Luis Horta e Costa explains the positives of a growing market

Pundits predict another hot year in Portugal’s real estate scene, which the government boosted in 2012 by creating the Portugal Golden Visa that incentivizes foreigners to purchase property on the sleepier side of Spain. Predicted growth areas include logistics, office space, affordable housing, and student residences. As more newcomers arrive, the country anticipates continued demand in the residential space.

In February 2022, Idealista reported that 14 percent of Portuguese property purchases were on the market for less than a week. Another 25 percent were on the market between one to three months. Property demand remains steady throughout the country. Properties are selling quickest in Faro, Funchal, Porto, Évora, Setúbal and Coimbra.

How Visas Drive the Growth

The Portugal Golden Visa program rejuvenated the nation’s economy following the 2008 global financial crisis. The program sent rent prices and house values soaring by promising a 5-year path to Portuguese citizenship to foreigners who invested in the country’s real estate. More than 10,000 applicants have received Portuguese residency since its inception.

The entry-level investment is €280,000 ($299,561 U.S.), a lower-cost option with qualifiers: The property must be older than 30 years, renovated and located in a low-density area. With higher-priced investments come fewer restrictions. As of January 2022, the government changed some aspects of the Portugal Golden Visa, making commercial property the only investment option in Lisbon, Porto, and coastal cities; residential properties in these areas no longer qualify.

Growth Expected in Multiple Sectors

Based on the data, experts cite multiple areas within real estate for growth, including warehouse and logistics space, office space, affordable housing, and student housing. According to statistics from Casaibéria Real Estate Agency in Portugal, the square footage of warehouse and logistics space grew 24 percent from 2019 to 2020.

During the pandemic, the increased demand for delivery services and online shopping drove growth in the warehouse and logistics space, and the expansion continued in 2021. Goldman Sachs Asset Management believes in the promise of warehouse and logistics property: It invested a billion euros in the sector’s development over the next three years.

Despite teleworking’s popularity, the demand for office space has also increased, as many companies redesign their office space or invest in new infrastructure. Student accommodation is another area of significant growth opportunity, as there’s an estimated 20,000-bed shortage in the student residence sector, according to Casaibéria Real Estate Agency data. The country expects more housing scarcities as international students re-enter the country when Covid restrictions lift.

Luis Horta e Costa Discusses the Upside of Growth

The profitability of Portuguese real estate encourages Luis Horta e Costa and his partners at Square View, a real estate property developer and asset manager in Lisbon. Costa has produced more than 250,000 square meters of real estate projects in his career and focuses on investor relations and new investment opportunities at Square View.

Luis Horta e Costa believes high-quality developments possess the ability to color entire neighborhoods with their beauty. When Square View developed in Intendente, a section of Lisbon once known for its gritty subculture of drug dealers and prostitutes, the team witnessed the transformative magic of refurbishing a historic building.

Located at Largo do Intendente 57, this building was abandoned, as were many neighborhood properties before Intendente became a hotspot. The development team left many characterizing elements on the historic building, including the building’s west and south facades. The preservation of historic finishing materials, stonework, cornices, and balusters, combined with the building’s charming courtyard garden, give Largo do Intendente 57 a sense of place.

“Originally, it was a ruin,” Luis Horta e Costa says. “Now it’s a beautiful, small apartment building that is very nice and well done. It brings a lot of life to Intendente.”

Other refurbished buildings, including Art Nouveau and Art Deco styles, breathe life into Intendente. Colorful, hand-painted Portuguese tiles, called azulejos, finish many structures, allowing them to retain their regional character. As tourists discover Intendente’s eclectic dining scene and artsy vibe, thoughtful developers like Square View will find preserving a neighborhood’s uniqueness rewarding.

Challenges Come with Growth

International clients accounted for more than half of all real estate transactions in Portugal in 2020. Brazilians are the leading investors, followed by assorted Europeans. In recent years, Americans have arrived at the party.

According to a recent article in the L.A. Times, “Welcome to Portugal, the New Expat Haven,” the last decade saw Portugal’s native population decline as foreigners grew by 40 percent. In 2021, the number of American citizens emigrating increased by 45 percent, making them one of the fastest-growing groups of Westerners to arrive.

But multiple factors have converged negatively for some Portuguese natives who have seen their rents increase at an astronomical pace. When the government introduced the Portugal Golden Visa in 2012, it also ended rent control. This move allowed property owners to raise rental prices, catering to tourists and short-term renters while evicting the Portuguese whom the market priced out. The heart of Lisbon has become cost prohibitive to the average Portuguese citizen who has multi-generational roots there.

While Portugal is much cheaper for Americans, who earn several times more than the typical Portuguese worker, according to the L.A. Times, their presence causes rising rents to be felt most keenly in the big cities. Thankfully, the Portuguese government is composing programs to encourage the development of more affordable housing. The Institute of Housing and Urban Rehabilitation announced in March 2022 that it would designate, by lottery, 54 dwellings for supported lease and affordable lease contracts throughout the country.

As the real estate market roars through 2022, the re-energized streets of hotpots like Intendente raise the pulse rates of real estate developers. Village by village, Portugal will continue to attract outsiders with money to spend. As real estate development supercharges the economy, filling once-empty buildings with life, fans of the country hope it retains its Old-World charm. Fate will test its abilities: In February 2022, Price Waterhouse Cooper Lisbon placed Lisbon 16th on the list of most attractive cities for real estate investments this year. Portugal’s real estate market shows no signs of slowing down.