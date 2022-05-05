Reviewed by mailbride.net

OrchidRomance is one of the best online dating platforms for those interested in meeting Asian ladies. There are lots of reasons why this dating website is worth trying—and we’ll tell you about all of them in this full Orchidromance review.

OrchidRomance overview

👤 Members 350,000 ⌛ Age Distribution 24 — 33 💰 Pricing $2.99 — $44.99 ⭐ Overall Score 9.5

OrchidRomance is one of the best platforms for those who want to meet an Asian beauty online or in real life. It has a convenient credit-based system, a lot of online communication tools, a great customer support team, and a smooth mobile version of the site. We’ll talk about all these features in this OrchidRomance review! But first, let’s say a few words about the design of the OrchidRomance website.

The design is not the most important thing to evaluate when it comes to choosing a dating site, of course—there are lots of more important factors to analyze, like safety, paid and free services, price, etc. However, in our opinion, the website design is what makes a good dating website and provides a high-quality online dating experience—so we always pay attention to it when reviewing dating services.

The OrchidRomance dating site is just perfect when it comes to the interface. Once you visit site, you’ll notice a simple registration form and a smooth color scheme —and these two words, “simple” and “smooth” are the best words to describe the interface of the OrchidRomance website. It’s really fast, easy-to-use, and smooth.

The main advantage of the OrchidRomance dating site interface is its simplicity—unlike some other top mail order bride sites /dating platforms, OrchidRomance is perfectly intuitive. Even if you’ve never used online dating platforms before, you will have literally zero problems with it. You click “Register” to create a profile, you click “Credits” to buy credits, you click “Search” to use the search tool—everything is very simple on the OrchidRomance app.

How to Use OrchidRomance

Obviously, only registered users can send messages to other users on the OrchidRomance website – the site visitors can only open the main page. Let’s talk about the account creation in more detail.

Sign up process

Once you visit site, you’ll be able to begin the Orchidromance sign up process. Enter your name, date of birth, password, and contact details (email) in the registration form (it’s available right on the site’s main page).

After that, you’ll need to answer several questions. The quiz is divided into three categories: the first one is about yourself, your personality/character traits, and hobbies/interests.

The second part of the questionnaire is about your relationship goals and about your future girlfriend. The questions are very easy here and you will spend around 1-2 minutes answering them.

The third part of the quiz is about setting your online dating profile. You’ll be able to upload a profile picture here and to write a profile description.

The next part is as simple as that: you’ll have to choose some Asian women you like the most and like their profiles to get better matches in the future.

You’ll be able to verify your email address right after the registration—just go to your inbox, open the email, and click the “Confirm My Email” button. After that, you’ll get 20 free credits!

Basically, that’s all you need to do to create a profile on the OrchidRomance dating site. However, that’s not all—after you visit site and create an account, you’ll notice a lot of female profiles with a green “Verified” badge. This badge proves that a person who created the profile has uploaded the scans of their ID. Still, this is not what you need to do right away because all the communication tools are available to non-verified users.

Basically, you’ll only have to do it if you’re going to meet single Asian ladies in person—such features as “Contact exchange” and “Set up a date” are only available to verified members. The verification procedure is pretty simple—you’ll only have to upload your passport/license/any other government-issued document with a photograph and a selfie of you with this document. In 24-72 hours (usually faster), your profile will be verified. In certain cases, the verification process might take a bit longer than that (for example, if there are too many new members to be verified).

The registration is very simple here. As you can see, it won’t take more than 5-6 minutes to answer all the questions and to write a profile bio. Technically, you can do it even faster! All the questions can be skipped while creating a profile on the OrchidRomance dating platform. However, according to most OrchidRomance reviews and dating tips, as well as our experience, you shouldn’t skip anything. The more detailed your profile is and the more answers you provide, the more messages you get from women.

Looking for a partner on OrchidRomance

After you visit site and sign up, you’ll be able to start using OrchidRomance. The first tool you’ll use is most likely the search. Here’s how to use it and find the best matches on the Orchidromance dating site:

Click “Search” and “Extend Search” to get access to all the search filters available on the OrchidRomance app. The number of search filters is quite high here—from age and city to marital status and religion. You just choose the filters you need and click “Show results”, so it’s pretty simple here. As we’ve said, the interface of the OrchidRomance site is pretty intuitive. All the search filters are available for free!

