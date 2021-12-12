Over The Counter Phentermine – Best OTC Alternatives 2022

Over the years, there have been very few diet pills approved by the FDA for treating obesity. Phentermine is one of them. So, we totally get why people want to buy over the counter phentermine.

But Phentermine is no ordinary weight loss pill. It is a sympathomimetic nervous system stimulant. The ‘mine’ in the second half of its name comes from amphetamine.

Does that ring a bell? It means that Phentermine belongs to the same family of drugs as methamphetamine and cocaine. It’s a regulated and controlled prescription drug because of its highly addictive properties as well as side effects like high blood pressure.

In this article, we’ll discuss the dangers of buying over the counter phentermine diet pill and present three alternatives to OTC phentermine, that produce the same effects without the adverse risks that Phentermine poses.

Let’s dive in.

#1 – PhenQ – Top Rated Weight Loss Pills

PhenQ is one of the oldest OTC phentermine alternatives in the world. It is an all-natural and safe phentermine alternative with over 10 million happy and satisfied customers.

The popularity stems from the fact that this diet pill is a fat burner, appetite suppressant, and energy booster combined into one pill. It works by increasing body temperature and metabolism, suppressing your appetite and boosting your energy levels through the roof.

This powerful combination melts away unwanted body fat in no time at all. In fact, many users who have used this phentermine alternative diet pill to lose weight have commented how it’s made them feel much better than what phentermine did.

What are the advantages of using PhenQ to lose weight?

There are many. PhenQ belongs to the category of natural diet pills. It does not require a doctor’s prescription since it does not contain any controlled chemicals that can affect your Central nervous system. And it has 10 million users and counting, who can attest to its safety and efficacy.

You get all of the benefits of phentermine without putting your health at risk with PhenQ.

Burns Fat at a rapid pace

PhenQ contains two ingredients that increase the body’s basal metabolic rate allowing it to burn more calories even when you are not working out or exercising. Some studies have shown that Capsimax, the fat-burning compound in PhenQ, can increase weight loss by an additional 10-25%.

If you are currently consuming 3000 calories a day, PhenQ can burn at least 250-300 of those without you required to step off the couch. That’s the power of increased Resting Metabolic rate. Your body burns fat even when you are resting.

Helps you to consume fewer calories

One of the effects of taking Phentermine is appetite suppression. But Phentermine achieves this by releasing adrenaline into the blood stream. Adrenaline is your central nervous system’s ‘fight or flight’ response to stress release.

However, this can lead to anxiety and restlessness which are not pleasant feelings at all. Phentermine also releases dopamine and norepinephrine which can increase heart rate and blood pressure leading to a higher heartbeat.

PhenQ, on the other hand, contains Nopal, a fiber-rich cactus, which absorbs water and expands in the stomach making you feel full and supporting a low-calorie diet. It also contains chromium which helps to control insulin levels which affect how fast your food is converted into calories or energy.

Keeps you energized all day

PhenQ is one of the most popular counter phentermine alternatives amongst athletes. This is because of its ability to give you energy without the crash afterward like other diet pills.

It contains a tiny bit of caffeine which will promote weight loss, increase alertness, and improve mental function. You can even take it before a workout or a run to help you push past your limits and enjoy a more effective session, even when you are on a low calorie diet.

PhenQ Ingredients

PhenQ is an all-natural phentermine alternative. It contains a selected blend of natural ingredients that work in synergy to produce some of the most desired supportive effects during a weight loss journey.

We already explained most of the above. Let’s take a look at that ingredient list in detail.

Capsimax Powder

Nopal

Calcium carbonate

Chromium Picolinate

Caffeine anhydrous

Piperine extracts

α-Lacy Reset

The first two ingredients are the most important ones in this weight loss medication. It is Capsimax, a blend of capsicum, piperine extracts, and niacin that helps you to increase metabolic rate, boost fat loss and suppress appetite.

The second one is Nopal, the appetite suppressant. But don’t discount the other supportive ingredients for losing weight like α-Lacy Reset which is a patented extract containing chromium and nicotinic acid.

Nicotinic acid in this extract improves insulin sensitivity and enhances glucose uptake in skeletal muscles, thereby improving the glycemic index of food consumed. Chromium also helps to alleviate carbohydrate cravings by regulating your blood sugar levels.

PhenQ Pricing

PhenQ is not available in retail stores. It is only available online on the official website where you can get it for $69.95 for a one-month supply. In comparison, sourcing Phentermine from black market labs can cost you as much as $200 for 60-pills.

