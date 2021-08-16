Preparing your Property for Sale: Tips & Tricks!

By Brandon Cagle

Without a doubt, the main thing on every seller’s mind while preparing to sell their house is how to increase the profit. You want your house to sell quickly, and to sell for as much as you believe it is worth.

We all know the process of selling can be nerve-wracking, so we’ve got you covered. These tips and tricks are just some easy ways to help increase the appeal of your home to prospective buyers, and to show off the value of your house to its full potential.

Do a Big Spring Clean!

Of course, this is an obvious step to take when presenting a house to be sold. However, you need to do more than a simple once-over clean. Everything must be sparkling clean as if you are walking into a furniture store, not a currently lived-in home.

The key to getting people through the door is enabling them to see how great your home would be for their family. Spend some time decluttering and airing out rooms in advance of an open house, so that interested buyers can come by, fall in love with it, and make you a big offer!

It’s especially important to remove personal items from view. Things like family photos, shoes stacked near the door, and other items that are distinctly “you” will make it harder for potential buyers to imagine the space as theirs.

Rearrange & Repurpose

Once you’ve decluttered and tidied, it’s time to think about how best to utilize the space in your home. Rearranging furniture or adding some new pieces can make a big difference!

You may even want to add a fresh coat of paint, taking the time and effort to freshly apply paint on the walls will have a big effect on the overall feeling of your interior. As people enter, they will have the instant impression of newness, anything that makes your house presentable from the get-go is a great bonus.

Rethinking the purpose of a room will give potential buyers a look into new ideas that might work for their lifestyle. If you have a big living room, then it is possible to use that space as an entertainment area or studio.

The layout of the house should be consistent but keeping in mind that each room should be unique to itself. Taking out the personal views of your property and creating spaces that can cater to all lifestyles when potential buyers walk through.

Fixtures & Fittings

Though they aren’t usually the most important things to get a buyer through the door, you can always put in some last-minute fixtures and fittings that will give your property an edge over other houses on the market.

If you are able to, updating some fixtures can make a big difference to the overall appeal of your house. New tapware in the kitchen and bathroom will give the impression of a new renovation, without you having to change anything else. Upgrading light switches and power points are also a low-cost idea that has a big effect.

Curb side Appeal

It’s important to remember that the first impression is just as, if not more, important than anything else. The curb side appeal will make all the difference when it comes to getting your property sold quickly and for a higher profit.

If you have any plants in pots out front of your house, be sure they are well-watered and well-trimmed. Unsightly plants will be off-putting to potential buyers as they walk up the driveway or try to enter your property. If you have any furniture in front of the house for sale, make sure it is clean and tidy too!

Make a note now of what needs to be done in the time before you put your property on the market. If there are any repairs that need doing, get those sorted and make sure they’re complete prior to putting your house up for sale.

Small details like this can really help when it comes down to negotiations and achieving a higher profit from your home.

If you are looking to sell your house, navigate here to give you a clear idea of what the current market value of your home is. In addition, the valuation report provides information on what impacts the value of your property, from location, condition, improvements, and condition of the market to help you to make informed decisions during the process of selling.

About the Author

A leader in the valuation industry, Brandon Cagle is one of Brisbane’s finest property valuers. With decades of experience in the Queensland property market, Brandon uses his expertise to complete valuations across residential, commercial, and industrial property types, and is adept at valuating more specialised properties or purposes. Brandon is certified and registered with the Australian Property Institute (API).