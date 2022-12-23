Overview About Python Tuples

Hey, guys! To continue the Python series, we will discuss Python tuples today. What are tuples, and how to use them? Let’s read this article now to find the answer.

What are Python tuples?

Python is a robust and adaptable programming language. It also is one of the easiest languages to learn. It uses an interpreter to run programs rather than complex compilers, making it one of the best languages for beginners. Therefore, you write a program and run it instead of creating, compiling, and running it.

Python is a generally easy language to learn. However, not all ideas are that simple to understand. The tuple is one of them.

A Python tuple is an assortment of immutable, ordered objects. By using tuples, numerous elements can be kept in a single variable. One of four built-in data types for storing data collections in Python is the tuple; the others are set, list, and dictionary. Each type has a unique feature and usage. If you want to learn these 3 types, let’s visit this website.

There is a similarity between tuples and lists that they are sequences. However, tuples and lists also have differences. We cannot change tuples, although we can modify lists after creating them. Additionally, we build tuples using parentheses, whereas we make lists using square brackets.

A tuple is created by simply placing various values separated by commas. You can also enclose these comma-separated values in parentheses.

Two parentheses enclosing nothing are used to represent an empty tuple.

Empty Tuple = ()

To make a tuple of a single element, we must place a comma after the element. Even though there is only one value in a tuple, you must still use a comma when writing it.

tup1 = (45,);

Tuple indices begin at 0 and can be sliced, concatenated, and other operations like string indices.

Tuples with names for their values are optional. A tuple cannot be “partially named”; all of the values must either have names or none of them do. You can use it to initialize a named tuple with or without names.

Individual items in a named tuple can be accessed through the name and the index described above.

As long as the types of the tuple components match, both named and unnamed tuples are compatible with the assignment.

An individual tuple element can not be removed. There is, of course, nothing wrong with combining another tuple with the undesirable components.

The index number is able to retrieve the elements of a tuple. Notice that the index of a Python tuple starts at “0.” We supply the index (as an integer) inside the square brackets to access the elements of a tuple ( [ ] ).

We employ negative indexing to access the tuple’s final elements. As a result, -1 denotes the final element, -2 is the next-to-last element, and so forth. Additionally, we have access to a variety of components from a range.

The range will start at index 0 if we omit the initial value.

The advantages of tuple above list

Because of their similarities, tuples and lists are used in similar situations. However, compared to a list, a tuple implementation has many advantages. The main benefits are as follows:

Typically, we use tuples for heterogeneous data types and lists for homogeneous data types.

Because tuples are immutable, tuple iteration is quicker than list iteration.

Python dictionary objects can have keys that are tuples with immutable components. With lists, this feature is not practicable.

If the data never changes, gathering it as a tuple will guarantee that it remains write-protected.

Summary

That is all that you need to know about Python tuples. After reading this article, please leave your comment below. We greatly appreciate your contributions. Thank you for reading!