After that, open any personal page. You’ll see a text field where you can start typing the message. Typically, the default field is a live chat field, but you can click “Mail” to start typing a long mail (we’ll talk about the differences in the next heading). You can also send a wink here, like a profile, and add stickers/media to your message.

The messaging tool looks like this. It’s a very easy-to-use live chat feature that allows the members exchange pictures, stickers, and text messages, of course.

How much does OrchidRomance cost

The Orchidromance dating platform is not 100% free. You can visit site, sign up, and do a lot of things for free here, but all the online communication features are paid.

There is no premium subscription system on OrchidRomance—instead of buying a monthly membership, you’ll have to purchase credits. How do OrchidRomance credits work? The OrchidRomance credits are virtual money you can exchange for various services. You buy 20 credits and start chatting. For every minute, you’ll be charged 2 credits.

There are 5 credit packages available:

$2.99 – 20 credits (if it’s your first purchase)

$9.99 – 20 credits (for the second and next payments)

$19.99 – 50 credits

$44.99 – 125 credits

$69.99 – 250 credits

$149.99 – 750 credits

The website has an automatic balance top up feature which means the credits will be purchased automatically every time your balance falls to zero.

Now, let’s talk about the paid and free services of Orchidromance in more detail.

Paid features on OrchidRomance

Sending messages and using live chat

Requesting personal details (a must-have feature for those interested in serious relationships with women from Asian countries)

Sending real gifts and flowers to the ladies

Asking a woman on a date (not all the users are available for a real-life date, consider this before starting communication)

Free features on OrchidRomance

Watching live streams. A live stream is a new OrchidRomance service that works like a one-way video chat – you can view these videos for free.

Creating an account, uploading photos, and setting the profile up

Sending winks and likes to women

Contacting support team (you’ll get your problem fixed even if you have 0 credits)

Searching for women from the whole world

OrchidRomance alternatives

TheLuckyDate : a very simple dating platform with thousands of women from Asia and other regions. Great design, nice mobile version, but not the most convenient search.

EasternHoneys : a website for those interested in women from China, Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand. Lots of free features, fast registration, and lots of beautiful Asian ladies.

CuteAsianWoman : a top-notch dating site with even more features. Video calls, real gifts, nice Android app, very detailed profiles — this platform is definitely worth visiting (the registration is free).

Conclusion: Is OrchidRomance worth it?

Let’s finish this Orchidromance review with answering this question: Is OrchidRomance a good dating site?”

In our opinion, the answer is yes. It’s one of the best websites for those interested in women from Asia.

The number of features, the website interface, the mobile website, the search tool, the quality of profiles—everything is just great about it. What’s more, you’ll be able to get 20 free credits if you sign up right now! So we see no reasons for you not to try it.

F.A.Q. about OrchidRomance website

Is OrchidRomance legit?

Is OrchidRomance real? Yes. According to dozens of OrchidRomance reviews and to our experience, this platform has thousands of real Asian women with Verified profiles. There are lots of success stories from men who found a girlfriend or even a wife on this online dating platform—so even though there are some fake profiles here (like on any other dating site), it’s still a perfectly legal dating website.

Is OrchidRomance safe?

Yes, the Orchidromance dating site is safe. But like all the other dating sites, it’s not 100% safe. Sure, there will always be fake profiles on dating sites. To the credit of the OrchidRomance customer support specialists, they block and delete suspicious/bot accounts quite fast. You can focus on communicating with Verified members only to have a safer online dating experience.

How does OrchidRomance work?

Orchidromance is a dating platform for those who want to meet an Asian woman. There are tens of thousands of single Asian women here, and this site is one of the leaders of this sector of the dating industry. It’s pretty much like all the other dating sites, but with a few differences —it’s paid for men, it has a strict ID verification, and it has a lot of premium features, e.g real/virtual gifts and “Contacts Exchange.”