Since inception, the modern pharmaceutical industry has sought to continuously evolve, forge new treatments for ongoing conditions, and eradicate threats to human existence. From championing the widespread use of Penicillin, to considering the ethical ramifications of proper pharmaceutical marketing efforts, the global pharmaceutical industry has undoubtedly changed human existence in profound ways. In dealing with prior pandemics, and public health crises, the pharmaceutical industry has historically acted swiftly to ensure the most fruitful outcome in times of duress. Now, as the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the lives of countless individuals on a worldwide scale, the importance of medical advancement plays an integral role in the world’s ability to overcome the pandemic, effectively treat Coronavirus, and prevent future viral outbreaks.

How The Pharma Industry Champions Medical Advancements

Across the scope of various medical specialties, brilliant Medical Professionals work tirelessly to understand the complexities of various diseases, human conditions, and bodily functions. Working to alleviate symptoms, increase positive activity, and provide a good quality of life, Medical Professionals advance the lives of countless individuals through various interventions, implementation of breakthrough treatments, and constant educational efforts. Essentially working in tandem with Medical Professionals, the pharmaceutical industry provides the research-based information needed to create, develop, test, and market effective treatments, interventions, and medical efforts needed for Medical Professionals to maximize patient outcomes.

Within the pharmaceutical industry, various professionals work to advance understanding of viruses, diseases, and bodily compounds, utilizing their findings to develop treatment options. Through medical advancement, pharmaceutical industry professionals provide new, and often live-saving, treatments as needed. For Carsten Thiel, who has been professionally involved in various aspects of the pharmaceutical industry, this commitment to advancing medical care through the evolution of medical intervention, treatment, vaccine, and preventative care, is the motivator for the dedicated individuals propelling the field forward. In the impressive 30+ year span of his professional career, pharma industry leader Thiel has championed various advancements in the industry. From the successful implementation of breakthrough Oncology treatments, to the effective care for previously untreated rare diseases, Thiel has led the charge for the advancement of medical options to serve various afflicted populations.

Throughout the inaugural years of his leadership role within the pharmaceutical industry, Thiel was in charge of effectively marketing various cutting-edge treatments, and often worked alongside large teams of Biologists, Chemists, and Physicians to maximize the efforts of all parties via successful market launch. In one such instance, when preparing to launch an Oncology treatment, the presence of a biological marker that could predict the efficacy of the treatment was discovered, pivoting the entire trajectory of the launch. With this new discovery, the pharmaceutical company recognized the importance of sharing the marker with Physicians, developing a pre-treatment eligibility test, and providing hope to those who would see positive effects of the treatment. The various professionals involved in the launch of this treatment valued the concepts of medical advancement, medical ethics, and the commitment to the betterment of the lives of impacted individuals over monetary considerations. Thus, the pharmaceutical company completed all of the necessary tasks to successfully implement pre-treatment testing, and maximize fruitful outcomes for patients.

In his newest assignment, as the President Europe of successful global pharmaceutical company EUSA, Thiel further propels medical advancement via his team’s commitment to generating breakthrough treatments for rare diseases. Dedicated to providing effective treatment options for underserved populations affected by the thousands of rare diseases across the world, Thiel’s EUSA champions the medical advancement needed to effectively achieve this ongoing mission.

Direct Impact Of Pharma On Outcome Of Pandemic

Much like the ongoing efforts amongst the pharmaceutical industry to propel medical breakthroughs for the betterment of the general public, the pharmaceutical industry plays a pivotal role within the current COVID-19 pandemic. As the Coronavirus continues to impact the lives of countless individuals across the globe, pharma leaders continue to search for an effective cure to combat the virus, treatment options to alleviate symptoms, and a vaccine to prevent individuals from being infected. The industry’s ability to safely, effectively, and swiftly create, test, and manufacture these products will directly impact the outcome of the pandemic, placing great importance on swift medical advancement, as it pertains to the current global pandemic.

With limited information, needed research, and continuously changing symptoms, the race to eliminate COVID-19 propels the pharmaceutical industry forward. With the desire to help the general masses, the pharmaceutical industry faces a particular ethical conundrum in striking the most effective balance between rushing to produce effective treatment options, and taking the time needed to extensively test the safety, efficacy, and potential side effects of all proposed treatments.

