OrbitGTM Review – Is it the Right Choice? 

These days, a lot of people are looking for investment options that can provide them with an acceptable, if not high, return on investment (ROI). With the economy struggling after the devastating blow it has been delivered by the coronavirus pandemic, it is not surprising that generating returns has become extremely difficult for people. You obviously want to make as much money as possible and the best opportunities to do that can be found in the financial markets. There are plenty of instruments to be traded there, which means you will be able to find options as per your risk tolerance.

Stepping into these markets has also become incredibly simple due to progress and the internet. You can access the market of your choice right from home and not have to go anywhere at all. But, how is that possible? This is done through the platform provided to you by an online broker. Indeed, they are still a part of the financial markets, as they were before, and they provide everything you need for trading purposes. There are a number of these companies to be found due to the influx of people in the financial markets, but you have to remember that not all are created the same.

Like other industries and markets, there are good and bad options here as well and it is up to you to sort through the options to find the one that’s the right choice. So, where does OrbitGTM fall? This broker is offering its services in the European Economic Area (EEA) to traders from all backgrounds and skill levels, but you need to know if they are a smart choice or not. The only way to do so is to know what they can provide to you. Check them out below:

ORBITGTM’s Trading Products

How do you determine whether a broker is a good choice or not? You start by looking at the trading products you can trade via their platform. OrbitGTM has done an upstanding job in this regard because they have put together options from some of the leading financial markets. You can diversify your portfolio as much as you want in order to minimize your investment risk and maximize your returns. Through their platform, you can trade in the forex currency market, which means you will be able to trade some of the major and minor currency pairs.

You can also opt to trade in the stock market, which gives you access to shares of leading companies in the world. OrbitGTM also gives you the chance to invest in some of the leading indices, such as FTSE 100, S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100. You can also go with the commodities market, which can offer consistent profits. This market gives you access to precious metals like gold, silver, platinum and palladium. You can also trade some of the top cryptocurrencies through their platform, which include Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum.

ORBITGTM’s Security Infrastructure

One of the most important things that you need to know about a brokerage in order to assess their suitability is the security infrastructure they have to offer. The online world is not without its risks and you have to proceed with caution or else you can end up having your money stolen or your information compromised. Understanding that, OrbitGTM has developed a robust and strong security infrastructure to cater to their clients. Firstly, they have implemented advanced and high-grade SSL (Secure Socket Layer) encryption for protecting all sensitive data they accumulate from their clients.

A Privacy Policy has also been developed for highlighting exactly what information is accumulated and used. OrbitGTM also follows the rules of customer account segregation, which means that they maintain separate accounts for their clients in order to keep their money safe. This reduces the possibility of misappropriation. In addition, they also comply with the AML (Anti-Money Laundering) and KYC (Know-Your-Customer) rules, which are aimed at reducing financial fraud, identity theft, money laundering and terrorist financing.

ORBITGTM’s Trading Platform

After you have ascertained that the broker is capable of offering you the right kind of security, it is time for you to check out the trading platform. This feature of the broker has a big impact on your final decision because it determines whether trading will be easy or complicated for you. OrbitGTM has opted to go with the top choice when it comes to trading platform, as they have added the MetaTrader 4 platform to their offerings. It is known as the top trading platform in the market due to its superior technology and intuitive interface.

The MT4 is known for delivering a smooth trading experience to every trader, whether they are a newbie getting started, or have some experience under their belt. You can choose to download the desktop version of the MT4 on your PC or Mac, if that seems more convenient to you. If you prefer to have more flexibility, you can opt to use the WebTrader version of the MT4. This is accessed via the web browser and doesn’t have to be downloaded or installed. OrbitGTM has also added mobile MT4 apps that you can download on your Android and iOS devices, depending on what you are comfortable with.

Regardless of which version you decide to use, you can benefit from state-of-the-art technology and access some of the most powerful and effective trading tools. You can get price alerts, access the latest market news and trends, trading indicators, fundamental and technical analysis tools, advanced charts and graphs. You can also benefit from instant trade execution due to one-click trading and there are no lags and delays.

Consider their excellent pricing, no commission policy, top-notch customer support, their account options and flexibility, it is clear that OrbitGTM is the right choice for every kind of trader for trading in the financial markets.