Packing for a World Trip: These are the Basics

Has your wanderlust taken over and have you finally made the decision to discover the world? Then you probably can’t wait to finally get on the plane. But before you check in, it’s time for an important aspect of the preparations: what are you taking with you? When you are visiting different countries you will also have to deal with different weather conditions. So how do you deal with this without bringing everything you own? Below you can read what you absolutely can not forget during your trip and how you can pack it efficiently.

Important

As a traveler you want to be flexible and be able to travel around easily. Dragging along a suitcase is not conducive to this and therefore it’s better to only travel with a large backpack. We recommend that you choose a backpack with a capacity of 40 or 55 liters. Also make sure you have a good rain cover for the backpack and a lock to close it (or possibly use lockers during your trip).

These are the most important documents to take with you:

Passport and possibly visa’s (of the countries you want to visit). Make sure you have online copies

Insurance cards and papers

International driver’s license (if you plan to drive of course)

Vaccination passport

Also print out your corona vaccination certificates and/or your recovery certificate

Clothing

This is probably the hardest part of packing for a world trip; what clothes do you take? For starters, it’s nice to travel in comfort and leave your heaviest clothes at home. This will save you space in the backpack. For example, choose a sweatsuit (in Dutch: joggingpak heren) with a shirt underneath and a jacket over it. For instance, this is a nice packing list for women and men who go backpacking:

Three t-shirts a shirt and a v-neck sweater (in Dutch: v hals trui heren )

Two short and one long pants

One fleece jacket

One sports outfit

Ten pairs of underwear and for women also 2 bras

Five pairs of socks and an extra pair of hiking socks

Two swimming trunks / two swimsuits/ bikinis

A windbreaker

It is wise to roll up your clothes. This saves a lot of space in your backpack and takes less time then folding.

Shoes

This is the item that will take up the most space if you take too many of them with you. Therefore, it is very important to carefully consider what kind of world trip you are going to take. Are you planning to do long walks and hikes? Are you going from beach to beach? Or is it both? Adapt your choice carefully to this and go for multifunctional models. These are the kinds of shoes we recommend packing. (And don’t forget to put on your heaviest shoes when flying!)

Sneakers

Sturdy flip flops or sandals

Flip flops

Hiking boots

Other

You are dressed, you have your shoes on, and have all the documents in hand to get on the plane. However, there are a number of other items in the areas of personal care, first aid and electronics that we strongly recommend you pack as well. So below you’ll find a list where the real basics like a toothbrush have been left out, but where you will find essential items.

Sunscreen and aftersun

Travel towel

Deet

Scissors and tweezers

Plasters, paracetamol and diarrhea inhibitors

Sunglasses

World plug, extension cord and power bank

Flashlight

Laundry bag

Pen and paper

Universal sink plug and laundry detergent

Have a great trip!

With these lists, you’re sure to be safe exploring the world. Remember that many items are sold worldwide so it’s not really a problem if you forgot something. We wish you a pleasant and safe journey and we hope our packing list is useful.