Instead, you can buy 5-months of 100% legit PhenQ for $189.95. It’s a no-brainer choice for us.

Final thoughts – Is PhenQ the best Phentermine HCL alternative?

There are many phentermine diet pills out there that claim to be ‘the next best thing to Phentermine’. But none have the track record and the reputation as PhenQ.

You can buy PhenQ from the official website with a 60 day money-back guarantee. If you are looking for an effective counter phentermine without a prescription, look no further.

#2 – PhenGold – Best Appetite Suppressant

Phentermine Diet pills rarely address appetite suppression, which is one of the most important aspects of a successful weight loss journey.

That’s where PhenGold shines. This is one of the only Phentermine diet pills that helps you curb hunger as well as burn fat with thermogenesis. It contains a proprietary blend of ingredients that work together to help you get through long durations without food with a gentle appetite suppression effect.

Also, these counter diet pills contain a very strong blend of amino acids and vitamins, which have a critical role to play in helping you stay motivated.

What are the benefits of using PhenGold Phentermine alternative?

PhenGold offers multiple weight loss benefits, which is why it is one of the top recommended Phentermine alternatives.

As we mentioned, it works by helping you cut down on unhealthy calorie intake. But that’s not all. Here’s the complete list of benefits.

Helps you reduce your calorie intake by 500-600 a day

If you are trying to lose weight, chances are that you might crave junk foods from time to time. You will need phentermine diet pills with appetite suppressant properties to help you stick to your daily calorie intake.

PhenGold’s appetite suppressant effects are not reliant on soluble fiber like most diet pills and appetite suppressants. Instead, it uses a combination of naturally occurring caffeine, some amino acids, and some vitamins to produce these effects.

This is why PhenGold provides stronger and longer-lasting results than most diet pills on the market. Many users are able to drop their calorie intake by 500-600 on a daily basis. This alone can result in about 1 lbs. of weight loss per week, even if you don’t exercise.

Helps your body burn fat easily

Burning fat is never easy. But PhenGold is the only counter phentermine that makes it effortless to lose weight.

It contains a high dosage of vitamin B3 or Niacin that aids in weight loss by increasing metabolic rate and suppressing unwanted body fat accumulation. There’s both, Green Tea and Green Coffee bean extracts, which contain catechins like EGCG as well as HCA.

The result is an extreme fat burning process, which leads to rapid weight loss.

Increases energy levels and enhances mood

A great Phentermine alternative should do more than just appetite suppression. It should also provide the right kind of boost in energy levels and the mental focus that will keep you motivated throughout the day.

PhenGold is one of the few supplements that can help you feel more energized. It contains nootropic compounds like L-Theanine & L-Tyrosine, which are known to improve focus, concentration, and mood. Don’t forget that there are two natural sources of caffeine too.

The result is an energy boost that lasts for hours allowing you to push harder during workouts. This ultimately leads to rapid weight loss as well.

PhenGold Ingredients

PhenGold is one of the most well-rounded diet pills that we’ve seen in a long time. Unlike cookie cutter weight loss supplements, it does not rely on stimulants and chemicals. Instead, it uses a blend of powerful natural ingredients that work synergistically to mimic the results of phentermine over the counter.

Here’s the complete list.

Green Tea extract

Green Coffee Bean Extract

L-Theanine

L-Tyrosine

Rhodiola Rosea

Cayenne Pepper

Caffeine

DMAE

Vitamins B3, B6, & B12

As you can see, there’s Green Tea and Green Coffee bean, which are weight loss powerhouses by themselves.

Green tea has been scientifically proven to burn fat, while green coffee bean extract is a great source of caffeine and chlorogenic acid, which can help you lose weight by suppressing your appetite. There’s also L-theanine and L-tyrosine, which we talked about earlier.

Oh, almost forgot to mention DMAE, which is an amino acid that can help boost brain power and energy levels. You also get to enjoy the benefits of Rhodiola Rosea, Cayenne Pepper, and B3, B6 & B12 vitamins.

PhenGold Pricing

As one of the most sought after otc phentermine alternatives, PhenGold is very reasonably priced. A one month supply will cost you around $59.99, which is definitely reasonable considering the kind of weight loss results it provides.

If you want to take PhenGold for longer than one month, then you can opt for a 3 month supply that will cost you just $119.99.

Final Thoughts – Is PhenGold the best Phentermine over the counter?

If you are looking for the weight loss supplement that gives you the extra support to control your calorie intake, then PhenGold is the best phentermine over the counter for you. It is one of the strongest natural appetite suppressants that uses completely safe and natural ingredients. Comes with a 60 day money-back guarantee too.

