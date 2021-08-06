Partnership for Reuters NEXT and Reuters IMPACT

From 4-7 October, 2021, Reuters IMPACT will bring together more than 25,000 attendees to hear from the world’s leading political figures, scientists, CEOs and activists to explore how mainstream business can drive the innovations and investments needed to change our future and deliver a clean and inclusive tomorrow. Developed in collaboration with Reuters award-winning newsroom, Reuters IMPACT will be broadcast live and will share strategies and perspectives on how businesses can play a role in averting the impacts of climate change.

The virtual summit is built upon five central, interlinked themes: Energy, Built Environment, Food and Land Use, Transportation and Finance. Leading speakers at the first annual summit include:

Keynotes

Al Gore, Former Vice President, United States of America

Marcie Frost, Chief Executive Officer, CalPERS

Robert Downey Junior, Actor and Founder, Footprint Coalition

Bob Dudley, Chairman, Oil and Gas Climate Initiative

Head of States, Cities & Government Leaders

Sauli Niinistö, President, Finland

Guðni Thorlacius Jóhannesson, President, Iceland

His Excellency Dr. Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister, Bhutan

Secretary Wong, Climate Minister, Hong Kong

Anna König Jerlmyr, Mayor , Stockholm

Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas, Minister for Infrastructure, Brazil

Financial & Corporate Leaders

Miyazono Masataka, President, Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF)

Ken Murphy, Group Chief Executive, Tesco

Grant Reid, CEO, Mars

Tengku Muhammad Taufik, Chief Executive Officer, Petronas

Sean Donahue, CEO, Dallas Fort Worth Airport

Christofer Mowry, Chief Executive Officer, General Fusion

Entrepreneurs, NGOs and Intergovernmental Organizations

Jennifer Morgan, CEO, Greenpeace

Ginger Cassady, Executive Director, Rainforest Action Network (RAN)

Nico Rosberg, ex F1 Driver & Sustainable Investor

Fiona Reynolds, CEO, UN PRI

Ali Tabrizi, Director, Seaspiracy

Josh London, Chief Marketing Officer, Reuters, and Head of Reuters Professional, said: “I’m delighted that Reuters IMPACT is able to create a forum where global leaders from business, government, science and sustainability convene to tackle climate action head on. Our industry-driven agenda, breaking news and networking sets the stage for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), just weeks later.”

Reuters IMPACT follows the success of the inaugural Reuters Next leadership summit in January, which attracted more than 40,000 professionals from over 150 countries who came together to discuss future opportunities for change and growth, as well addressing the rifts and problems that our world and our societies face. Reuters Next returns 1-3 December, 2021.

The inaugural Reuters Next speakers included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg; Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai; European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde; BBC Director General Tim Davie; Filmmaker Waad al-Kateab; Zoetis CEO Kristin Peck and AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes.