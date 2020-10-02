[Podcast] Episode 32: Leading Through Crisis with Hilton’s Stephen Cassidy

In the third and final episode of our Travel theme for Q3 we talk to Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Hilton UK & Ireland Stephen Cassidy. Framed around his leadership response in one of the travel sector’s most badly hit industries we find messages of hope in stories regarding care for NHS workers and the positive legacy that may remain post-pandemic regarding a new way of working.
Home BLOGS MacGregor on Chief Wellbeing Officer Episode 32: Leading Through Crisis with Hilton’s Stephen Cassidy