The best part is that it will not only help you lose weight faster, but also provide other benefits like fat burning, mental focus, and improved mood. Considering how Phentermine over the counter has been discontinued by many pharmacies, this is definitely one of the best alternative diet pills out there.

#3 – Phen24 – Best Natural Weight Loss Pills

Most of us do not know that our metabolisms work very differently at different times of the day. If you are trying to lose weight desperately, you need diet pills that keep your body primed for weight loss 24/7.

That’s exactly what Phen24 is. This phentermine over the counter features two different formulas, the day formula, and the night formula. As indicated by the name, these formulas work around the clock to give you the rapid weight loss you seek.

While we have seen our fair share of weight loss medications looking to mimic Phentermine, Phen24 has to be the most perfectly-thought weight loss supplement for long term weight management.

What are the benefits of using Phen24?

Phen24 is designed to support the very different metabolic rates that our bodies have because of our circadian rhythm.

It works by pushing your body’s fat burning abilities to the limit even when you sleep, so that fat is broken down at a much faster rate. This also means that you will get rid of all excess water weight in record time.

Bumps up fat loss

Phen24 is one of the only body weight loss medications that dislodges the layers of stored body fat and releases it into the bloodstream for oxidation thus reducing your body fat percentage. This means that the fat molecules that you were carrying for years are getting released into the blood stream and are actually being burnt for fuel.

This creates a surplus of energy. Phen24 is able to do this so effectively because of the two different blends, which contain completely different ingredients.

Reduces Stress and fat accumulation

Stress is one of the major causes of weight gain, and when you are stressed, your metabolism slows down as your body is accumulating fat in preparation for a ‘rainy day’.

What many people do not realize is that when we are stressed we tend to make bad food choices and prefer comfort foods like fried potato chips and ice cream. Anything that triggers a reward mechanism is welcome.

Phen24 has been designed with ingredients like Thiamine and Molybdenum which help to suppress appetite. This means that you will not be reaching out for snacks when you are stressed.

Also, there are stress busters like Griffonia, Green Tea & Manganese which help in assuaging stress and anxiety.

Boosts Cognitive Functions

Phen24 is one of the rare weight loss medications that actually boosts your cognitive abilities as well. This is because Phen24 makes use of nutrients like Choline, which helps you to concentrate better and perform at your best in all walks of life.

Unlike generic diet pills which only focus on one aspect of weight loss, Phen24 touches on all the bases. This makes it a better weight loss medication suited for sustained and long term use.

Phen24 Ingredients

Phen24 as we mentioned is actually two diet pills in one combo back. There’s a day blend which is a stronger metabolism booster and a night time blend, which is more of a stress reducing blend that helps optimize your sleep.

Here’s a closer look at the ingredient list.

Phen24 Day Time Blend

Cayenne Pepper Extracts

Guarana Extracts

L-Phenylalanine

Caffeine

Iodine

Copper

Manganese Zinc

Phen24 Night Time Blend

Green Tea Extract

Griffonia Extracts

Glucomannan

Hops

Thiamine

Pyridozine HCL

Pantothenic Acid

Choline Bitartrate

Molybdenum

As you can see, there’s quite a lot to cover. There’s Griffonia which is a stress busting ingredient that’s ideal for keeping you cool and calm to reduce your appetite. This also helps you sleep better at night so that the fat burning potential of Phen24 is not hindered.

The other thing to note is how well balanced both blends are, as they include nutrients like Manganese which improve metabolism but also help the body to breakdown food nutrients.

Phen24 is definitely one of the best weight loss medications that can be used by all ages for sustained weight loss.

Phen24 Pricing

As we said, these are actually two diet pills in one pack. So we expected it to be pricey. When we saw the price tag of $74.99, we were surprised to see how well priced it actually is for what you get in return.

You can also get it for almost 40% off if you buy the two month supply. It gives you one month for free at just $149.99. That’s a three month supply mind you.

Final Thoughts – Is Phen24 the best OTC Phentermine?

Phen24 is one of the few weight loss supplements in the OTC weight loss market that actually delivers what it promises. It comes with a 60 day money-back guarantee.

The two different blends mean you’re getting an option to address both your sluggish metabolism at night and appetite issues when you need to lose weight fast.

PhenGold definitely stands out because of its unique blend of ingredients and its well-rounded benefit list.

A Guide to Phentermine and OTC Alternatives

We are sure that you’ve heard about Phentermine which explains why you are reading this in the first place. But what are OTC phentermine alternatives and how do they work?

