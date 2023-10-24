Only a Month Left! London EV Show 2023 Gears Up to Electrify ExCel with Global Participation, Cutting-Edge Exhibition & Impeccable Insights

October 23, London: The countdown for the London EV Show has begun with only a month left until the doors to the event are open. Interested in showcasing your products or services at the event, you’ll need to act fast, as only 15 stands are left.

In its third edition, this show, scheduled on Nov 28 – 30, 2023, at ExCel London, UK, promises to unite a dynamic and global audience of over 10,000+ participants. Enthusiasts and experts from all corners of the world will converge for an engaging and diverse experience.

Retaining its distinction as the largest EV event in London, the show 2023 will feature a comprehensive programme of keynote speeches from topnotch speakers, panel discussions and Q&A sessions providing participants with valuable insights into the latest trends and developments in the EV industry. The diverse topics slated for discussion on the show include: The United Kingdom & Global EV Outlook, Electrification of Global Transport System, Shaping the EV industry with Revolutionary Technology Trends, Micro Mobility & The Future of Urban Transportation, EV Charging Infrastructure, Network and Payment Systems, Global Battery Market Analysis, Challenges and Solutions, Trends in EV Adoption, Smart Charging Solutions, Fostering EV Startups, Investment Opportunities in EVs, and Envisioning the Future of the Ev Sector.

The Show has confirmed speakers from the Department for Transport, Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Welsh Government, National Infrastructure Commission, NHS England & NHS Improvement, SAE International, World Economic Forum, Oxford City Council, etc. See Full Speaker Line Up

Alongside the topnotch conference, the London EV Show is set to be bigger and better than ever before, with the confirmation of over 150 exhibitors, including leading car manufacturers, light vehicles, electric trucks, vans, electric charging infrastructure and battery systems and eVTOLs at display at this year’s London EV Show, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the latest EV models, disruptive innovations and next-gen technology revolutionising the global EV sector. The show will also offer a unique platform for networking and collaboration, bringing together key players in the industry to share ideas, insights, and experiences. Know more about the exhibitors

“As the London EV Show 2023 draws near, a charged future awaits, where electric dreams ignite the path to global sustainability,” said Shariq Abdul Hai, CEO of Valiant Business Media. “This year’s event promises to be a fantastic showcase of the latest trends and disruptions in EVs and sustainable transport solutions. We look forward to welcoming visitors from around the world to the ExCeL London, UK”, he added.

The London EV Show is the UK’s biggest EV expo and conference that witnessed an amazing year on year growth of 160% in terms of number of exhibitors, 200% in terms of number of attendees and 140% in terms of number of speakers. Entering its 3rd year, #LEVS23 is gearing up to exceed all expectations and will set a benchmark as the must-attend event not only in the region but globally. “We are thrilled to witness the growth of the London EV Show and are confident that this year’s event will be even more successful in terms of scale of participation, number of exhibitors, content streams and much more,” Mr Abdul Hai further stated. Get ready for an electrified experience at the London EV Show

