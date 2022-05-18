Playing Chess Will Help You Become a Better Strategist

Chess is the ultimate strategy game played for centuries by some of the most esteemed people to have ever lived. Napoleon, for example, was a big advocate of the game, whilst other historical figures that played it include Vladimir Lenin, Warren Harding, and Winston Churchill. Chess trains the brain to think steps ahead, something that is vital, especially in politics.

Chess has become popular in the last few years mainly because of the Netflix show, The Queen’s Gambit. It has attracted all sorts of new players, especially females, as many see the benefits of playing the game. Its simplicity is a major factor, and there are a plethora of websites to play chess online. Besides playing games, you can learn all the ins and outs of chess and play puzzles to improve your all-around gameplay.

Briefly, chess is a game played by 2 players with black and white pieces. The aim is to put your opponent into checkmate, which means that their King cannot move without being in check. Keeping in mind you need to attack your opponent, whilst at the same time protecting your pieces, strategy is key.

Chess is a popular game globally that you can now play online at many websites for free. Nevertheless, the live game version feels different, with more and more chess clubs being established. In New Zealand for example, there are many online and live tournaments hosted all year round. It seems the Kiwi’s just like many others cannot get enough of it. Many games are gaining popularity in New Zealand, in particular table games like roulette and baccarat. And to help with the rising demand, there are comparison sites that provide comprehensive reviews of online operators such as the Rizk casino review. In addition, players can claim a generous welcome bonus and check which games the casino offers.

A key takeaway in the game of chess is to always try to be at least 3-4 steps ahead, predicting what your opponent will do at the same time. You can use this philosophy in business or any walk of life for that matter. A simple game, but terribly difficult to master, chess will retrain your mind to help you strategize much better.

Strategy can be defined as a plan of action designed to achieve a long-term or overall aim. Something that should not be confused with tactics, thinking like a chess player will help you improve in many areas in life. Many of us struggle with patience for example, as we live in an instant gratification world. In chess, you cannot be too aggressive or you will lose your high-value pieces. At the same time, you cannot be too defensive, otherwise, your opponent will eventually get the better of you. Therefore, waiting for the right time to attack is the key. In this case, balance is important too, as you need to take into consideration your defence and your attack.

For example, if you start a YouTube channel, patience is needed, as well as perseverance for the channel to grow. It can be difficult, but the reward is excellent, and for anyone looking to grow, be sure to check out tips on how to get more views on YouTube. In addition to patience for an excellent strategy, unpredictability is also a major advantage when playing chess and in business. If your competitors know what you are going to do, and nothing is surprising or unique, you will find it difficult to stand out from the crowd. Chess is perfect at teaching this strategy as when your opponent makes a move you least expect, it puts you off-kilter.