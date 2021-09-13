Online Casinos that Accept PayPal

There are two ways to play slots and casino games in online casinos – for fun or real money. Playing for free is a great idea, especially if you want to practice for a bit. Or just have good ol’ fun while you’re at it – nothing wrong with that. However, gamblers will often feel the urge to spend some money in a casino and cross their fingers to get something in return.

If you choose to play for real money, you can expect real money returns. Online casinos these days accept a variety of payment methods you can use to fund your account. One of them is PayPal, the world’s leading e-wallet and payment provider which only collaborates with reputable betting sites and casinos.

PayPal offers plenty of advantages over other payment methods. It’s one of the best you can use online, and you’ll learn why in this guide.

Why Use PayPal at Casino Sites?

PayPal is one of the oldest and most reputable digital payment providers. It was launched in 1998 and immediately established itself as a no-frills payment service that doesn’t deal with fraudulent operators. PayPal carefully chooses who it partners with, and the same goes for online casinos.

Its perfect reputation and the ease of use are two driving factors behind its popularity. You can find a solid PayPal casino UK easily in 2021 and play there without worrying about your safety or any legal issues. If you’re still wondering why you need to choose PayPal over other payment methods or services, the trust factor is a major reason.

Is PayPal Free to Use?

Yes, it is. You won’t pay a cent to register a PayPal account or pay for the services. Of course, you need to be aware that there will be certain charges for money transfers and such. But, when it comes to using the service, you can do it for no fee at all.

PayPal promises it’ll stay that way forever. At the moment, we’re happy that the world’s biggest e-wallet and digital payment provider doesn’t charge a fee like many do.

How to Use PayPal in Online Casinos

You can use PayPal in online casinos to fund your account and claim winnings. Both are very simple to complete. The e-wallet has a user-friendly interface and can complete secure transactions in minutes. Funding your account won’t take more than a minute, while the withdrawal times depend on a variety of factors including the time it takes the casino to complete the withdrawal.

PayPal Deposits

Making a deposit with PayPal is pretty easy. Regardless if you’re on your mobile phone, tablet, laptop, or PC, you can make a deposit in minutes. To use it, you should do the following: (may vary at different PayPal casinos)

Go to the Cashier/Payments page;

Click on Deposit;

Choose PayPal from the list of options;

Enter the desired amount;

Complete the process by clicking on Deposit/Finish

That should be it. Once you click on Deposit, your deposit should pop up in your account in a minute or two. Now you can play slots and casino games for real money thanks to the PayPal deposit.

PayPal Withdrawals

Won something at a PayPal casino? Congratulations! Now it’s time to get the money out. In most cases, withdrawals are like deposits but in reverse. You can follow the on-screen instructions to get your money out. You’ll need to verify your profile first at most casinos in order for the process to finish quicker.

When it comes to withdrawal times, they vary from one PayPal casino to another. In general, you should be able to get your money in just a few hours, but it could be days or more.

PayPal Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Reputable payment provider Still not accepted everywhere in the world Very easy to use Incurs some fees, but not at gambling sites Only works with reputable casinos Has pretty strict rules – your account can get banned easily 100% safe and secure Not available in all online casinos

What Casino Games Can I Play with PayPal?

Online casinos are much better than their land-based counterparts mostly because of the variety of games on offer. You can play thousands of different games in online casinos that accept PayPal, including slots, table and card games, and live casino games. Out of these all, slots are the most popular type of game available, and the most fun one as well.

Online slots come in a variety of shapes and sizes. There are hundreds of classics with only 3 reels as well as modern video slots, jackpots, and progressives. To be honest, there are slots for players from all walks of life, be it a newcomer or a regular spinner.

Table and card games such as blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker are also available. They come in their classic variants as well as other more advanced variations. The RNG variants can be played for free which is great so you can pick up your skills. When it comes to live dealer games, those can only be played with real PayPal deposits.

PayPal Bonus Offers

Unlike the competition, PayPal deposits usually qualify for bonus offers. That’s a great thing since using the likes of Neteller or Skrill often never qualify for bonuses and promotions. In that regard, you can use PayPal with ease and get the best bonuses at casino sites that accept PayPal.

When it comes to the types of bonuses you can earn, those include welcome bonus offers, deposit and no deposit bonuses, free spins, and even loyalty rewards.

PayPal FAQ

Is PayPal accepted at all online casinos?

No, it isn’t. PayPal is very strict about who it partners with, so the list of PayPal online casinos in 2021 is a bit restricted.

Are PayPal casinos safe?

In terms of safety and security, PayPal online casinos are among the best. There are rarely safe casino sites out there, as the company isn’t willing to work with unsafe sites.

Are there any fees on PayPal casino deposits?

No, there are no fees charged on PayPal deposits nor withdrawals.

What are the best PayPal alternatives?

If you’re not happy with PayPal for some reason, you can always opt for bank transfers or use credit and debit cards such as Visa and Mastercard.