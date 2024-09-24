Paternity Leave is a period during which a father is allowed to take off from work due to the birth or adoption of a child. It basically allows a father to nurture the bond between father and child, support the spouse, and help with the household chaos.

Paternity Leave in India in case of Central government employees can be taken up to 15 days as per Central Civil Services (Rules), 1972. But, as of now, there is no such provision for private-sector employees.

Eligibility Criteria

All the male employees welcoming a baby are eligible.

Even some companies offer paternity leave to the LGBT community.

It is also applicable in the case of birth and even adoption as well.

The minimum working tenure should be 80 days.

It is subject to employer-specific paternity leave policy in India and government regulations.

Paternity Leave Rules

As per the Paternity Benefit Bill in 2017, all employees working in the private and organized sectors can take paternity leave of at least 15 days. This period can be extended up to a maximum period of 3 months.

A male employee must have worked for 80 days in an organisation to become eligible to avail paternity leave. The paternity benefits can be calculated at an average daily wage paid to the male employee for the number of days actually worked.

The Paternity Benefit Bill mentioned equal benefits for both parents.

As per the 7 th Central Pay Commission, the leave provision shall be granted to a government employee in case of the adoption of a baby under 1 year of age.

Central Pay Commission, the leave provision shall be granted to a government employee in case of the adoption of a baby under 1 year of age. Also, it is mandatory to check the paternity leave policy with your HR Department to get clear information about eligibility, pay on leave, duration, etc.

Benefits of Paternity Leaves

Increased Job Satisfaction and Retention

It shows commitment towards employees, helping them to manage work-life balance, hence increasing job satisfaction and job retention and reducing turnover costs.

Increased Productivity and Engagement

Employees become more productive after rejoining, less stressed, more supportive, and improving productivity.

Improved Work-Life Balance

As employees are allowed to spend time with family at an early stage of parenthood, it increases mental health and reduces stress, hence improving performance.

Improvised Company’s Culture

It leads to a positive work environment that helps attract top talent.

Legal Compliance

Implementing strong policies will support family life and is likely to bring long-term goals to the company.

Conclusion

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has advised making paternity leave a formal inclusion of employment rules and regulations in an organised sector. Many private companies are already offering paternity leave, even without having any rules bifurcated.

However, this concept of paternity leave is gaining slow recognition. It basically helps bridge gaps, challenge stereotypes, supports working parents, helps in maternity recovery, and contributes to bringing up healthy babies. Though government rules are emerging slowly, many private companies, such as Zomato, TCS, Wipro, etc., are already on the roll.