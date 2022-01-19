To answer this question, it’s important to understand what a business cycle is. A business cycle refers to the economic ups and downs of a country or region over time. This includes changes in employment, production, and general buying trends. The four phases of a typical business cycle are expansion, peak, contraction and trough. It can be helpful to interview local businesses while going through these phases because they usually have valuable insight into the impacts that each phase has on their industry or sector. For example, during an expansionary period where new businesses are opening up frequently, small businesses would likely benefit from additional customers looking for new places to spend money. Then when the economy starts contracting and more stores begin closing down or struggling with sales it can help explain how business cycles affect local economies, particularly the smaller ones. The same goes for during a recession or depression. You can ask how businesses are affected by economic downturns and what actions they may have taken to overcome them. This will help explain how government policies can prolong or shorten these negative effects on an economy as well as give insight into strategies that are useful for small business owners to utilize when experiencing tough times.

How do interviewing small business owners explain how the federal funds rate is determined?

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) establishes interest rates based off of the country’s productivity, employment situation, GDP growth and inflation rates among other factors. If it sees that there is low unemployment but slow economic growth, then interest rates may be decreased to try and spur on economic growth. If it sees that economic growth is too high but inflation is climbing, then interest rates may be increased in order to combat inflation. As per Peter DeCaprio it’s important to realize that the Federal Funds Rate does not directly affect general credit card rates or lower tier loans because it reflects more volatile short-term interest rates. However, when the Fed raises its rate it often affects other short-term interest rates which can lead to higher buying costs for everyone. Regardless of whether you’re talking about local businesses or small business owners, they will likely have valuable insight into how these changes in the economy affect their industry and what they plan to do in response.

How do interviewing small business owners explain how people manage risk?

People employ various strategies in order to manage the risks they face every day. These can include purchasing insurance, holding certain assets or simply decreasing their exposure to risk through diversification. There are many different types of small business owners with widely different buying habits that can help better explain these types of decision-making processes. For example, some businesses may have fairly risky assets while others need lots of capital investment up front but not much else during production. Asking local business owners about the risks they’ve taken on and how it’s impacted them will be beneficial for explaining financial literacy practices because it gives people insight into which types of decisions are typically more manageable for them depending on what type of asset management works best for them.

How do interviewing small business owners explain when these economic impacts are likely to occur?

It’s important to realize that when speaking with small business owners, they may not be able to give you exact times or dates for when these themes will likely come up in their responses. However, if you ask them what time of year it is or how things normally change throughout different seasons then they may be able to make realistic estimates about the cycles associated with their specific industry. For instance, retailers typically do more sales during the holiday season while landscapers might see a large influx of work during the spring months. Asking them about common occurrences like this can explain how cyclical changes influence local economies because it gives people insight into the timing of many fluctuations that happen within an economy on a yearly basis.

What are some strategies used by small businesses to meet the needs of the market they serve?

There is a wide variety of business owners that face different challenges depending on their industry. However, there are a few common practices that most will employ. For example, many local shop owners know what products and services their customers typically want and work to provide those for them at a good price rather than offering an array of options which could confuse them. Asking questions about how business owners choose what type of inventory or services they need to offer can explain how people try to address consumer demand within local economies because it gives insight into some of the basic marketing techniques people use when dealing with specific types of populations.

Conclusion by Peter DeCaprio

Small businesses offer a unique perspective into not only economic changes but also general financial literacy practices because they manage their own money every day. Many are involved with the community outside of just making money and have valuable insight to share about how they differentiate between needs, wants and buying habits within the market they serve. By asking these types of questions about managing risk, timing risk management efforts, or providing services that meet market demand, you will be able to better demonstrate how people manage their finances on both small and large scales.