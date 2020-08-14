PDFBear: Effectively Merge Your PDF Files

Having a lot of PDF files on your computer storage can sometimes be a pain in the neck, especially when it comes to organizing them. Sure, there are tons of tools that can help get the job done, but not all of them are reliable at doing so. There are also online tools that you can make use of, such as PDFBear.

PDFBear is one of the most effective and reliable online tools that you can find on the internet. It is free to use and can be accessed by anyone. As long as you have a laptop, smartphone, tablet, or desktop, you will be able to merge your PDF files instantly without any hassle.

How to Merge PDF Files

If your everyday activities involve a lot of PDF files, this feature can certainly help you organize all of them. To merge pdf files using PDFBear, start by selecting all the files that you want to merge. You can either select all of them manually or drag them directly to the site. The server will then start to analyze all of the files that you have selected.

PDFBears’ PDF combiner will start to merge your files into one file after it’s done analyzing. The tool will give you some time to modify your files if ever there are some things that you need to change. If you think everything is good to go, you can go ahead and press Combine. You can download the finished files back to your library or share it with your Google Drive.

Other Features of PDFBear

PDFBear’s features are not only limited to merging your PDF files. It can also cater to your other PDF needs. There are different features that can efficiently help you accomplish whichever task you have that involves PDF files. The tool also ensures that every output that you get while using all the features has the best quality.

Online Access

There is no need to download additional files since every feature of PDFBear can be accessed online. It can also be accessed by anyone for free. To ensure that any user gets access to different features, PDFBear supports different operating systems. This way, users can get access to the tool whenever they need to and wherever they are.

Moreover, since every process is done online, it will not take or use any of your device’s storage space for any of its processes. Everything is done on the server’s cloud to ensure that nothing is holding you back from utilizing PDFBear’s features.

Suppose some users want to make use of the extensive features of PDFBear. In that case, there is a premium subscription that is available for a very low price. Users are all given an option whether they would like to use the premium features, and it is not required for everyone to have it.

File Security

One of the first things that come into a person’s mind when uploading their files online is if their files are all secured. PDFBear will leave you with nothing to worry about whenever you upload a file on their server since none of your files will stay there for long. All of the files that you have uploaded will only stay on the server for an hour.

Takeaway

Merging your PDF files using PDFBear will become easier than ever before. PDFBear can take care of almost all of your PDF needs. What’s even great is that all of the processes are done online with high quality. On top of that, all of your files are kept safe. What else is there to worry about?