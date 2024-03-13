Are you looking for the best online gambling sites, but are afraid of signing up for the online equivalent of a back-alley bookie in an overcoat? We’ve all been there.

Thankfully, we’ve done all the hard work and have dug up 14 real money online gambling sites that’ll get you going without having to poke around in some poorly lit alley.

After all our research we found that Ignition Casino is the overall best pick for most gamers, thanks to a great double-stuffed welcome bonus, solid selection of live dealer and online casino games, and some of the best poker around… but they don’t do everything.

Read on to see how all our gambling sites stack up and find the right one for you.

Quick Look at the 10 Top Online Gambling Sites

Ignition – Overall best gambling site

Slots.lv – Best progressive jackpots

Red Dog – Best casino bonus codes

BitStarz – Over 4,000 real money casino games

SuperSlots – Best live dealer blackjack

Bovada – Best props builder

Las Atlantis – Best free spins bonus codes

BetOnline – Best online sportsbook

Wild Casino – Top selection of video poker

Cafe Casino – Weekly Mystery Bonuses

1. Ignition – Overall Best Online Gambling Site

Pros

Double bonus welcome package

Industry-leading online poker games

Great selection of online casino games

Truly anonymous poker tables

Cons

High fees on some deposit methods

No proper online sports betting

Our pick for the overall best place to gamble online is easily Ignition Casino. They bring online slots and casino games together with a great live dealer casino and real-money poker tournaments in an unsurpassed way. If we were to pick on them for one thing it would be their lack of a proper sportsbook.

They do have a virtual sports betting option, however, which keeps us from being too upset.

Casino Games Selection – 4.6/5

Ignition Casino has 300+ slots and table games from big-name providers like RealTime Gaming, Rival, Revolver, and more – this means you can expect to see some of the most popular slots like 777 Deluxe, Reels and Wheels, XL, and Golden Buffalo.

This casino also sports one of the best selections of online table games with plenty of video poker games, blackjack, and roulette, as well as several casino poker titles like the progressive jackpot Caribbean Stud.

Do you prefer a more human touch? Ignition has a great selection of live dealer games including American and European roulette, baccarat, and super 6, as well as over 30 live dealer blackjack tables with a wide variety of betting limits – making this a perfect casino for both casual and career bettors alike.

Where Ignition’s gaming shines, however, is the feature-rich online poker app. With plenty of tables to join, regular tournaments, and the ability to play at truly online tables, it’s the perfect blend of function and form. Even better is that the poker works beautifully whether you play on your PC or mobile device.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.7/5

There are not a lot of bonuses available at Ignition, but the few they do have are pretty fantastic.

Ignition Casino offers a fantastic welcome bonus consisting of two deposit match bonuses – one for the great selection of online casino games, and the other for Ignition’s stellar poker app.

Players who make their deposit with cryptocurrency will get a 150% match bonus of up to $1,500 for each, while fiat depositors will get two 100% match bonuses of up to $1,000 each.

The casino bonus is subject to a nice 25x wagering requirement while the poker bonus is gradually unlocked by earning Ignition Miles reward points by playing real money online poker games and tournaments at a rate of $1 for every 30 miles earned.

Misc – 4.3/5

As we mentioned above, Ignition Casino lacks a proper sportsbook but does have virtual sports to bet on. You’ll find virtual soccer and a variety of racing types available to bet on. You can either select “Push to Play” which lets you bet on a virtual sport set up just for you, or you can take part in one of the scheduled virtual events, watching and wagering on simulated basketball, soccer, races, and more. It almost scratches the sportsbook itch, though not quite.

>> Get your $3,000 welcome bonus [Ignition]

2. Slots.lv – Top Gambling Site for Jackpot Slot Games

Pros

Up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses

Over 35 progressive jackpot games

Great selection of online table games

Responsive customer support

Cons

No online sportsbook or racebook

Live dealer casino could be bigger

Slots.lv is hands-down our favorite online gambling site for progressive jackpot slots and table games. We were also pleased to see a solid welcome bonus, rewards program, and a fast and courteous customer support team.

While it lacks some of the gambling options we’d like to see – such as a sportsbook or online poker – Slots.lv still does a great job at demonstrating what makes online gambling so much fun.

Casino Games Selection – 4.7/5

With a library of over 400 games, you’re sure to find something to tickle your fancy. Whether you like popular online slots like Mythic Wolf or Instant Inferno, or prefer a few rounds of Jacks or Better video poker – available in 1, 3, and 10-hand games – Slots.lv delivers on variety.

We were a little disappointed in the live dealer games selection, only finding options for blackjack, early payout blackjack, baccarat, super 6, and both American and European roulette. And while there were fewer tables available than we would have liked, the dealers were courteous and professional and it was overall a positive experience.

