Powerful Quotes That Teach the Power of Collaboration

Collaboration is a popular buzzword these days. It encourages organisations to share ideas, work together and integrate their efforts in an efficient manner. Collaboration facilitates conversations and interactions as well as foster a sharing spirit and an overall team spirit attitude.

But collaboration is about so much more than a tool for achieving business goals or personal dreams.

Keeping your team inspired can be challenging. Running your business every day, delivering top quality work to your clients, and growing your business depends on your team working well together. When you reach that point when each team member feels like every other person has their back, job performance, engagement, and satisfaction skyrocket. To inspire your team to band together and celebrate collaboration, we’ve gathered some of our favourite quotes on the power of teamwork. Check out the full list of inspirational quotes below.

“Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” – Helen Keller “I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; together we can do great things.” – Mother Teresa

“Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision. The ability to direct individual accomplishments toward organizational objectives. It is the fuel that allows common people to attain uncommon results.” – Andrew Carnegie

“My model for business is The Beatles. They were four guys who kept each other’s kind of negative tendencies in check. They balanced each other and the total was greater than the sum of its parts. That’s how I see business: great things in business are never done by one person. They’re done by a team of people.” – Steve Jobs

“A group is a bunch of people in an elevator. A team is a bunch of people in an elevator, but the elevator is broken.” – Bonnie Edelstein

“Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you, spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life.” – Amy Poehler

“Individually we are one drop; but together we are an ocean.” – Ryunosoke Satoro

“The strength of the team is each individual member. The strength of each member is the team.” – Phil Jackson

“I do not know anyone who has got to the top without hard work. That is the recipe. It will not always get you to the top, but should get you pretty near.” – Margaret Thatcher

“Cooperation is the thorough conviction that nobody can get there unless everybody gets there.” – Virginia Burden

Summary:

Sometimes teamwork really does make the dream work. We’ve all had those projects where our team suddenly falters and maybe loses it’s morale a litte. Maybe it’s a personal issue between two members. Maybe it’s a team leader overreaching and not being open to other members’ ideas. Whatever the case, your job is to re-inspire them to function as a true team.

When teamwork happens the way it’s supposed to, it can be incredible in getting everyone equally invested in a common goal leads to improved productivity, more innovation, and a strong company culture.