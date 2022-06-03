Popular Kitchen Cabinet Finish Trends in 2022

Kitchens are ever-changing, and so are the trends. With so many new materials and finishes coming up, which ones should you pick for your kitchen cabinets? According to interior designers, there are many options on the market. Here is what you may choose from.

1. Matte Finish

Matte finishes are a great option for those who want a more contemporary look and are not great fans of lacquers or glossy cabinet finishes. They offer a smooth appearance, something that you would normally find in a bachelor’s or modern apartment. They are also a great option when a lot of your kitchen appliances are more on a shiny side – they create a great balance.

Plus, matte cabinets help you when you are due a full renovation of the walls. “Because it doesn’t reflect light directly, imperfections in walls and ceilings are less noticeable,” says Kate Moran, Home Depot paint divisional merchandising manager.

2. Semi-Gloss Finish

Semi-gloss finishes are also very popular this year, especially where high-traffic kitchens are involved. This type of high-sheen cabinet is very easy to clean – all you will likely need is a wipe. Water or detergent stains will not be as obvious with this finish as compared to the matte type.

Semi-gloss finishes can also showcase any potential architectural details you may have in the kitchen. They bring a feeling of elegance and luxury, making them the perfect choice for those who want to obtain an expensive kitchen effect on a budget. Flat-colored semi-gloss finishes are the most popular options, but patterns are also gaining popularity.

3. Marble Pattern

According to RTA Cabinet Supply professionals, many people are going for marble imitation finishes on their kitchen cabinets. These offer a sophisticated and elegant look – one that will make your kitchen feel like that of a rich person. Mixed with some actual marble countertops, the space will look clean and modern while having a unique look – something that quite a lot of people are going for.

“Compared to a few years ago when we didn’t see much marble at all, it’s been very evident over the last couple of years that it’s back in favor,” says Bethan Gray, a British interior designer. “As a material, I love the warmth that can be achieved through using marble – particularly in combination with other materials such as solid wood. Marble itself has a timelessness and elegance that I love,” Gray adds.

4. Satin Cabinet Finish

If you are looking for a finish that is not as shiny as the semi-gloss but is not as flat as the matte finish, then you might want to give satin cabinet finishes a try. When it comes to sheen, satin is quite versatile and provides the type of shine that most associate with pearls: reflective and brilliant, but only enough to be considered tasteful.

Satin-finished cabinets will add depth to a small kitchen, reflecting light slightly more than an eggshell. They are also quite easy to clean, and prints are not as obvious as they are on glossy or matte cabinets. The middle grounds are met perfectly, allowing homeowners to hide potential flaws.

5. Wood Finishes

Wood finishes have been growing more and more in popularity as well, as people are trying to bring a natural, relaxing “cottage” look in their kitchens. The advantage here is that wood finishes can be obtained quite easily – and the cabinets themselves do not have to be wood. Nowadays, many people use stick-on paper to turn a regular cabinet into a wood-finished one.

The best part about wood finishes is that they can also be mixed and matched with other colors and patterns. We’re talking about a versatile finish, which gives you a lot of leeway.

“Most kitchen designers have shaken it up by mixing traditional wood cabinets with a colorful kitchen island,” says interior designer Lauren Makk. “Be careful if you are someone like me who is constantly moving furniture around or has children with particularly grubby fingers — flat doesn’t clean up quite as easily,” adds interior designer Emily Henderson.

The Bottom Line

As you can see, this year has a lot of trends for you to get your inspiration from. All you have to do now is pick the one that speaks to you the most and start redecorating your kitchen.