Preparing for a British Citizenship Application

However you began your journey in the U.K., there may come a point at which you choose to move towards permanent citizenship in order to remain in the country. As with any other process in the immigration system, it will involve forms and documentation, some of which you may already be familiar with from a previous visa, but there may also be new obstacles and challenges you will need to be aware of. Here we’ll cover a few of the steps you’ll have to take as part of your application for U.K. citizenship.

Language Tests

The first point we’ll cover is the language competency component of a British Citizenship application. You’ll need to prove that you have a certain level of ability speaking English, Welsh or Scottish Gaelic (depending on your chosen country). In order to do this, you can undertake a B1 level speaking and listening test.

There are also some exceptions that apply to this requirement. If you suffer from a physical or mental condition which will prevent you from undertaking the exam, are over the age of 65, or can provide evidence of a higher education qualification taught or researched in English you may be exempt. Further to this, if your country of origin uses English as the spoken language of the majority of citizens, then you may not have to undertake a test to prove your ability.

Good Character

The requirement to prove ‘good character’ comes into effect for any applicant over the age of 10 and is intended to show that you have ‘respected the U.K.’s laws’ while living there.

The Home Office will expect you to disclose any criminal record as well as checking on your immigration background and ‘financial soundness’. It should be noted that a criminal record is not an instant dismissal, however, a custodial sentence of four years or more would be considered a breach of ‘good character’ and would lead to your application being rejected.

Life in the UK test

Possibly the best known element of the process, or at least the most discussed, is the ‘Life in the U.K. Test.’

The test is made up of 24 questions, which cover a range of topics relating to the history, customs and culture of the U.K. and are designed to show your knowledge of the country you’ve chosen to live in. To pass the test, you’ll need to answer at least 75% of the questions correctly. The test itself will be presented as multiple choice (with 4 options per question) and the questions are based on information contained in a handbook which you will need to use to revise.

If you’re unsuccessful the first time, there’s no need to worry as you’re able to take the test as many times as you need to in order to reach the 75% mark. The only consideration you’ll need to make is that re-taking the test does mean you’ll need to repay the fee to re-sit it, so you’ll need to ensure you have the money available to do this.

As with any application made through the U.K. immigration system, the amount of evidence you need to provide to the Home Office will depend on your personal situation and so it may be more complicated than simply meeting the requirements above. While there are guides available from the government to help you navigate the process, if you find the process confusing, it may be best to seek professional advice from legal professionals with a wide experience in the field of immigration. Although there will be additional cost involved in obtaining this sort of support, their experience can help to ensure that you can navigate any additional issues that may occur.

For those who wish to remain in the U.K., citizenship may feel like a long journey but the benefits it provides to those who obtain it are numerous. It means that they will have the same rights as any other citizen of the U.K., entitled to the same benefits and support systems as those born there. Additionally, they will no longer be under the U.K. immigration system, which means they will no longer be required to worry about extending their visa’s or having to collate evidence for a new application.