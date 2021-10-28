Online Slots vs. Land-based Slots

Slots are the most popular casino games. No one can deny the fact that millions of people love slots and play them regularly or at least often. It is estimated that slots are responsible for 70% of the Gross Gambling Yield in the UK!

There are a few different ways to play slots. When playing from home, one could choose an online casino for that matter, or visit a designated slots website. One could also choose to play on a Fixed Odds Betting Terminal (FOBT), aka a land-based slot machine.

In this article, we compare online slots with land-based slots. Below you will find reasons for playing each one as well as a weigh-up of pros and cons that come with each category.

Online slots

The rise of online slots has been steady and promising. More and more people are making the permanent switch from land-based slot machines to online ones. Everything new and exciting in the slot world can be found online. We’re talking industry-revolutionising features and new, high-quality games being released in dozens every month.

Here are some benefits that players enjoy by playing slots online:

Lots and lots of different games to choose from. Online casinos and slots websites have comprehensive selections of different slots to suit everyone’s playing style and preference.

The maximum bet is currently not limited on online slots and can be as high as £100 per spin on some games. The maximum bet is due to be reduced this year on all online slot games offered in the UK, as decided in the new Gambling Act 2021. But as it stands, there is still time to enjoy high betting!

The maximum single payout is not limited like on land-based slots.

Play from the comfort of your home!

Land-based slots

Land-based slots are becoming less popular with the rise of online slots. Lesser demand means fewer slot machines are being manufactured and the existing ones require constant maintenance.

It would seem that online slots have numerous advantages over land-based machines but don’t be quick to judge! Land-based slots aren’t going extinct anytime soon. Here are some reasons for playing land-based slots:

Physical slot machines are often chosen by those who like the classic experience of playing slots.

Land-based slot machines use a True Random Number Generator (TRNG). This is a computer chip that is generally more trusted by players than the Pseudo RNG that is used in online slots.

Have an authentic experience of visiting a casino/arcade to play slots!

You will find a selection of classic and old-fashioned games on land-based machines, something that is becoming a rarity in online casinos!

Land-based slots are considered to be the safer and more responsible alternative for those players that are vulnerable. This is achieved through betting limits (maximum bet of £2 per spin) and the advice of casino workers who are always on-hand in arcades and land-based casinos.

Conclusion

Online and land-based slots have their similarities and their differences. Online slots are often thought to be more innovative and up-to-date. On the other hand, land-based machines offer the tried and tested, classic experience of slot playing.

It all comes down to your personal preference. With each category of slots having its own advantages, players are encouraged to try out both and decide for themselves!

Always gamble responsibly.