More importantly, do they even work as Phentermine does for weight loss? The fact that people choose to source a prescription medication from the black market speaks a lot about how popular it is.

The question is, are any of these phentermine alternatives really as effective? Here’s our two cents.

What is Phentermine?

Phentermine is a prescription medication for weight loss that is used to suppress your appetite and increase your metabolic rate. It is a central nervous system stimulant and is very effective in treating obesity.

It works by stimulating the production of serotonin and catecholamine within your body.

Anyone who is taking phentermine for weight loss should be aware that there are some side effects to it as well, which include dry mouth, increased heart rate, insomnia, and constipation. It can lead to dependency as well, especially amongst people with eating disorders who abuse it to stay hungry all day.

Weight loss produced by Phentermine is also not sustainable, unlike losing weight with natural diet pills is.

Tell me the recommended dose for Phentermine

Phentermine is prescribed and administered by a doctor under supervision. So the actual dosage varies extensively depending on your current body mass index and expected weight reduction.

However, the normal dosage varies between 7.5 mg and 30mg per day.

Some good OTC Phentermine Alternatives

Oh, there are several otc diet pills that we can think of. But these three that we have listed here are the most popular counter phentermine diet pills.

Phen24 – For day and night

It’s basically two weight loss medications in one pack, so you get more value for your money. It is safe and effective without any side effects.

PhenQ – Editor’s Choice

This one is actually a fat burner that reduces cravings and suppresses your appetite. But it’s big draw is its ability to boost metabolism and burn fat without effort.

PhenGold

This one is quite popular because it works faster than other products in its category. It’s an appetite suppressant which also helps burn fat fast so that you can achieve your weight loss goals faster.

These three natural alternatives to Phentermine are much better. They use only natural ingredients and hence do not cause the same adverse effects, unlike Phentermine.

The Truth about Phentermine Alternatives

The truth is that Phentermine alternatives can help you with losing weight, more effectively than normal counter diet pills and appetite suppressants. However, these counter phentermine alternatives rarely receive the kind of marketing publicity that they deserve.

The media is hogged by the synthetic weight loss drug instead. Rather than sourcing the said weight loss drug from underground labs and the black market, you are much better off picking any one of these good otc phentermine alternatives.

Here’s why.

No doctor’s prescription needed for these diet pills

The biggest drawback of Phentermine is that it needs a doctor’s prescription to be sourced. This means you have to visit the doctor, first and get a valid prescription. OTC alternatives are much easier because they do not need that first step which takes up your valuable time and effort.

No side effects unlike synthetic weight loss pill

Synthetic weight loss drugs such as Phentermine cause side effects such as dry mouth, insomnia, and constipation. These side effects can be unbearable for some people who take them on a regular basis.

OTC alternatives do not cause any of these adverse effects because they use natural ingredients which are safe and effective.

Fast results unlike cheap phentermine diet pills

Since OTC diet pills such as PhenQ and Phen24 use natural ingredients, they tend to deliver faster results than synthetic weight loss drugs like Phentermine does. They are not single ingredient products. They contain multiple ingredients which work in synergy. There are natural metabolism boosters, ingredients for suppressing appetite and controlling food cravings to name a few.

Where can I buy Phentermine diet pills Online?

The only place where you can buy Phentermine online in the United States is through licensed pharmacies with a valid prescription. There’s no other way to buy it without risking counterfeits or dealing with black marketers, both of which are not recommended for obvious reasons.

FAQ about over the counter Phentermine

Q. Can you get Phentermine over the counter?

A. No. Phentermine is available only on prescription in the US and most other parts of the world. That’s why phentermine over the counter alternatives are so popular. These can be bought without a prescription so you don’t have to mess around with the law, nor have to source from illegal pharmacies.

Q. What is close to Phentermine over the counter?

A. The closest thing to Phentermine over the counter is PhenQ. It is a dietary pill that does not require a doctor’s prescription. Its a combination fat burner that works by suppressing appetite, boosting metabolism, and curbing food cravings. It’s widely considered as the closest thing to Phentermine over the counter.

Q. What pill is similar to Phentermine?

A. All three pills that we have recommended in this list are similar to Phentermine. They offer similar results and effectiveness as that of Phentermine, but without the adverse effects.

Closing thoughts

Natural weight loss pills are always a better alternative to buying phentermine otc from unverified sources. All three of these are effective phentermine alternatives and work much better for long term weight management, as compared to Phentermine otc.

PhenQ is a thermogenic fat burner and is probably the best phentermine alternative with only natural ingredients. But if you are looking for a counter phentermine alternative that’s a stronger appetite suppressant, you can check PhenGold.