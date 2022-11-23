Our Top Picks for Electric Cars

Thanks to the rampant increase in zero-emission vehicles in the UK, choosing between electric cars can be an especially daunting task. In 2022 alone, the launch of electric vehicles like the Kia EV6 and the Tesla Model Y has been a booming success. There are more electric cars to choose from now than there ever have been, showing that electrification truly is the future of vehicles.

It can be difficult to know how technically good an electric car is just by looking at it. You should always take the car for a test run just to be sure it is a good fit for you! We’ve also taken the liberty of putting together this list of our top picks when it comes to electric cars. Whether you are looking for a performance EV or just something for short commutes, we’ve got you covered.

1. Kia EV6

The Kia EV6 is definitely one of our favorites when it comes to electric vehicles. It has a range of about 300 miles and a spacious interior, so it’s perfect for those wanting to go on a family road trip without worrying about your car running out of charge after a short period of time. The Kia EV6 price ranges from £41,000 to about £52,000, which is quite pricey, but we believe it’s absolutely worth it for the range and plethora of interior features this car possesses.

This car also has smart parking capabilities as well as an augmented reality heads-up touchscreen display. It has plenty of trunk space, and a gorgeous exterior as well — perfect for both business-related and personal trips. What’s not to like? Some drivers might feel like the back window is a little small, but that’s easy enough to get used to. Driving this electric car is sure to put a smile on your face.

2. Tesla Model Y

Tesla is especially huge right now, especially considering the success of the Tesla Model 3. Now, the Tesla Model Y is here to steal the spotlight! This electric vehicle boasts great performance, practicality, and a spacious interior. It has up to 330 miles in range so you can go a long time without charging it. Everything is centralized on a touchscreen display in the interior of the car, so the Tesla Model Y is easy to use even for beginning drivers. The Tesla Model Y is a bit more expensive than the Model 3, but it’s definitely worth it for the extra features!

3. Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 has continuously been a popular choice for those choosing to go electric. It’s advertised as being one of the best electric cars available, which makes sense considering its impressive range and reasonable price. It’s actually about half the price of the Tesla Model S, which understandably has customers lining up around the corner to buy one. With a standard battery, the Tesla Model 3 is able to go up to 262 miles on a single charge. It does tend to overstate the technical abilities of its Autopilot feature (which is a common issue with Teslas), but considering the price and the range, we believe it’s definitely still worthwhile.

4. Polestar 2

The Polestar 2 is the first five-door electric car that the company has manufactured. It’s pretty futuristic! It has a range of 270 miles, so again, you’ll be able to drive for a long time without needing to charge it. It has also lots of features, both for safety and entertainment, which makes it a great family car. Some of its features include pedestrian detection, lane centering, and self-cleaning headlights. It also has an infotainment system to keep your passengers entertained during long drives. It makes for a joyful driving experience!

5. Hyundai IONIQ 5

When picking out an electric car, you really can’t go wrong with the Hyundai IONIQ 5. This SUV is perfect for family road trips as the interior is quite spacious. It comes with plenty of helpful features, like wireless charging, a heads-up display, and even mood lighting if that strikes your fancy. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 also has an impressive range of 300 miles, so you won’t have to worry about running out of battery on long car trips. It’s just a fun car to drive!

Final Thoughts

Keep this list in mind next time you go car shopping! These are just a few of the electric vehicles we love and would recommend to anyone looking to go electric. Best of luck, and happy shopping!