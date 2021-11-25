Online Casinos That Accept Neosurf

There has been a huge surge of online casinos recently. One common thing about online casinos is payment methods. Each casino has various payment options it accepts, and these methods continue to increase each day. Among the many new ways players can deposit and withdraw funds from casinos, is Neosurf.

Neosurf is considered one of the most popular payment systems in Canada for various reasons. Firstly, it offers players a convenient and safe prepaid payment system. That is why Neosurf casinos continue to pop up across the country. Neosurf has been in operation since 2004, and it has become a popular payment method due to the rising demand for secure online payment methods. Players can easily buy a Neosurf voucher from authorized dealers and use them at online casinos.

Why Use Neosurf at Casino Sites?

Players choose to visit Neosurf casinos in Canada and use this payment option for various reasons. It allows them to use cash to deposit at an online casino. You can purchase a Neosurf voucher at numerous convenient points of sale without the need for a bank card.

Using Neosurf offers you high levels of security. The payment option also has its mobile app, which you can use from any accessible location. This goes great with the many Neosurf casinos that also offer mobile betting platforms.

The fact that Neosurf allows you to make anonymous deposits makes it an ideal payment option. Also, it allows you to make instant deposits so that you can start playing your favorite games immediately.

How to Use Neosurf in Online Casinos

If you are wondering where to use Neosurf, numerous Canadian casinos accept it. To pay with your Neosurf card in online casinos, you need to select the value of the card that is most suitable for your deposits. Check at the back of your voucher for the 10-digit secret code, which you should enter whenever you wish to deposit funds at an online casino securely and easily. Remember you can only deposit funds at an online casino using a Neosurf card. You don’t need to memorize your credit/debit card numbers to use a Neosurf card.

How to Deposit with Neosurf

Making Neosurf casino deposits is fast and straightforward. Your funds also show instantly in your player account. You only need to follow these few simple steps.

Buy a Neosurf voucher online or from an accredited seller. You can find all the locations in Canada that sell Neosurf on their official website. Choose the right voucher to suit your needs. Buy your Neosurf prepaid voucher using cash, debit, or credit card. Once bought, log into your online Neosurf casino Canada account. Proceed to the payment or banking page. Choose Neosurf from the listed deposit options. Enter the amount you wish to deposit. Enter the 10-digit security code that is included with your Neosurf voucher. Confirm your Neosurf deposit amount and PIN.

You can now start playing your favorite casino games with real money.

How to Withdraw with Neosurf

One of the biggest drawbacks of using Neosurf as your online casino payment option is that it doesn’t offer a withdrawal option. Neosurf uses a prepaid system. Therefore, you cannot use the method to withdraw funds from online casinos. However, that should not give you sleepless nights. Canadian players have numerous withdrawal options to choose from.

To withdraw your winnings from a Neosurf casino in Canada, you can simply choose another payment method. You can choose to withdraw your funds through an e-wallet, debit, or credit card. All these options give you safe, same-day withdrawals from online betting sites.

Pros & Cons of Using Neosurf at Online Casinos

Neosurf comes with various pros and cons.

Pros

No bank pre-approvals needed

You can buy Neosurf vouchers with cash

You can check your balance online

No need of submitting personal information

Instant deposits

Cons

Doesn’t support withdrawals

You have to buy a separate voucher before adding it to your Neosurf account

Small voucher amount

Neosurf is not accepted by many countries

Not the best option for high rollers

You need a socket where you can buy Neosurf vouchers

Neosurf Casino Vouchers: Where to Use?

You can make safe and secure online payments using your Neosurf vouchers at popular gaming and entertainment websites. Alternatively, you can use your Neosrf cash voucher to top-up your e-wallets balance or pay at e-shopping websites.

Currently, you can use your Neosurf code to buy things from over 20,000 websites that accept the voucher as a payment method. Paying with your Neosurf voucher is similar to using CASHLib or Paysafecard. You can use the voucher to make online payments without your credit or debit cards.

Neosurf Bonus Offers

Bonuses are one way casinos attract and retain players. That is the same case with Neosurf casinos. You will find various types of bonuses, including no deposit bonuses, registration offers, and special casino promotions all offered at Neosurf casinos.

Neosurf casinos offer their players registration bonuses that come in the form of deposit match offers or free spins, which you get once you join the casino. The usual registration bonuses from Neosurf casinos are 100% match bonuses where they double your deposited amount up to a certain amount. You may be lucky and get a higher match-up percentage plus free spins.

Other casinos will offer you no deposit bonuses, including welcome promos that are designed for new players at Neosurf casinos. With such bonuses, all you need to do is register an account and choose Neosurf as your preferred payment option.

Neosurf FAQs

Is Neosurf accepted at all online casinos?

Neosurf is accepted in many Canadian online casinos.

Are Neosurf casinos safe?

Yes, they are incredibly safe since you don’t need to share your personal or financial information. You buy vouchers separately and then add them securely to your account.

Are there any fees for using Neosurf at the casino?

Casinos don’t charge you any fees to deposit funds using Neosurf vouchers. However, Neosurf may start charging you $2 each month if your voucher remains idle for at least six months. You also need to pay currency conversion fees.

What are the best alternatives for Neosurf?

If you wish to use prepaid cards, you can choose Paysafecard. Other great alternatives include PayPal and Skrill.