Between the Hot Drop Jackpots and regular progressive jackpot games, Slots.lv is offering up over 40 progressive jackpot games. Bingo fans can cozy up to Amazonia Bingo, Bingo Goal, and Bingo Ribeirinhos for some jackpot action, while card sharks will love the massive jackpots available at the Caribbean Hold’em, Caribbean Stud, and Let ‘Em Ride jackpot games.

And if you prefer slots, in addition to the five Hot Drop Jackpot games Slots.lv has some monstrous jackpots on Reels and Wheels XL and Shopping Spree – both games with jackpots closing in on half a million dollars at the time of writing this.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.5/5

Slots.lv doesn’t offer much in the way of promotions outside of their welcome bonus. They do have a decent rewards program and a refer-a-friend bonus, but the meat-and-potatoes of their offering is their multi-stage welcome bonus.

Crypto players can get a $3,000 welcome bonus with 30 free spins.

On the other hand, those using fiat will be able to score a $2,000 welcome bonus and 20 free spins.

Both bonuses are subject to a fairly reasonable wagering requirement. You can use various digital coins to activate the crypto bonus – in fact, Slots.lv is one of the best Ethereum gambling casino sites available online.

Misc – 4.3/5

The Slots.lv rewards program is a nice touch and helps take the edge off a lack of a decent reload bonus. It works as most rewards programs do – you play games and earn points by playing games. You can redeem the points for cash anytime, and the more lifetime points you earn, the better the point-to-cash conversion rate is.

Slots.lv sweetens the pot further by tossing in surprise perks and bonuses from time to time, which is a nice touch.

>> Score your $3,000 welcome bonus [Slots.lv]

3. Red Dog – Best Online Gambling Site for Promo Codes

Pros

$2,200 welcome bonus

45 free spins for new users

150+ exciting online slots and table games

Tons of bonus codes available

Great live dealer casino

Cons

Only one casino game provider

No sports, horses, or online poker

Red Dog Casino is often overlooked by players looking for the next great real money gambling site, but we feel that is a horrible mistake. If you’re a bettor who lives to play with the house’s money, there is no better place to sign up.

Casino Games Selection – 4.3/5

With over 150 casino games from RealTime Gaming, Red Dog makes it clear they can hang with the big boys. You’ll find a fantastic selection of progressive jackpot slots, table games, and over a dozen different video poker tables.

You’ll only find three different blackjack games under the table game section, but you won’t feel left out as the 21 Blackjack, Perfect Pairs, and Suit ‘em Up blackjack games all play with the same high-level standards as any RealTime Gaming product. In fact, it’s one of the best blackjack casino sites you can find today.

We also found a few gems under the “Specialty Games” section, including a nice European Roulette game, keno, and a couple of arcade-type games like Banana Jones and Fish Catch. These were fun little diversions, but it wasn’t long before we were wandering back to the 5 Wishes progressive jackpot slot.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.8/5

Red Dog has some of our favorite promo codes in the industry, complete with sizable match bonuses, free spins, and you’ll be glad to hear that many of them are reusable. This means that not only are you likely to have a bonus available every time you go to reload your account, but that said bonus will probably dwarf the piddly 50% reload bonuses you’ll find at most other gambling sites.

The welcome bonus Red Dog offers to new players is a great example, giving first-time depositors a up to $2,200 welcome bonus plus 45 free spins.

Misc – 4.5/5

One of Red Dog Casino’s best-kept secrets is its live dealer casino. We didn’t even know it was there until after we already created our account and logged in. Honestly, as with any live dealer casino powered by Visionary iGaming – Red Dog’s is top-notch. You’ll find a great variety of blackjack tables including an early payout option, American and European roulette (with both live dealer and auto roulette options), as well as a couple of dual-purpose baccarat/super 6 tables.

>> Get your welcome bonus of up to $2,200 [Red Dog Casino]

4. BitStarz – Best Gambling Site for Casino Game Variety

Pros

125% deposit bonus up to 1 BTC

4,000+ online casino games

Diverse live dealer game selection

Award-winning customer support

Cons

Heavily Geo-restricted

No sports betting or poker tournaments

The award-winning crypto casino, BitStarz, is certainly a shoo-in for any article about the best gambling sites. With a strong list of awards won over the last couple of years plastered on the homepage – as well as widgets showing off how much jackpot is available to be won, the average cash-out time over the last 24 hrs, and how many games they currently have available – it’s plain to see why this is the go-to site for many players.

Casino Games Selection – 4.8/5

It could be argued that BitStarz’s greatest strength is its game library. With over four thousand games from some of the best providers in the business, when we say there is something for everybody – we really mean there is something for everybody.

