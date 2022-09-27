Singapore is home to some of the best land-based casinos, but what about online casinos in the country? Well, we found many of them you should know about.

Our team of expert gamblers went above and beyond with the research, and after hours of analysis, we have the best online casinos in Singapore for you.

Uptown Aces Casino is the best online gambling site to use in Singapore, offering users exciting game variety and generous bonuses.

Best Online Casinos in Singapore

Uptown Aces : Best online casino in Singapore overall

Slots Capital : Best for slots

Bitstarz : Best crypto casino

Magic Red : Most generous bonuses

1xBet : Best online sportsbook

MelBet : Most attractive tournaments

1. Uptown Aces – Best Online Casino in Singapore Overall

Pros:

Up to 12,500 SGD welcome bonus

Amazing mobile compatibility

Great selection of games from leading providers

24/7 customer service

Earn comp points for more rewards

Cons:

Fees apply on some withdrawals

If you prefer playing RealTime Gaming (RTG) casino games, Uptown Aces is an online gambling site worth checking out. It has a Curacao license which the majority of reputable online casinos have. It’s also certified by TST, so it’s a trusted online casino.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

Whatever casino game you enjoy playing, you’ll likely find it at Uptown Aces casino. Of course, plenty of online slots and other games are available here, like roulette, video poker, and blackjack.

What’s more, it offers specialty games, including keno, Banana Jones, and popular fishing games like Fish Catch. So, we’re certain that you won’t feel bored here.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.85/5

There are plenty of bonuses both new players and existing customers can redeem at Uptown Aces Casino.

If you’re new to this casino, you may use the code UPTOWN1ACES for a generous welcome package up to 12500 SGD. This bonus only has a 25x wagering requirement, which is quite fair.

Aside from this great welcome offer, there are many exciting opportunities waiting for both new and existing players at Uptown Aces. These bonuses are sure to keep you excited.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.85/5

Even if Uptown Aces doesn’t have a mobile app, you can still enjoy your favorite games on the go. The website is mobile-friendly, and all the games are playable via the mobile browser – no need to download anything.

Banking: 4.85/5

Uptown Aces offers a few great ways to make transactions with them. So whether you’d like to play with fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, this online casino is there for you.Here’s a list of all the accepted deposit options and payment methods at Uptown Aces:

Visa, MasterCard

Neteller

Bank Transfer

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin

We found that most of the deposits are instant, while payouts can take up to 72 hours, depending on the payment method used. Meanwhile, for payouts, the fee for bank wire transfers is $60 and $30 for checks by mail.

Customer Service: 4.8/5

Uptown Aces Casino has a live chat support team available 24/7. The customer support team is very professional and fast, which we liked a lot.

2. Slots Capital – Best Online Casino in Singapore for Slots

Pros:

Welcome bonus up to 4,000 SGD

10 SGD free chip

Instant play online casino games

Supports crypto banking

Cons:

The website looks a bit cluttered

If you love slots as much as we do, you should definitely check out Slots Capital. We were impressed by the slot library here. It is full of some of the biggest titles in the industry, ensuring you can have endless fun spinning slot machines.

Let’s find out more about it.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

Now, the total selection of games might not be much here; there are a little over 200 casino games we found at Slots Capital. But, what’s impressive is the slot library.

The slot machines available at Slots Capital are from the best-known game providers in the industry, including RTG. Some of our favorite online slot games at Slots Capital are Mythic Wolf, Sevens and Bars, Blazin Buffalo, and Golden Buffalo, just to name a few.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.85/5

This online casino has a lot to offer in terms of bonuses, and if you’re new at Slots Capital, you are in for a treat.

Once you sign up, you can score a generous 4,000 SGD welcome bonus at Slots Capital. If that was not enough, there also is a 10 SGD free chip for you to take advantage of here.

Need some more? Check out the full list of bonuses and promotions available at Slots Capital, and you will find something exciting and fun.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

Slots Capitals have instant play games, so you can enjoy online slot machines and more on your mobile device.

It doesn’t matter if you’re using an Android or iOS smartphone – there is no need to download any applications here, and every game can be played via the mobile-friendly website on the go.

