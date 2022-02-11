Pay for Essay in USA: The 7 Best Cheap College Paper Writers Reviews

Essays represent an important part of student life, from term papers to projects and thesis – they are a rudiment and a ritual, to be candid, not everyone can write good essays. You have to first grasp the concept then you have to be able to put it down in writing. Oh, we have not talked about how you have to follow a certain convention as given by the lecturer. It can certainly be a lot, especially if your command of the English language is not strong.

In today’s world where being a student is not an occupation; students today are more than just students, students are usually part-time workers, volunteers, some are even married with kids. The juggling of those responsibilities can take a toll on anybody’s mental health. Thankfully, there is an escape.

Pay for an essay writing services in United States present an opportunity that can relieve these sorts of students from the monotony of essay writing especially if it is a tight deadline. Writing an essay is a hard and so is finding the right essay writing website is the best way to safe time. So, in this review, the goal is to look at the best 7 pay for essay writing services, give an overview, check out why you should use or not use the services of that particular outlet.

While searching for an essay writing service on your own, it is pretty normal to come across a lot of services that promise to do your task at the lowest cost, without plagiarism, and also promise to deliver it in time for you. Promises are cheap, this review will go in-depth as to how you can order your paper from each of the services. Much more, it will fact check how much of the promises they claim to deliver. Let’s get into the depth of each pay for college essay writing companies and see how they stack up next to each other:

PaperHelp is a premier pay for writing essay service, a property of USA CoreForce Limited, the site offers several writing and editing services which it claims are within affordable pricing range and offer a premium experience.

PaperHelp began operating in 2009, putting it in a position of reliability and an industry leader, no doubt, having offered over two decades of consistent services. As with every essay writing service, a few customers will have complaints about the quality of services but overall, the rating on paperHelp is reassuring with several clients promising to use the service again.

PaperHelp provides services across the board in Academic writing helping with Essays, Theses, Research, and term papers, and Case studies, etc. The agency’s services in Editing and proofreading include but are not limited to Rewriting, Admission help, Problem-solving, Multiple-choice questions, PowerPoint presentation, Online lecture conversion to summary. Business writing Resume, CV, personal statement, Business plan, Speech, etc.

Seeing that such a range of such services is on offer, you might think it is easy to drop the ball on the quality of services provided. From observation, this is not the case. A lot of PaperHelp users seem to love the service rendered and this is not unusual, given that PaperHelp is a premier writing agency.

The writing agency also offers a money-back guarantee in the event that your expectation of their service does not correspond to what you have in mind. As an insustry leader, you will get full refund if a writer cannot be found for your essay. You will also get refunded if you have made a double payment, you will also get refunded if your paper is submitted late to you.

General outlook

A view of the website and running some analytics shows that it is secured and that implies that your payment and every other detail is kept safe. The website does not promise that you will get an A but you can trust that your essay will be written by experts who are vast in the rudiment of essay writing.

To make make an order, all you need do is to use the quick or extended form and fill in your paper details. Once you have all your details in, the cost comes in and you can pay up.

Prices

PaperHelp will charge $10 per page for every essay that is written for high school students. The flat rate is not inclusive of other additives like your table of content, your bibliography and several other properties. It goes on to $12 for college student, a further six dollar additive takes it to $18 for University students and $20 for PhD students.

If you need to shift your delivery period forward as well, there will be an extra charge for that. The default delivery period is 20 days but you can bring that forward if you are on a tight deadline by paying a little more money. In all, the costs, aside from add-ons are very considerate.

Pros

Easy-to-navigate and intuitive website

The website is really easy to navigate. For a web-native, there are no extra links needed. You get in and get straight to business

Cool and easy to install mobile App

If you prefer apps, the service offers an ingenious app that will pretty much do the same thing the website will do for you.

A generous referral program

If you are looking for the best referral programs that allow you to share your discounts with friends and earn money on the fly, PaperHelp has that.

Good quality of the delivered paper

The quality of the final paper that PaperHelp delivers is always top-notch. Only very few clients have any displeasure at all.

Cons

Ambiguous online reputation

For a service with a long-standing reputation, it is so sad that the online presence is not solid enough

Limited free revisions

Papers have to undergo continuous revisions, but with PaperHelp, once the three free revisions are filled up, additional charges will be incurred.

Expensive extras

Almost all of the optional extras that PaperHelp offers are on the expensive end.

99Papers is another essay service from U.S. that you can use if you need to pay someone to write your college essay and intend to get your paper done without writing it yourself. 99papers has the reputation for being a trusted essay writing service and delivering papers even on tight deadlines.

