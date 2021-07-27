Optimization Of Technology and Security Processes in Airports

The transport sector is one of the important places where people tend to find services to fulfill their objectives. We have different means of transport, and all have several protocols and laid out plans to ensure maximum security and smooth operation with the help of improved technology.

This article explains the processes and activities at the airport and how to approach them through airport consultant services. One reason why a person could choose air as a means of transport is efficiency, safety precautions, and arriving quickly in most cases. This means that an airport is a crucial place where different people meet. All these people at the airport have distinct objectives, and you can never evaluate what the next person is up to. As a result, there have to be tight measures to ensure everyone trying to access the services at the airport remains safe.

Again, basing on the past year, we have seen several countries putting up some restrictive measures due to the pandemic happenings. Among the most affected places were the airports. It could be quite hard to maintain social distancing, keeping in mind the thousands of people looking forward to getting services from the airport. Let us now explore how technology comes in handy when handling airport operations to ensure maximum safety.

Robots at the Airport

Robots are part of the digital transformation at the airport. They perform many tasks that are both beneficial to the airport staff and the travelers. One thing for sure is that it saves a lot of time. Some airports using robotic technology include the Nairobi Airport, Seol Incheon Airport, Munich Airport, and Lyon Airport. So, how do these robots improve airport services? Well, they help in the following areas:

Parking vehicles to ease congestion at the airport

Entering the traveler’s information.

Using IoT and AI to resolve the questions.

Ensuring the place remains clean always.

Reminding everyone of all the safety measures, including hygiene requirements.

Giving other airport workers at different terminals crucial information and updates.

Maintaining temperature control for users.

There are many other tasks robots help with at the airport. However, the above are the basics that happen every other minute. It is essential for all travelers to check-in and has a smooth experience before their flight takes off.

Drones at the Airport

Although it may sound awkward, drones have a significant impact at the airport. You can think of it from another viewpoint in that they interfere with aircrafts taking off and landing. Before the implementation of drones, all these factors were in considerations. As a result, those airports using drones have laid out guidelines and set some limitations on drone operations. For instance, there is a limit of the expected height and radius. But then, what role could the drones play at the airport?

One thing about airports is that they need regular maintenance and good management to enable a smooth operation and eliminate any obstacle that may cause danger. That is why there are many vehicles at the airports, specifically for maintaining airport spaces like runways, beacons, pavements, and other valuable areas.

The drones replace these vehicles and simplify everything. They create more space, improves the processes, and reduces time wastage.

Another purpose of the drones at the airport is to maintain clear airspace by replacing the birds of prey. In the end, this improves the overall safety measures at the airport. As a result, they minimize the possibility of any misunderstandings that can cause damage at the airport.

5G Technology

The entire world is transforming at a faster rate in terms of technology. Many sectors have implemented digital transformation in their operations to ease the processes. A good example is the education sector, whereby there is more online learning than physical learning.

The transport sector, too, is a sensitive sector that needs tight security and safety measures during its operations. That is why high-speed internet is significant in such areas.

The 5G technology connection to the airports enables the airports to achieve and deliver high-class services to the users.

In airport operations, 5G technology is beneficial to all parties, i.e., the internal organization (workers) and other users, including travelers. For instance, the internal management system of the airport can use the 5G technology to control the traffic and other activities at the airport.

On the other hand, other airport users like travelers expect a smooth user experience. As a result, 5G technology application at the airport eases the situation and improves the overall user experience.

Still, other activities are happening at the airport that requires extra care and maintenance. For instance, it could be pretty challenging for human labor to handle all users’ luggage since they are many. Again, at the airport, they operate under laid-out time frames, which can’t delay. There are many vehicles at the airport, some dropping while some are picking up travelers. There are still oncoming and leaving customers. All these activities require proper approaches to keep everything on track.

With 5G technology, it becomes easy to optimize and deliver all the services as required and on time.

Another significant impact of 5G technology is that it will lead to the expansion of the airports, which creates more space for all people seeking services and working at the airport.

The Helsinki-Vantaa Airport is the top airport to implement 5G technology by having a 5-G robot, offering exclusive services.

With that said, it is evident that 5G technology is crucial in airports.

Conclusion

An airport is a sensible place that requires good security and safety measure put in place. All the processes and activities need a clear strategy to follow and implement to ensure all the clients are satisfied and nothing is left untouched. However, in this era, there is the application of technology in almost everything. As a result, airports, too, require advanced technology, as explained above, to smoothen all the operations. Human labor is never enough to handle everything, and that is why digitalization is the way to go for the purpose of security, safety, and smooth operations.