Moscow, Russia – The prestigious PERSONO of the Year award, an annual event celebrating exceptional talent and ambition, is once again set to recognize and honor outstanding individuals in various fields. Organized by PERSONO magazine, this elite award provides a unique opportunity for professionals to showcase their achievements and gain well-deserved recognition on a global stage.

About the Award

The PERSONO of the Year award is designed to highlight and promote excellence in diverse industries such as art, business, media, medicine, and construction. This grand event serves as a powerful platform for professionals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields, inspiring others to follow their path and strive for greatness.

Founded by Nikita Lobanov, a highly successful entrepreneur and producer, the award is backed by the International Association of Experts and PERSONO magazine. With a sharp business sense and a keen eye for talent, Lobanov ensures that the PERSONO of the Year award continues to be the premier choice for top-tier professionals seeking global recognition.

Goals and Mission

At its core, the PERSONO of the Year award aims to motivate, celebrate, and elevate true professionals who are making an impact in their industries. The event, executed to the highest standards, provides participants with an exclusive stage to present their projects and businesses to a distinguished audience. The philosophy of the award is built upon fairness, transparency, and the pursuit of societal progress.

Winning this esteemed award is not just about personal success; it is about becoming a role model for others, encouraging innovation, and inspiring the next generation of leaders. Those who pave the way for transformation in their industries have a strong chance of securing the coveted PERSONO of the Year title.

Exclusive Privileges

The PERSONO of the Year award offers unparalleled benefits to its participants. Attendees of the grand gala event will experience:

Prestigious Social Recognition: Elevate your status in professional circles and gain recognition among influential figures.

Powerful Networking Opportunities: Meet and connect with top-tier professionals, entrepreneurs, bloggers, and media personalities.

Media Exposure: Participants will be featured in PERSONO magazine, online platforms, and other prestigious publications.

Exclusive Content & Coverage: Personal videographers and photographers will document the event, ensuring high-quality content for personal and professional branding.

VIP Experience: Enjoy a luxurious event atmosphere with gourmet food, exclusive entertainment, and a star-studded guest list.

Organizational Excellence

The PERSONO of the Year event has been successfully organized for several years, following a meticulously planned structure. Every nominee benefits from extensive publicity, including:

A personalized press wall featuring their brand logo.

A biographical feature and in-depth interview on PERSONO.ru .

A detailed ceremony report in the print edition of PERSONO .

Live stage presentation broadcasted on screens during the event.

A VIP table with premium seating, fine dining, and elite networking opportunities.

Award Categories

The PERSONO of the Year award celebrates professionals across multiple industries, including:

Arts & Entertainment: Musicians, writers, dancers, actors, directors.

Business & Entrepreneurship: CEOs, board members, commercial experts.

Technology & Digital Innovation: IT specialists, designers, developers, traffic managers.

Finance & Law: Lawyers, accountants, investors, financial literacy coaches.

Service Industries: Experts in medicine, construction, and other public services.

Apply Now

By submitting an application for the PERSONO of the Year award, professionals secure a chance to step into a world of unlimited opportunities. This is your moment to shine, inspire, and leave a lasting legacy in your industry.

For more information and to apply, visit www.PERSONO.ru.

About PERSONO Magazine

PERSONO magazine is a renowned publication dedicated to showcasing inspiring individuals, innovative businesses, and industry leaders who make a difference in society. Through in-depth interviews, expert analyses, and exclusive event coverage, PERSONO continues to be a trusted voice in global business and lifestyle journalism.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



