Opt For The Safety: Choosing A Home Security Camera Cleverly

With the abundance of CCTV cameras on the market and the aggressive marketing, their manufacturers apply, you may feel tempted to order the first best camera Google offers and to forget about the matter. However, it’s easy to fall victim to dishonest ads and buy a device that is totally unsuitable for your needs or residential area (because of high heat, harsh weather conditions, etc.).

To spare you these troubles and to help you in your noble quest for the security of your property, we have put together a list of questions to ask yourself before purchase. Explore the specs of cameras you like, see if they match your answers to these questions, and then buy the device for your home safely and with confidence.

1. Quality of image

Currently, a high resolution of 1080p or a bit lower resolution of 720p is a sign of good quality. The higher the resolution, the better the picture, and sometimes, it’s crucial to be able to discern whether the moving shadowing the background is a stray kangaroo inspecting your backyard or an intruder with worrisome intentions. Yet the data from hi-res cameras fill up the storage space quickly, so decide if you will record all data or set up alerts that will trigger the Record function.

2. Inbuilt Sensors

Motion and audio sensors have become inseparable from most smart security cameras, but some models are cheaper but do not feature such options. A motion sensor is important in that it can trigger recording and floodlights (if they are included in the design). So if you can pay a bit more, go for it.

3. Wired or wireless

Wired cameras rely on wires and cables (which may seem a bit inconvenient) or they may be wireless. Wireless ones give more freedom of moving them around and installing in new places. But make sure your wireless Internet connection is good and reaches the place where the camera is located.

4. Smartphone connection (remote control)

This feature allows you to watch the camera stream on your smartphone through the app and even control what happens at your home through the same app.

5. Indoor use/outdoor use

This point matters. Indoor cameras may have fancier designs and additional features, but they will not withstand the test of harsh Australian weather. Outdoor cameras may have a standard look, but they are waterproof, can operate in a hot or humid environment and they have anti-theft protection. At least, some of them.

6. Data storage

If you plan to record the streams, you need a separate hard drive with a volume that can contain gigabytes of video records. Or else, the package should include access to cloud storage with paid or free storage conditions.

7. Installation

If you are ready to cash out for full service including installation and setup, there’s nothing to worry about. An expert will do everything without your interference. Yet if you plan to flex the muscle and install it yourself, make sure you know how to do it and you have all the necessary tools. And yes, the setup matters.

8. Pricing

Many people start exploring from this point onward, but prices differ for a good reason. The package, features, and capacity make the price go up or down significantly. So before you discard an offer as too pricey, explore it carefully. Maybe, the package includes several cameras, a storage device, and access to cloud space. So the deal is definitely worth it.

We hope we clarified the matter a bit for you. Yet if you are still in doubt, visit the site https://www.matrixonline.com.au/ and pick the best cameras in each price category. Your assistant in home security matters waits for you there!