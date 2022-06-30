The Philadelphia Phillies are the oldest US professional sports franchise to have held the same name and remained based in the same city. They have won two World Series titles, eleven East Division titles, and seven NL Pennants since their inception in 1883. Since the Phillies games always attract thousands of fans, it is recommended that those planning to watch the upcoming season games book their Philadelphia Phillies parking tickets in advance.

How To Buy Philadelphia Phillies Parking

Buy them here > Philadelphia Phillies Parking

Or

Buy them here > Philadelphia Phillies Parking Pass

The team competes in MLB as a part of the NL East division and plays its home games in the Citizens Bank Park situated at One Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. While the park seats 42,792 people, the maximum attendance record it has seen is 46,967 during a 2012 NHL Winter Classic game. If you’re looking forward to the home games, you should secure your space at one of the lots outside the Citizens Bank Park.

Luckily, fans driving themselves to the ballpark have a wide range of public parking options to choose from. Advance booking and early arrival are highly recommended to secure a spot near the venue. The parking rates vary from one lot to another; therefore, you can purchase your Philadelphia Phillies parking pass depending on how much you want to spend. Naturally, the closer the lot to the venue, the higher the price.

There are prepaid/cash parking and preferred parking lots and garages on the official site. Fans should use their red hangtag to access the preferred parking lots. However, some lots are exclusive to club members, suite holders, and preferred customers only. You can get a Philadelphia Phillies club parking pass to gain entry to these spots.

Those with a prepaid parking pass can use their yellow coupon to enter the designated parking lots. You can also purchase a pass on-site using cash, but we don’t advise taking chances on popular game days unless you arrive hours before the game starts.

Accessible Philadelphia Phillies parking is available in the facilities closest to the venue, such as Lot K, P, Q, R, S, and V. All individuals parking their vehicles in these spaces should have the proper state-issued license plates, placards, or parking permit. You can look at the venue’s parking map to learn that the accessible parking lots are marked in light blue. If you need any help, you can ask the designated officials at the lots to guide you.

Lots A to H and J to M allow tailgating activities. They open five hours prior to the games, so you have plenty of time to enjoy with your group. Alternatively, fans can visit the nearby bars before or after a game to enjoy a great selection of snacks and beverages. Some excellent options a few minutes away from the park are Broad Street Bullies Pub, Stadium Grille, Chickie’s & Pete’s, and NBC Sports Arena.

Fans who want to avoid parking altogether can take public transit to get to the ballpark. It is the most cost-effective option for those wishing to reduce costs. SEPTA’s Broad Street Line offers the best route to the venue as it has a station just a few steps away from the Citizens Bank Park. You can also take a seven-minute walk from the AT&T Station located at Broad & Pattison or take one of the rails that run every ten minutes. Lastly, SEPTA runs a bus service that fans can use to travel to the ballpark.

Large crowds are always expected during MLB games when the Phillies are matched up against the Washington Nationals, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, and New York Mets. Fans should also secure Philadelphia Phillies parking quickly when teams like the Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates, Atlanta Braves, and Cincinnati Reds visit.

Whether you wish to book a Philadelphia Phillies garage parking spot or a space in the open-air lots, you’re bound to find one if you start looking early. The surest way to reserve a parking spot is through pre-purchasing, and that shouldn’t be a hassle as all you have to do is open your computer, find the parking pass and secure it using your credit card.

Since there are multiple Philadelphia Phillies parking facilities in proximity to the ballpark, you’ll find one that offers a spot under your budget. Pre-purchasing online is a great way to catch the best prices on the passes, as they can be costlier when you buy on the game day. You wouldn’t need to look for a parking space very far from the ballpark.

Some fans opt for street parking to cut costs, and you can do the same. However, that might require you to leave for the venue three to four hours before the scheduled games, making it highly inconvenient. Check out the parking options online before deciding to purchase your pass on the game day. You might find the most suitable one right now. Lastly, make sure to get your hands on the parking passes as soon as you discover your favorite one if you don’t want to lose it to someone else.

Philadelphia Phillies VIP Parking

If convenience and exclusivity are your priority, you might want to look at Philadelphia Phillies VIP parking passes. These premium options are limited in nature and are meant for those who want a VIP parking experience. With one of these passes, you’ll enjoy parking close to the venue, have a reserved spot anytime you arrive for the game, and even get a valet service depending on the day. Purchase one immediately if these perks sound like something you’d enjoy!

How Much Does Philadelphia Phillies VIP Parking Cost?

Due to their exclusive benefits, Philadelphia Phillies VIP parking passes start at $40. You can compare different ticketing platforms to discover the best prices for these exclusive tickets. The prices are subject to change depending on the game type, the day of the week, popularity, and more aspects. However, the demand for these tickets will never cease, so make sure not to lose your chance to secure one and book as soon as possible!