99Papers is big on communication and this shows through every service they render. The level of proactivity and ensuring that you are kept in the process while your essay is being written is commendable. The site also offers a discount for new customers, which is really nice. This is not just for new customers. Returning customers can get up to 15% discounts.

General overview

The security of 99Papers website is quite up to date and is in line with industry standards. Your security as a customer is not joked with and you can be sure that it is encrypted as well. Writers also have to sign a non-disclosure agreement and are bound by it. The aim of all these is to ensure that you are safe and you can use the service knowing that your safety will not be compromised. The support system that 99Papers provide is top-notch and it is a round-the-clock service infrastructure is commendable. The writers are also big on communication as well.

Prices

Like several essay writing services, the prices that 99Papers charge are mid prices. With a high school paper that is expected in 15 days costing only $9.95, that amount goes to $29.40 if you want the paper in 3 hours. The price spread is also remarkable, a PhD paper starts at $26.25 and the 3 hours paper comes in at $54.60.

If you can help it, you should get your order across early so you don’t have to pay a lot of money to get your essay done. There are guarantees in place to ensure that your paper is plagiarism free. There is also a money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied with the final paper. Customer’s satisfaction is the bane of 99Papers business and they don’t take it lightly.

The ordering process is straightforward but it might be a little strenuous if it’s your first time. You would have to register an account, then you will order for your paper and then pay the amount required.

Pros

Competitive pricing

At about 9 dollars for a page, it has to be said that 99Papers offers competitive pricing that you will not find in the world of essay writing. Most of the industry giants will charge way more than that.

On-time delivery

The writers at 99Papers really do keep to time. You can rest assured that you will not get past your deadline.

Cons

Slow Service agents

The service agents can be on the slow side, especially if you are looking to get a refund. No one loves to loose business but the approach to releasing refunds can be faster.

Messy interface

The Website interface for 99Papers is not exactly what you will call pristine. It could use a lot of improvement.

EssayPro is a USA-based writing consultancy that deals in helping student write their essays. In taking a look at the services rendered, you should be comfortable enough to outsource your writing task on the site. From scientific reports to student thesis and articles.

While there are different writers to pick from on the site, your best bet is to go for a writer whose first language is English. It is going to make a world of difference in your essay. EssayPro claims that all the writers on the site are PhD holders, and yes, they have detailed profiles and pictures as well.

The site layout of EssayPro looks decent however, an IP check does not show its actual location this doesn’t seem to be a problem though. You can still get your essay writing done with EssayPro services.

Overview

An essay writing service with experts and industry veteran who are spread across different spheres of influence. When you add that to the fact that the service has been in existence for a very long time, this makes it commendable and credible. Although the claim of having being in existence since 1997 needs to be fact-checked, because the site came in existence in 2003.

Prices

Coming in at a base rate of $11.40 per page, the pricing of the services that EssayPro offers is affordable. All the writing is done independently, as a top-notch writing service, EssayPRO has writers that you can employ on your terms.

The process of ordering your paper on EssayPRO is subject to bidding and once your price is in agreement with the writer’s price, you are good to go. Ensure you fill your order form and that is where a writer will be matched with you. You place your order and

Like other essay writing services, tighter deadlines means you would have to pay more money to the writer.

Pros

Discounts

At every point in time, EssayPro gives a discount of between 11-30% off the total amount payable for essays. While it might seem hard to get, if you need it, just take a couple of minutes chatting with their managers and you will be handed a discount.

Decent quality of papers

The quality of the paper that EssayPro gives is admirable. Since it is written by professionals for professionals, it is no doubt fully standardized.

Cons

Quite a laggy dashboard

The dashboard, as much as it is simple can be better.

No telephone support

The mere fact that you are entirely dependent on the website for support is not good enough for an agency like EssayPro. The telephone support unit is non-existent.

Studdit has a customer rating of 5 stars surveys reviews that most clients are happy with their buys. Studdit is an internet-based help with a group of independent scholars who help understudies with a wide range of scholastic schoolwork – beginning from essay, research papers, and theses, wrapping up with critical thinking and undertakings that require estimations. Additionally, every U.S. college student can upload their paper just to get it edited by the editorial manager with great English language structure and information in academic subjects.

How it works?

Fill in your request form: Studdit needs the most applicable to satisfy your hopes: level, kind of paper, deadline time, count of words/pages/slides, and so on. You are expected to give details as a file or screenshot. After your payment is made, you can discuss the details with your writer. Check & download: The deadline is approaching. Your work is ready by the time set or even earlier. Examine it thoroughly, send for a free revision, if needed. The writer is still in touch. Give feedback: Good or bad, true feedback is our growth point. Leave comments, rate both your writer & work, add a writer to favorites, rate the support team. Studdit loves it!

