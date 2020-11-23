Online Gambling Market Size Rises Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

In early 2020, experts made many positive predictions about how the gambling and betting industry will develop. But life, as often happens, has made its own adjustments. The whole world met the spring of 2020 with a pandemic of a new virus – COVID-19. Forced quarantine measures will severely hit the income of land-based casinos and bookmakers.

However, in any situation, you need to look for the good. The COVID-19 pandemic could launch new opportunities. For example, there is an unprecedented boom in the online gambling market.

Impact of Global Pandemic on Online Gambling

Back in March 2020, when the coronavirus epidemic captured almost the entire world and many sports events were stopped, the global online gambling market also began to change.

An interesting trend has emerged: the number of players in online casinos has begun to grow every week. This happened due to fans of sports betting because the reasons for such bets have become much less – many sports events have been postponed or canceled.

What’s in store for the European online gambling market?

Europe is experiencing a boom in online gambling. Often this growth is associated with “soft” zones, where operators have a lighter tax regime – these are Gibraltar, Malta, the Isle of Man, and other regions. Also, virtual technologies are developing in the EU – VR casinos, VR slots, VR gambling, and e-sports. Gambling business owners want to match the new generation of players who don’t go to mainstream casinos and clubs but prefer to play from their gadgets or home PCs.

Conclusion

The rise of the online gambling market and the post-pandemic restrictions on the activities of land-based casinos lead to the fact that offline establishments will soon lose their attractiveness for players. Experts argue that gambling operators who have not bothered to create an online version of their products will simply be left behind. Gambling is rapidly moving into the virtual space.

Click on the infographic to view the interactive version (via BlackjackOnlineCasinos.net)