election?

Americans will elect their next president on Tuesday, November 5, 2024

What Were the Results of the Last Presidential Election?

Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, winning 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232. Despite the seemingly-large margin of victory, though, the race was hotly contested and came down to razor-thin margins in several battleground states.

Do You Agree with These 2024 Presidential Election Odds?

The 2024 US presidential election is shaping up to be a rematch from 2020 between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. The last election was controversial, and the results were challenged by the loser, Trump.

While our hope is that the 2024 election doesn’t result in the violence and divisiveness of the 2020 election, we are sure that no matter who the candidates are, the election season will be worth watching.

We’d love to tell you who to wager on, but that’s why they have these elections! If you happen to know who it’s going to be, though….drop us a line?

>> Find the best 2024 Presidential Election odds at BetOnline

