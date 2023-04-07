Petia Dimitrova, CEO and Chairperson of the Board of Postbank, is the New Chairperson of the Board of the Association of Banks in Bulgaria

Petia Dimitrova, CEO and Chairperson of the Management Board of Postbank, was elected Chairperson of the Board of the Association of Banks in Bulgaria. The election became a fact after a meeting of the Board of Directors of ABB, which was held today in Sofia and is recognition of the active role of Mrs. Petia Dimitrova as a member of the governing body of the organization and leader of one of the biggest banks on the Bulgarian market.

“I want to thank the members of the Management Board for the high confidence they have shown me with this election. I accept the position as a recognition and a long-term commitment, which is happening at a key moment for our country with the finalization of the process of Bulgaria’s accession to the Eurozone”, with these words Mrs. Petia Dimitrova thanked for the choice.

The Association of Banks in Bulgaria is the key organization uniting commercial banks in our country. It is established in 1992 and is one of the most important and authoritative branch organizations in Bulgaria.

About Petia Dimitrova

Mrs. Petia Dimitrova is Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of the Management Board of Postbank. She joined the team of Postbank in 2003 as Country CFO for the eight affiliated companies of Eurobank EFG Group in Bulgaria, and in 2012, Mrs. Dimitrova became Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of the Management Board of Postbank.

Under her leadership, Postbank completed in just a few years two successful deals, the acquisition and integration in a record short-term time of Alfa Bank – Bulgaria Branch in 2016, followed by Piraeus Bank Bulgaria – in 2019. They are another step to strengthen its position as a systemic for the bank market and to expand its customer base. For its activity during this period Postbank won nearly 100 prestigious international and Bulgarian awards.

Mrs. Dimitrova is a Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Business Council in Bulgaria, “Atanas Bourov” Foundation, Endeavor Bulgaria Association, the International Banking Institute. She also is a member of the Management Board of CEIBG and Member of the University Council of the American University in Bulgaria. Petia Dimitrova is a Member of Industrial Advisory Board – CITY College, International Faculty of the University of Sheffield, Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO), Young Global Leaders Forum, part of the World Economic Forum, Gerson Lehrman Group Accounting Council London, UK, Fellow Member of the Chartered Management Institute, UK and Cofounder of the Public Council of Women in Business.