Partnership for Reuters NEXT and Reuters IMPACT

From 4-7 October, 2021, Reuters IMPACT will bring together more than 25,000 attendees to hear from the world’s leading political figures, scientists, CEOs and activists to explore how mainstream business can drive the innovations and investments needed to change our future and deliver a clean and inclusive tomorrow. Developed in collaboration with Reuters award-winning newsroom, Reuters IMPACT will be broadcast live and will share strategies and perspectives on how businesses can play a role in averting the impacts of climate change.
The virtual summit is built upon five central, interlinked themes: Energy, Built Environment, Food and Land Use, Transportation and Finance. Leading speakers at the first annual summit include:
Keynotes
- Al Gore, Former Vice President, United States of America
- Marcie Frost, Chief Executive Officer, CalPERS
- Robert Downey Junior, Actor and Founder, Footprint Coalition
- Bob Dudley, Chairman, Oil and Gas Climate Initiative
Head of States, Cities & Government Leaders
- Sauli Niinistö, President, Finland
- Guðni Thorlacius Jóhannesson, President, Iceland
- His Excellency Dr. Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister, Bhutan
- Secretary Wong, Climate Minister, Hong Kong
- Anna König Jerlmyr, Mayor , Stockholm
- Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas, Minister for Infrastructure, Brazil
Financial & Corporate Leaders
- Miyazono Masataka, President, Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF)
- Ken Murphy, Group Chief Executive, Tesco
- Grant Reid, CEO, Mars
- Tengku Muhammad Taufik, Chief Executive Officer, Petronas
- Sean Donahue, CEO, Dallas Fort Worth Airport
- Christofer Mowry, Chief Executive Officer, General Fusion
Entrepreneurs, NGOs and Intergovernmental Organizations
- Jennifer Morgan, CEO, Greenpeace
- Ginger Cassady, Executive Director, Rainforest Action Network (RAN)
- Nico Rosberg, ex F1 Driver & Sustainable Investor
- Fiona Reynolds, CEO, UN PRI
- Ali Tabrizi, Director, Seaspiracy
Josh London, Chief Marketing Officer, Reuters, and Head of Reuters Professional, said: “I’m delighted that Reuters IMPACT is able to create a forum where global leaders from business, government, science and sustainability convene to tackle climate action head on. Our industry-driven agenda, breaking news and networking sets the stage for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), just weeks later.”
Reuters IMPACT follows the success of the inaugural Reuters Next leadership summit in January, which attracted more than 40,000 professionals from over 150 countries who came together to discuss future opportunities for change and growth, as well addressing the rifts and problems that our world and our societies face. Reuters Next returns 1-3 December, 2021.
The inaugural Reuters Next speakers included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg; Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai; European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde; BBC Director General Tim Davie; Filmmaker Waad al-Kateab; Zoetis CEO Kristin Peck and AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes.