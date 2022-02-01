Online Marketing Trends Every Business Should Watch Out For In 2022

The latest online advertising predictions by Zenith show that digital marketing will account for more than 60% of global advertising expenditure in 2022. According to Elite Business Magazine , the last two years have been chaotic for businesses worldwide. It has also been a time when businesses relied on digital marketing more than ever. So, what does that mean for online marketing in 2022 and beyond?

Just like in 2020 and 2021, the e-commerce industry will continue to expand this year along with tactics businesses use to market and build their customer bases. As a result, internet marketing will keep changing and evolving. If you haven’t been keen on marketing your business online, then it’s time you learn how to use digital marketing and make sure you stay up-to-date with current trends. Keep reading to get insights into online marketing trends to watch out for in 2022.

Being Familiar with Search Intent

Although the concept of intent isn’t foreign in digital marketing, knowing what internet users are searching for and why is key to planning and developing content that answers their queries. Ideally, you’ll be able to cut through the noise and resonate with your audience to establish a lasting connection. To make the most out of this trend, marketing experts recommend understanding the different stages of search intent. This includes informational, commercial, navigational, and transactional intent. That way, you’ll know where your customers are in their shopping journey, which is key to creating the right content at the right time. You’ll also be able to attract your target audience and influence their conversion decision as they navigate the sales funnel.

Google’s E.A.T Framework

E.A.T is a vital component of internet marketing that will continue to play a significant role throughout 2022. Technically, E.A.T, which represents Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness of searchable online content isn’t a ranking factor in SEO. But it affects how your content ranks on search engines. That’s because it helps website reviewers identify content Google considers relevant and high-quality.

Additionally, the E.A.T framework is relative to all niches, so you must create high quality content regardless of your industry while practicing SEO best practices. For instance, let’s say you’re an attorney and want to create an online campaign for your law firm. In addition to creating informative content and posting it on an authoritative site, you must pay attention to SEO for legal firms . This includes investing in local SEO, optimizing images, placing backlinks, and using the right keywords. Doing so helps your site rank top on search engine result pages.

Selling With Social Shopping

Social shopping or social commerce won’t be a new trend in 2022. However, it is becoming an increasingly popular style of shopping, thanks to the emergence of new platforms that allow consumers to purchase products on social media. Throughout 2022, savvy entrepreneurs will focus on leveraging the power of influencer marketing and create ads that fit in social news feeds seamlessly. They will also integrate their social channels with their e-commerce sites to boost sales.