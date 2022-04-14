Parimatch: Online Betting in Canada

Parimatch is one of the most famous bookmakers in Canada. Nothing is surprising in this: the company offers its customers a convenient website, quick registration, a wide selection of sports events for betting, and decent odds. The company’s activity is highly appreciated not only by ordinary Canadian users but by market experts.

Sports betting Canada

Parimatch was founded by Ukrainian businessmen in 1994. At the beginning of the 2000s, the company launched its website, after which bettors got the opportunity to place online bets. Currently, the bookmaker is successfully operating in dozens of countries in Europe, Asia, America, and the post-Soviet space. </p>

<p>The company is headquartered in Cyprus and received an international license from the Curacao regulator. Brand ambassadors are Mike Tyson and Conor McGregor. </p>

Registration

Registration on the bookmaker’s website is simple and takes a minimum of time. The main condition is that the bettor must be over 18 years old. After entering the betting site, the user must fill out a form, where his personal and contact details are entered. Then you need to go through verification – send scanned documents confirming the player’s age to the specified postal address. For this purpose, a passport or driver’s license is suitable.

How to bet online?

To online betting Canada, you need to select the type of competition you are interested in on the site. To do this, click on the corresponding icon on the left side of the main page, after which a list of upcoming matches and tournaments will become available. Then the coefficient and the amount of the bet are indicated in the game coupon. Better bets are available in prematch and live formats.

In addition to sports betting, the bookmaker offers its customers an online casino, as well as a whole eSports section. You can also make a bet on various events in show business and politics.

Bonus program

One of the main advantages of the Pari match is the bonus program. The bookmaker offers several types of rewards. After registration, customers receive a welcome deposit bonus. In addition, the company regularly holds promotions dedicated to various events.