Prices

The service offers great pricing for writing from scratch compared to others on the web. The cost relies not just upon the academic level and the deadline but on the discipline, kind of the assignment, and the extra choices one adds to the request.

The price for the request with the most extreme deadline of 20 days at $10 per page for High School to $20 per page for Ph.D. also the pricing for the request with the deadline of 3 hours starts at $23 per page for High School to $34 per page for Ph.D.

Pros

Low costs, cash back and plagiarism-free guarantees, simple to-utilize value number calculator, an incredible discount, the least deadline is 3 hours, loads of accessible sorts of services, FAQ block, great audits, simple course of putting in a request.

Cons

No links to social media pages.

EssayBox has a purchaser rating of more than 4.77 stars surveys showing that most clients are by and large happy with their buys. Customers happy with EssayBox most oftentimes notice incredible assistance and top caliber. EssayBox is operated by Smart Content LLC located in New York, a professional content creation and custom writing company situated in Chicago, Illinois and like some other writing company, EssayBox professes to have mostly native writers under their care with a revision and refund policy.

How it works?

The request structure is kind of confusing. At the point when you press the Order Now button you are moved to Step 2 out of 4 where you are quickly being requested an email. On this page, you are being requested the point, deadline, and offered a wide rundown of additional extras like ENL Writer, Top-Writer, Plagiarism Report, Editor’s Check, Copy of Sources, 1-page Summary, and Priority Support. After you pick whatever you want, you are quickly being sent to the PayPal payment page.

Prices

EssayBox price are quite high, truth be told. It’s extraordinary they can offer you 3-hour work. The discount policy is clear and all around considered. The more you place, the most you save.

They have an extended version of a calculator where we can see the academic levels they offer and change with the prices (EssayBox is a significant expensive service, beginning with $16 per page and going up to $61.75 for a Ph.D. 3-hour work).

Pros

Convenient website

Good loyalty program

100% Original papers written from scratch

Guaranteed privacy

Native-English writers and editors

Money-back guarantees

24/7 online support

Perfect paper formatting

Cons

High prices, mediocre quality for such prices, misleading information about writers’ qualification, revisions needed. Sometimes you need to request a few revisions because the writer may not meet all of your requirements or you simply won’t like some parts of the essay.

6. 1Essay

Searching for quick and reasonable academic papers to assist you meet deadlines and satisfy your grade expectations, however, if you’re still trying to figure out what custom essay writing service could be best for you? 1Essay is devoted to making genuine work, which meets each requirement, to guarantee you the best. 1Essay is the right assistance for you. They offer the most expert line-by-line thesis proofreading and editing. They will edit your work with the right formatting style. Article evaluates are well finished. Great conceptualization and analytical reasoning. The computation of statistics is taken care of with quicker work reviewing.

In summary, this is an excellent service. They provide fantastic quality for all assignments, and they are more than capable of handling fast deadlines. You can rely on them for all writing tasks.

How it works?

The request interaction is genuinely basic. You first fill in the order form which is situated on the homepage. It will ask you details such as academic level, pages, and deadline. You will need to fill in the specific details about your task. You also have the option of selecting a specific writer for the assignment. You additionally have the choice of choosing a particular author for the task. There are three levels which are “standard”, “top writer” and “ENL writer”. If you have a highly technical or complex paper, then it is worth selecting the ENL writer because they are highly rated. You can then pay securely, and your order will be confirmed. Customer service is available 24/7 to answer any questions that you may have.

Prices

1Essay has a straightforward pricing structure. There is a calculator available which will give a gauge of how much your paper will cost. This will rely upon factors like deadline, pages, and academic level. Generally speaking, the costs are genuinely reasonable and they tend to start at $9 per page. In addition, the service regularly offers exclusive discounts and coupons. You can simply contact them to receive the best discounts available.

Pros

24/7 customer service

Privacy guaranteed

Plagiarism guarantee

All transactions are completely secure and safe.

Custom Academic Papers

Any Topic and Deadline

Profile of Top Writers

Proven Track Record

Anonymity Guaranteed

Round-the-Clock Support Team

Cons

Strict confidentiality policy

7. EssayFactory

You won’t find a set list of services on a dedicated page, but you can easily find out the list of services on offer using the drop-down menu on the homepage. Here, you’ll find a full list of assignment types that are covered, around 40 services in total.

How it works?

Fill in your email address, select the type of service you want, select the academic level, and your deadline. Also, you have to indicate the number of pages you want and it also comes with free inquiries.

Prices

Prices start from as £9.00 per page, but this is quite expensive for students.

The site offers top-notch essays for everyone in need of help. Their quality is quite high and flawless. We had no problems with support and compliance with a deadline. Yet, their prices are not that cheap but they back them up with their quality. They do not have extra payment services, everything is included in the final price.

Pros

24/7 customer support with a phone number

Live chat system

Support email address.

FREE Plagiarism check

Cons

No email form

No reviews or testimonials on the website

Pricing is quite expensive

FAQ

Is it legit to pay for essay papers in USA?

Pay for an essay writing services are totally legitimate. You are not committing a crime by having someone write your essay for you. The service of essay writers continues to be used because students demand it. The service in itself is legal and since students are getting busy by every passing day, it is only normal that essay writing services will continue to flourish.

If anything, paper writing services will help students to focus on the things that matter, it will also help them concentrate on their studies without the added pressure of having to deal with close deadlines.

All the essay writing website provider that has been listed here are duly registered, they are not scamming sites, as such, they are legal and can be used as such. As these services have their terms of service and this gives them a layer of legality. No crime is committed in the process and as such, all of the operations are completely legal. Since the student requires the service, the essay writers provide it and essay writing is not contraband, no crime has been committed.

Are all pay for an essay writing companies ethical to use?

In reality, the subject of the ethical standing of essay writing services remains in the court of public opinion and everyone has a say. While some tutors believe that it is not ethical to present a work written by another person and pass it on like yours, it doesn’t matter if you have paid for it or not, some others believe that the process is no different from paying someone to guide you through the process.

Where the line must be drawn is plagiarism. If the work is plagiarized and the true authors are not referenced, that is unethical and it is condemned by all and sundry. However, if we leave the hallowed walls of the academia, using a writing service is not unethical. Instead, it is in some cases, expected.

From songwriters to business leaders, they use some form of writing service to get through their needs. Why is it then a different ball game for students? Since plagiarism is not involved, essay writing solutions for students should be ethical, accepted, and allowed. In a lot of cases, essay writing service providers do have ethical policies for how they intend for their papers to be used. This must be religiously followed.

Is it safe to pay for cheap essays online?

The answer to this would have been a straight yes, but it comes with a caveat. If you have chosen any of the seven essay writing services that have been reviewed here, then yes. If not, you might have to do your personal due diligence.

There are parameters to check your relative safety on any essay writing service website. You want to be sure first off that the website itself is professional – the contents are good, not just unorganized words. If they cannot write their own site content properly, how would they write your essay properly? Answer that question.

Your privacy must also be protected, your financial information must be encrypted and you must be aware also that they take their security serious. Your identity must not be revealed to hackers or any other third party, so you must be sure that the site is secured.

You want to be sure that communication is a strong suit for the essay writing service, as such, you want to make sure that they can be reached in the event that any issue comes up. All of these parameters are fulfilled by the sites we have reviewed.

Can you get caught by U.S. college professors when using writing services?

Yes, actually. This does not mean you have to panic though, if you have used the service of the above-listed best paper writing services, you cannot be caught. In fact, it will not be known to the faculties of your school that you used an essay writing service. Here is the trick, lecturers are busy people, and the only way they can find out if you cheated on an essay is to run a plagiarism check.

Now, using the services highlighted above, you can be sure that no part of your essay is plagiarized. If at all ideas are picked from other sources, the authors will be duly recognized and this is standard practice in the academia.

Here is a pointer for you, if your institution has a plagiarism checker that is preferred among the staff, that is the plagiarism checker you should subject your received essay to. This will enable you to know if you are on the right track or if you should demand some revisions before you finally accept your essay.

If your plagiarism check confirms decent results and that all sources were duly cited, there is no way you can be caught.

Conclusion

If you are still asking whether you should use an American essay writing services, this is the question you should answer, should you take your car to the auto shop when it develops a fault? Your answer definitely should be an unequivocal yes. Essay writing services are legal, there is nothing criminal about it.

In the same light, since you know that your essay will be free of plagiarism and no one will be the wiser as to whether or not you used the services of an essay writer, it is worth every dollar you would have invested in it.

You are also assured of the safety of your details and your identity. The essay writing sites are vetted and they do not joke with data encryption. As such, you are in safe hands as far as your card details and the content of your work are concerned.

On the plus side, while a seasoned professional write your paper, you can take the time off to focus on the things that matter. Your essay will be delivered to you in record time, you will submit and get a good grade – everyone is happy.