Whether you like favorite slot games like the Elvis Frog series, southwestern bison-themed games like Buffalo 50 and Buffalo Trail, or classically styled slots like Burning Classics and Fruity Sevens… BitStarz has enough to keep boredom at bay.

While BitStarz doesn’t have quite as many table games as it does slots, it makes a good showing anyways with over 35 games including blackjack, roulette, several varieties of poker, sic bo, and baccarat.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.4/5

BitStarz has several options under its promotion page, including Wednesday Free Spins, 50% Monday Reload bonuses, slot and table game tournaments, and more. Recently this rockstar of a casino even gave away a Tesla car.

If you’re a new player you can take advantage of a rather nice welcome package starting with a 125% match bonus up to 1 Bitcoin plus 180 free spins spread across a variety of games. You’ll get 20 free spins as soon as the first deposit clears and another 20 a day for the next 8 days.

After that, your second and third deposits get a 50% bonus up to 1 and 2 Bitcoin respectively, and your fourth deposit will get a 100% bonus up to 1 Bitcoin. This means you can ultimately get a whopping 5 BTC plus 180 free spins, all with a stout 40x wagering requirement.

If you are not a crypto player, you’re still in luck… though less so. You can claim the same bonus, but with fiat, just change BTC to $100. So your first, second, and third deposits will get the above bonus of up to $100 and your third deposit gets a 50% bonus of up to $200.

Don’t want to use BTC? Then you’ll be glad to know that BitStarz is also one of the best Ethereum gambling sites we could find.

Misc – 4.3/5

Also worthy of note is BitStarz’s fairly massive live dealer casino. With over 30 live dealer games consisting of several varieties of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, sic bo, bac bo, and more, it’s a marvelous live gaming experience. Unfortunately, it is heavily geo-restricted, so if BitStarz detects that your computer is from certain parts of the world, you will see a limited selection of games or no games at all.

>> Enjoy your 5 BTC welcome package [BitStarz]

5. SuperSlots – Best Gambling Site for Blackjack

Pros

$6,000 welcome bonus

Lots of promotions

Two live dealer casinos

Accepts over 15 cryptocurrencies

Cons

High rollover on some bonuses

Website UI could be better

The last stop on our tour of the top gambling sites is SuperSlots. This relatively new online casino offers up a huge collection of games, and tons of bonuses, and accepts an insane number of different cryptocurrencies. All in all, it’s quickly proving itself in the online gambling world.

Casino Games Selection – 4.6/5

With over 400 games to choose from – roughly 370 of which are online slots real money games from some of the industry’s top providers – SuperSlots means business. We found ourselves bouncing between great titles like Rags to Witches (a BetSoft title exclusive to SuperSlots), Call of Zeus, and The Retro Game, which was a fun slot spoofing on classic video games from the 80s and 90s.

Casino poker fans will find a nice selection of Texas Holdem, Pai Gow, Caribbean, Let it Ride, and Tri Card poker, while roulette fans will have tons of online roulette to take for a spin.

But it’s SuperSlots’ blackjack that really takes the cake. In the online casino, you’ll find 13 blackjack games including Multi-hand Blackjack, Single Deck Blackjack, Blackjack 11, 5 Handed American Blackjack, Pirate 21, and many more. All of which have a great feel to them. And if live dealer blackjack is your preference, you’ll be stoked to know that SuperSlots has two live dealer casinos, powered by Visionary iGaming and Fresh Deck Studios. The ViG casino is very similar to Red Dog’s live casino, and you’ll find a couple of early payout blackjack tables as well as a range of different table limits.

Fresh Deck’s live casino, on the other hand, offers a broader variety including Latin Blackjack, VIP Blackjack, and Baltic Blackjack, as well as a few others. This gives you, the player, a huge variety of flavors to enjoy, and this is why SuperSlots beat out the other casinos for our top 5.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.4/5

SuperSlots has a great selection of promotions available for new and returning players. From free spins bonuses like the Game of the Week promotion to a variety of reload offers, SuperSlots makes it clear they want to reload loyal players.

You can get a solid 250% match up to $1,000 on your first deposit when you use the “SS250” promo code. This bonus has a reasonable 35x wagering requirement and provides access to the “SS100” promo code that can be used to get a 100% match up to $1,000 on your next 5 deposits as well – all with the same 35x wagering requirements.

If you prefer playing with crypto, you can use the “CRYPTO400” promo code instead, getting a massive 400% deposit match up to $4,000 on your first deposit… though this bonus comes with a much stiffer 48x rollover.

Misc – 4.4/5

One of the things we want to point out is the sheer number of cryptocurrencies accepted at SuperSlots.ag. While pretty much every casino on our list accepts a few, SuperSlots accepts almost 20. The list is as follows: Bitcoin, ApeCoin, Avalanche, Binance, BitcoinCash, Cardano, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Polygon, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Solana, Stellar, Tether, Tron, and USDCoin.

Phew.

>> Get up to $6,000 sign-up bonus [Super Slots]

What Goes Into Finding Best Online Gambling Sites?

Casino Games Selection

It’s paramount that you have plenty of ways to play. Whether it’s poker, blackjack, or even just a really good sportsbook. Whether you are after an online blackjack site real money players use or want to play online slots, our top picks have got you covered.

Bonuses and Promotions

One of the most powerful tools in any online casino’s arsenal, the welcome bonus – and other promotions – is often the first thing new players look at before picking their new favorite gambling site.

Misc

Most online casinos have something they excel at… so we figured out what that something is and scored them on it, to help you in your decision-making process.

What Should You Know About Online Gambling?

What are the best sports betting sites for new gamblers?

With its straightforward and easy-to-use sportsbook, we feel that BetOnline is the best sports betting site for new sports bettors.

Is sports betting safe?

So long as you’re sticking to licensed and regulated sports gambling websites, race and sports betting should be perfectly safe. This doesn’t mean you won’t lose money, as it is a gamble, but you shouldn’t lose money unfairly.

How can I make money gambling?

While it is possible to make money gambling, we encourage players to prioritize fun over chasing payouts because even the best bettors don’t win consistently. If winning money is your goal, though, we recommend betting on sports you follow closely as well as games like blackjack or poker, which have a fairly minimal house edge.

What percentage of gamblers win?

It’s estimated that in the very short term – think just a day – a gambler has about a 1-in-3 or 1-in-4 chance of walking away a winner. Not a big winner, just a winner. This percentage goes down drastically over time according to an article by Wall Street Journal. Over a period of 2 years only 11% of players wound up with a profit, and most of those had a net win of less than $150.

What should a beginner play in an online casino?

The easiest game for a beginner to play would be the best online slots for real money. After that, we recommend learning blackjack, as it’s very easy to learn and has a small house edge.

Quick Recap of the Top Five Online Gambling Sites

Ignition: Our overall favorite online gambling site thanks to amazing poker tournaments, live dealer games, and a decent virtual sportsbook. Don’t forget to get up to $3,000 in welcome bonus cash across Ignition’s online casino games and poker app.

Slots.lv: The perfect online casino to get your progressive jackpot fix, Slots.lv brings more than 40 jackpot games to the table including bingo, poker, and so many slots. Make sure to activate your $3,000 welcome bonus when sign-up.

Red Dog: With over 150 slots, video poker, and table games from the fantastic RealTime Gaming software provider, Red Dog refuses to roll over and play dead. It also offers a generous welcome bonus of up to $2,200.

BitStarz: This award-winning casino has over 4,000 games, slots, and table game tournaments, regular giveaways, and one of the best live dealer casinos we’ve found anywhere. Enjoy up to a 5 BTC welcome package when you join BitStarz.

SuperSlots: Rounding out our top 5 is SuperSlots. A robust slots-centric online casino with a fantastic selection of live dealers and online blackjack games. Use the “SS250” promo code after you sign up to get a 250% match bonus up to $1,000 today.

Start Gambling at Real Money Online Casinos Today

We’ve put together a step-by-step guide to signing up at our #1 pick for online gambling sites to show you just how easy it is to get started.

Step 1: Follow this link to navigate to Ignition Casino and click the “Join Now” button to open the registration form.

Step 2: Start by filling out your name, DOB, and providing your mobile phone number and email address, as well as your zip code.

Make sure you provide valid information on this form; otherwise, you won’t be able to verify your account and get started. Click “Register” and check your email for confirmation.

Step 3: Once you’ve verified your account and have logged in, get into your profile by using the icon at the top of your browser window. From the dashboard, select “Rewards” and locate the welcome bonus. Click the “claim” button to activate the bonus and you’re good to make your first deposit to get Ignition Casino’s fantastic double welcome bonus.

Congratulations! You’re now signed up for one of the gambling industry’s best online betting sites.

Final Thoughts on Online Casino Gaming

As you can see, every online casino is special in its own way, whether it offers peerless sports betting odds, anonymous poker, or massive jackpot games. We still feel that Ignition Casino is the overall best option, especially for bettors who love to play cards, but you would do well with any of the above casinos.

Just remember that you should always play for fun, and never wager more than you can comfortably afford to lose.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it’s important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

All gambling sites on this page are 21+ only. Check your local laws to ensure that online gambling is legal in your jurisdiction.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

Go to top

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



