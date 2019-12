A ‘back to the roots’ episode recorded in the childhood home in Motherwell, Scotland as Dr. MacGregor reflects on the seven episodes of the re-booted podcast this year as well as the phase 1 journey from November 2017 before looking ahead to 2020.

Don’t forget to check out the Chief Wellbeing Officer column at: https://www.europeanbusinessreview.com/category/blog/macgregor-cwo/