The History Of Pharma, Pandemics, and Public Health Crises

While the current pandemic conditions may feel unprecedented, the pharmaceutical and medical communities have faced large-scale public health crises in the past. According to the BBC’s coverage of the history of pandemics, infectious diseases have been responsible for more deaths than any other consideration throughout history. Traced back thousands of years, malaria continues to decimate populations annually, though medical advancements have certainly decreased the death toll significantly during modern times. Famously severe pandemics of the past also include The Black Death, Smallpox, and the 1918 Influenza pandemic. Throughout the history of these pandemics, amongst many others, the medical and pharmaceutical industries have fought to successfully create interventions, treatments, cures, and vaccines needed to minimize the human cost of the viruses, and foster a return to “normalcy”.

As Carsten Thiel recounted, the contagious nature of the symptoms manifested by a pathogen have created the perfect vessel for spreading the pathogen, rendering it the most difficult type of medical ailment to try to control. Thus, even in the presently advanced medical realm, viruses responsible for pandemics remain a public health concern that is difficult to manage. Combating the inherent nature of viruses is also made more difficult by the global connectivity now present in the world. With expanded international trade routes, increases in personal international travel, and the ability to converge with individuals in any corner of the world, this global connectivity has made it much more difficult for Medical Professionals to effectively minimize the spread of viruses. With these thoroughly modern considerations affecting the quest to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, pharmaceutical leaders like Thiel must find ways to implement effective medical advancements within modern society to successfully overcome modern viral pandemics.

Using Tech To Beat Coronavirus

In the case of Coronavirus, and the pharmaceutical industry’s quest to gain the inherent understanding of the virus needed to effectively conquer it, scientists are rapidly implementing modern technology to sequence the virus’ DNA, utilize clues from leading experts regarding varying manifestations, and collaborate to comprehensively communicate about their respective findings. Without the existence of modern technology, the various entities involved in the fight against the pandemic would not be able to share information in real-time across the globe, nor send various scientifically sound files without the need for extensive post-receipt extraction.

Across different organizations, such as the World Health Organization, technology is utilized to create a central hub of viable information, and propels the WHO’s ability to interpret findings in a meaningful manner, dispersing the findings as needed. Integral to the work of pharmaceutical companies, the collaborative information dispersed by trusted partnering organizations provides ongoing additions to the extensive blueprint for finding treatment options, and prevention interventions for this pandemic.

Post-Pandemic Pharma Intervention

While the prevalence of death related to infectious disease has certainly been drastically minimized since the development of modern medical advancements, including the discovery of antibiotics, the threat certainly hasn’t been eradicated. According to experts like Thiel, the current COVID-19 pandemic serves as a reminder that the global human population isn’t immune from large scale pandemics, similar to those scattered in old history books. While modern medicine has created various new treatment options to battle against viral infections, globalization has made it significantly easier for viruses to spread on a large scale. Thus, after the culmination of this global emergency, the pharmaceutical industry needs to remain vigilant to prepare for any situation in the future that may arise.

By increasing global funding for pandemic research, and devoting resources to virus related education, the world’s leading organizations can become proactively prepared to tackle potential future manifestations of pandemics. For the pharmaceutical industry, recognizing the ongoing need for Coronavirus testing, understanding, and treatment options on a long-term trajectory can prepare for the potential changes in the virus that may result in a resurgence of a very similar strain. As the pharmaceutical industry shifts to an offensive standpoint, research can begin to effectively navigate modern pandemics, and to prepare for the globalized world’s next potential threat.

For industry leaders, like Carsten Thiel, the importance of continued medical advancement drives his daily operations, and reinvigorates his commitment to bettering the lives of the general public. Through constant innovation, collaboration with medical professionals, and a transparent commitment to health and wellbeing for all, the pharmaceutical industry spearheads the medical advancements needed to discover groundbreaking cures, develop life-changing treatments, and successfully eradicate diseases. In the midst of today’s COVID-19 pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry looks to the transformative developments of the past for proof that humanity can rise above the most prolific pandemics, and forge new paths ahead.