Banking: 4.8/5

There are a few great banking options available at Slots Capital for Singapore players. Here are some of your deposit options (Note that the minimum deposit amount is $25):

Visa, MasterCard

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash

ecoPayz

Customer Service: 4.8/5

Slots Capital takes care of its players well with its 24/7 customer support you can reach via live chat. You may also email them at support@slotscapital.lv.

3. Bitstarz – Best Singapore Crypto Online Casino

Pros:

Over 4,000 casino games from leading providers

Up to 5 BTC welcome package

Total of 200 free spins for new players

Instant payouts

Cons:

Not the best design

Bitstarz truly has it all – generous bonuses, amazing game variety, instant payouts, and whatnot! If you are a crypto gambling fan, there is no better option than this one. Let’s find out why.

Game Selection: 4.85/5

During our research, we counted over 4,000 real money casino games at Bitstarz. Yes, you heard that right – 4,000 games! The best thing is that all these games are from the leading providers in the industry, ensuring quality like no other.

We found slots, table games, live dealer games, and many more at Bitstarz, and we are sure that no matter what you are looking for, you can find it here.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.75/5

New players at Bitstarz are eligible to get a huge welcome package with bonuses redeemable on their first four deposits.

Once you make your first deposit, you can score a generous welcome package of up to 5 BTC. This is how it works:

1st Deposit : 100% bonus up to $100 or 1BTC + 180 free spins

2nd Deposit : 50% bonus of up to $100 or 1 BTC

3rd Deposit : 50% match bonus of up to $200 or 2 BTC

4th Deposit : 100% bonus of up to $100 or 1 BTC

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Whether you choose to play on your computer or mobile device, you won’t have any problems with Bitstarz. The casino’s user interface is easy to navigate on big and small screens. So, even if you’re using mobile browsers, you’ll have a blast playing your favorite titles.

Banking: 4.75/5

Being a crypto-centered online casino, Bitstarz offers a good variety of digital coins for banking. You can use BTC, ETH, LTC, and many other cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals here.

The best thing, however, is that all the crypto payouts are absolutely instant. This is a huge advantage.

Customer Service: 4.75/5

We enjoyed the customer service at Bistarz a lot. The representatives are very professional and always ready to provide users with the help they need.

4. Magic Red – Most Generous Bonuses of All Singapore Online Casinos

Pros:

Generous bonuses for new and existing players

Low minimum withdrawable amount

Cashback bonuses for loyal users

User-centered design & interface

Cons:

Limited banking options

Want to play some of the most popular online casino games today, like Crazy Time, Book of Dead, and more, while also enjoying generous promotions? If so, make sure to check out Magic Red and everything it has to offer.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

You can play plenty of real money games at Magic Red from leading casino software providers like Amaya, Amatic Industries, Lightning Box Games, Microgaming, NetEnt, NeoGames, and NextGen.

Aside from a huge online slot catalog, Magic Red also has loads to offer if you’re into playing casino table games like roulette, online poker, baccarat, and online blackjack. It also has live dealer games like Crazy Time, Monopoly Live, and Lightning Roulette.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

Magic Red has an exciting offer for its new players. You can get a 200% bonus of up to $500 on your first deposit. Select this bonus when you make your deposit – no bonus code is needed.

There are many other promotions for existing players here, too, including exciting cashback offers. Check out the promotions page at Magic Red, as it is constantly updated, and ensure you are not missing out on any new opportunities.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Magic Red Casino runs smoothly on desktop and mobile. It’s neat and easy to navigate even on smaller screens. You can easily search for your favorite games and browse through the casino and play your favorite games on the go.

Banking: 4.75/5

Magic Red has only a few banking options available, but they’re all convenient for Singapore casino players. The minimum deposit is $25. The most convenient way of banking at Magic Red is using credit/debit cards like Visa or MasterCard.

Customer Service: 4.75/5

Need help? Red Magic’s customer support is available 24/7 and is quick to respond to any queries. You may also send them a long-form email at care@magicred.com.

5. 1xBet – Best Online Casino in Singapore for Betting

Pros:

Welcome bonus up to 160 SGD

Amazing variety of sports betting markets

Plenty of payment options

Supports mobile gambling

Cons:

The design could be better

Like playing casino games but also enjoy betting on sports? 1xBet combines the best of these two.

It offers plenty of online casino games and betting markets, so it’s a one-stop shop for online gamblers. It’s been in the industry since 2002 and has managed to acquire a great reputation.

