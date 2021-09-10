Overview of the Best Design Tools to Spark Your Creativity

No matter whether you are a professional designer or a beginner, you can’t work on your projects if you aren’t inspired. Searching for design inspiration can be time-consuming and challenging. However, the deadline is just around the corner and you can’t spend your precious time looking for inspiration. Your first and foremost task is finding sources of creative inspiration. Simply put, you need to have a few tools or techniques at hand that will always provide you with a new perspective and spark motivation. And this is what we are going to talk about! In this post, we’ll analyze a few tools that will surely motivate you and help you get inspiration. Get comfortable and have a look!

Crello

It’s a well-known graphic and video design tool that allows users to create bright and professional designs in just a few clicks. Here, you can find an array of ready-made templates and create fantastic designs from scratch. This platform is very easy to use. All that you need to do is to choose the templates and create your designs. If you don’t know how to use the platform, go to the section “Tutorials” and look through free lessons. Crello allows you to create graduation invitation, twitch banners, display ads, and much more!

Behance

It’s one of the best online platforms where designers can get inspiration. It’s neat because here you can find the best works from many designers. No matter what project you are working on, here, you can explore graphic design, motion, photography, architecture, filming, etc. On top of that, this platform groups works of different designers to simplify the search. Simply put, if you need inspiration, go to Behance.

Awwwards

The main goal of this website is to award the best designers and web agencies around the world. There’s a professional jury, formed by top bloggers, directors, and designers. Their main goal is to review daily submissions and award users based on themes, categories, etc. The best works are shared on the website. So you can look them through at any moment. At Awwwards, you can find the works of the most innovative designers.

Pinterest

The name of this website is self-explanatory. It doesn’t matter what you are looking for, on Pinterest, you can find everything. Use the search button to find what you need and enjoy the result. Of course, you can save content and even form your mood boards where you’ll be grouping together similar types of content. Sometimes, a simple photo on Pinterest can inspire you to work on new projects.

Inspiration Grid

It’s a well-known online magazine, a top choice of modern designers. The thing is that this online platform hosts an array of designs to meet the needs of even the most demanding users. Here, you can look through different types of content including branding, advertising, industrial design, interior design, fashion, etc. Beyond this, the showcase is updated on a daily basis. Even if you have already looked through numerous images, every day, you’ll undoubtedly find new ones.

One Page Love

If you have never used this resource before, now is the best time to give it a try. It’s a hub where you can find lots of web designs and templates. However, you need to remember that this platform is dedicated to one-page websites. In other words, One Page Love is a superb resource for page design and landing inspiration. On top of that, this platform also offers an array of learning options that will undoubtedly help improve your design skills.

All in all, these are the best free resources that will surely motivate you when you feel exhausted and don’t know how to finish your project. To stay creative, you need to seek design inspiration on an ongoing basis. When you have a coffee break, look through the works of professional designers and get inspiration, and start working on your project!