Optimizing Hotels for Visually Impaired People

As the summer sets in, travelling opportunities emerge for most of us, who want to discover new corners of the world. Unfortunately, as much as they would like to explore the world, visually impaired people are restricted due to the lack of optimized hotels for them. Hence, innovations like RightHear facilitate the exploration of new places for visually impaired people.

Comprehending the Challenges face by Visually Impaired Individuals

Travelling, staying overnight, or going on vacation may be stressful for most people, which is ironic given that these activities are intended to be enjoyable and relaxing when performed. But for visually impaired or blind individuals, the experience may be much more terrifying. Especially considering the widespread prevalence of false beliefs about those who are blind or have visual impairments.

People with sensorial disabilities (whether auditory, visual or speaking) face more significant challenges in terms of mobility and communication than those who do not. These challenges are more closely linked to orientation and spatial concepts, feelings of isolation, discomfort related to the position and use of equipment and objects, unsafety, and incomprehension than they are to simply inadequate dimensions of spaces.

Nevertheless, there have been developments in recent years that represent a step in the right way toward ensuring that people who are blind or visually impaired may get off to the kind of holiday start that they are due.

How RightHear Optimizes Hotel for Visually Impaired Travellers

Clients who are blind or have impaired eyesight may have a much more positive experience if given vocal instructions and straightforward advice as they go about the property. This can be a huge help to these customers. It may be challenging to quickly get used to unfamiliar environments, especially active ones.

RightHear provides a breakthrough application for hotels like Ritz Carlton that offers users auditory instructions sent to their smartphones to assist them in navigating unfamiliar interior situations and increasing their level of autonomy. When combined with cutting-edge sensors, the mobile application provides users with all the information necessary for them to navigate on their own.

With RightHear, Bluetooth-enabled sensors are carefully positioned throughout the hotel, providing the exact location identification to direct attendees across the venue. Moreover, they assist in designating important locations, such as toilets and exits. In addition, they may read aloud information such as emergency evacuation protocols, menus, and plaque inscriptions.

Furthermore, a free application is accessible on both Android and iOS. It is available in 26 different languages, including Chinese, Arabic, English, and Spanish. Therefore, wherever they may come from, visually impaired persons will be able to understand and discover the world with RightHear.

So far, RightHear has teamed with global leaders, including McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Microsoft, and Costa Coffee, to enhance accessibility compliance and encourage inclusivity.