Poker Etiquette Rules Worth Knowing

You decided to play poker, but you don’t know anything about poker etiquette. What should we do? In the article, we will try to figure out how to quickly become a “seasoned” player and give some useful tips.

Nine Steps to the Big Game

In life, observing etiquette gives you confidence in your own abilities, allows you to concentrate on the tasks you set, and also helps you dominate in specific situations. Poker is no exception. The game also requires knowledge of etiquette.

1. Remember the speed

Making a decision requires the player to be attentive and focused. Here, you need to think and sometimes pause the gameplay. The opponents at the table will not object, as they themselves take a moment to reflect.

But you can’t constantly spend a lot of time making a decision. You will make the game less enjoyable for the rest of the participants. If you stall for time, the players will start leaving the table.

But you can't constantly spend a lot of time making a decision. You will make the game less enjoyable for the rest of the participants. If you stall for time, the players will start leaving the table.

In online poker, you can play at several tables at the same time. In this case, the process needs to be slowed down. It is not uncommon for a player to spend time thinking about a move at one table and performing an action at another. Therefore, inexperienced gamers should avoid multitabling mode. Beginners should master the interface well, gain experience, and then play on two tables.

2. Be polite

Remember: even if something irritates you, try to behave calmly, do not criticize other players, do not engage in verbal altercations. Conflict will not solve the problem, and your negative behavior will be remembered by the players for a long time.

Excessive emotionality also harms your results in the game. Because of your intemperance, you will become the victim of an experienced opponent. The person will immediately notice that you are not in the best shape and will take advantage of this moment.

3. Do not forget about the order of the move

There is no need to perform actions before your deadline. Follow the order, do not give your opponents, who are still in the game, excessive information.

4. Do not show your cards until the final hand

Follow the following rule: fold—slide the cards face down to the dealer. Do not show your cards to other players. Proceed with caution. The opponents can get additional information that will affect the draw.

Pocket cards are also not allowed to be shown. Only you can see them. Don’t give other players an advantage.

5. Leave the chips on the table

Inexperienced winning players often try to pick up chips from the table. But this is not their gain. When you join, the chips remain on the table until you exit the game.

6. If you are not in the game, be silent

When you are not participating in the hand draw or are not sitting at the table but only watching, the outcome of the hand does not matter to you. There is no need to put forward theories about which cards someone has and why that player discarded them. With your conversations, you will interfere with the participants and disrupt their plans. Keep quiet.

The rules apply to body language and gestures. There is no need to be emotional when a card that is too “good” or “bad” has come to you. The players will immediately understand what’s what, and they will definitely guess which cards you are sitting with.

If you are watching the gameplay, do not ask questions, do not give comments, and do not hover over the players. Stay neutral and watch in silence.

7. Do not come into conflict with the dealer

It is forbidden to insult and throw cards at the dealer. This will show you at your worst as an immature player. The dealer only deals out cards, and which one you get is a matter of chance, not an intentional action.

8. Don’t throw chips into the pot

Always place the chips in front of you during the raise. They should be in an even stack so that the dealer can see them clearly, count them, and put them in the bank.

You can’t throw chips in the middle of the table. The participants of the game will not understand how much you have bet and may demand another bet.

9. One player — one hand

It is considered bad form to offer or ask for help from other players. You can’t ask and give advice. This only causes a negative reaction. If you want to ask something, the dealer will always answer you.

These nine simple rules will help you avoid getting into an awkward situation while playing or watching it.

