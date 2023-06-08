Pool Villa Koh Samui: Your Private Oasis in the Heart of Paradise

Paradise – one word that best describes Koh Samui. Pristine beaches, majestic temples and picturesque scenery that would make your heart skip a beat no matter how many times you visit. It is a perfect retreat from your everyday life.

The second-largest island in Thailand, Koh Samui, is famed for its lush coconut trees, sugar-white sands, and innumerable coral reefs. It is quite commonly known to most as Thailand’s self-described boutique island that has a wide selection of upscale hotels to choose from. However, less well-known are its collection of luxury villas. We have cherry-picked some of the best luxury pool villas in Koh Samui, from those that include everything from a private chef to a speciality concierge service.

Villa Celadon

Villa Celadon, designed by the renowned architect Gary Fell of GFAB Architects, is one of the most iconic villas in Koh Samui. Situated on a private road and nestled into the hillside approximately 100 meters above the Gulf of Thailand, this villa offers breathtaking panoramic ocean views that overlook Angthong Marine Park, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao islands.

The villa exudes a modern and refreshing ambiance. Upon entering the villa, your attention is immediately drawn to the 16-meter infinity pool, seamlessly blending with the sea and sky. The villa’s open-plan design centres around an expansive entertainment deck, providing a stylish and sociable space. The sunken living room is perfect for enjoying afternoon tea, sunbathing by the pool, or hosting intimate dinners around the spacious dining table, all while marveling at the awe-inspiring views.

The View

An architectural marvel combining glass, steel, wood, and cement, The View Samui is a sight unlike any other. Its name comes from the breathtaking panoramic views it offers over the western coast of Koh Samui.

This five-bedroom villa lives up to its reputation and exceeds expectations with its striking design, floor-to-ceiling glass doors in every bedroom and living space, its natural cliffside location, lush tropical garden, and stylish outdoor areas that includes a pond with a cascading waterfall. The villa also boasts advanced sound and lighting systems, integrated speakers, indoor and outdoor projector screens, as well as unique features such as floating glass staircases, a resort-style kitchen, a dedicated massage sala, a fully equipped gym, and expansive wraparound balconies. And let’s not forget the 16.5-meter infinity pool, jacuzzi, terrace, bar, and multiple lounge areas for ultimate relaxation.

Baan Hinta

Experience the epitome of tropical living as you step into this magnificent multi-tiered architectural gem that offers the ultimate beach retreat for large families and groups. Boasting five spacious bedrooms, a generously sized infinity pool, a poolside deck, a state-of-the-art entertainment system, a gourmet kitchen, and lavish ensuite bathrooms built into the natural rock formation, this pool villa in Koh Samui has it all.

What sets this villa apart is its exquisite natural and tropical interior design. The use of timber flooring, abundant natural light, and remarkable traditional artwork create a captivating ambience. Every room offers mesmerising views of the ocean, and one of the bedrooms can be transformed into a children’s room, featuring two twin beds. This pool villa in Koh Samui promises an unforgettable escape in a breathtaking setting. The view of the sunset from the hammocks is simply enchanting, and the outdoor cinema provides the perfect setting for enjoying balmy island evenings.

From the lush-green coconut trees to the pristine beaches, Koh Samui is the epitome of peace and tranquillity. And your experience on this gorgeous island is only enhanced by staying at the most luxurious pool villas in Koh Samui.