Game Selection: 4.75/5

You can never go wrong with this Singapore online casino with so many opportunities – you can play real money games from different software providers like NetGame, Slot Factory, BGaming, Belatra Games, and Evoplay.

When it comes to live casino games, you can find many of them here, most of them being from Evolution, which is a well-known game provider.

Finally, you can bet on all the different types of sports here and enjoy some of the most exciting sport betting tournaments.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

1xBet is no short of online casino bonuses. As soon as you make your first deposit, you can get a welcome bonus of up to 160 SGD.

Apart from the first deposit bonus, 1xBet has many other exciting promotions available for its users. It includes reload bonuses and generous tournaments for sports betting.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.65/5

If you’re someone on the go, the best way to enjoy 1xBet services is by downloading the online betting app from the official site or on the Apple App Store if you have an iPhone or iPad.

The website itself is mobile-friendly, but the app is easier to navigate.

Banking: 4.7/5

1xBet users in Singapore have plenty of payment options to choose from for both deposits and withdrawals. You can use all the different banking options here, including Visa and MasterCard, as well as Skrill, Perfect Money, iWallet, ecoPayz, Neteller, and cryptocurrencies like BTC, LTC, DOGE, and many more.

Customer Service 4.65/5

You may contact 1xBet’s customer support via email, live chat, and phone. You can email them at info-en@1xbet-team.com or call them at +44 127 325 69 87.

6. MelBet – Most Exciting Tournaments of All Online Casinos in Singapore

Pros:

Regular tournaments available

Generous welcome package

Amazing online sportsbook

Cons:

Not the best mobile compatibility

One of the best betting platforms today is MelBet. If you are looking for some of the most exciting tournaments online, you should check out MelBet, and its offers.

Game Selection: 4.65/5

You can do so many things at MelBet, like playing online games, betting on sports, esports, and more!

It has a lot of software providers on board, like Mancala Gaming, Holle Games, Playson, and Spinomenal. Its live casino is powered by providers like Vivo Gaming, Atmosfera, Absolute Live Gaming, and Evolution Gaming.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

New members at MelBet can get a 100% welcome bonus of up to 160 SGD. Just make sure to deposit at least 2 SGD in your account. This bonus also comes with only 5x wagering requirements, so even if it’s not that high, it’s worth getting.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

The mobile compatibility here is not the best. The website is cluttered on mobile devices, and some games are not available for mobile gambling.

Banking: 4.7/5

You have a lot to choose from when it comes to banking at MelBet, and it accepts both fiat and cryptocurrencies. Most of the crypto transactions are processed very fast and come with low fees.

Customer Service: 4.6/5

You can chat with the casino’s customer support team, available 24/7, call them at +44 203 807 76 01, or request a callback if in your free time.

How We Ranked the Best Online Casinos in Singapore

Game Selection:

During our research, we focused on several important factors. The first one was the game variety and selection. Our team of expert gamblers picked online casinos in Singapore that offer players a great variety of games while also ensuring high quality.

Bonuses & Rewards:

Bonuses can be very handy for gamblers. We checked out online casino bonuses and considered the terms and conditions associated with them. As a result, we found online casinos with the most generous and fair promotions.

Mobile Compatibility:

No matter where you are, you can now play any casino game as long as you have a stable internet connection. Our top picks offer users amazing mobile compatibility to gamble on the go.

Banking Options:

While it is important for online casinos to offer generous bonuses and a great variety of games, it’s all to nothing if you can’t withdraw your wins in a timely manner. That’s why we picked online casinos that offer a great variety of banking options, fast payouts, and low fees.

Customer Service:

Aside from what a casino has to offer, it’s also crucial that they take care of their customers in the best way possible. All the casinos on our list have 24/7 support.

All About the Best Online Casinos in Singapore

Do Online Casinos Accept Singapore Players?

Yes, many online casinos accept Singapore players. For example, our top pick for online gamblers in Singapore is Uptown Aces.

Is It Safe To Play at Online Casinos in Singapore?

Yes, it’s generally safe to play at online casinos in Singapore, especially if you decide to go with the ones on our list. All the online casinos listed above and listed and regulated.

Can I Get a No Deposit Bonus at a Singapore Online Casino?

It depends on which online casino you use. We found that most of the online casinos in Singapore offer users deposit bonuses, but there might be some that offer no deposit promotions.

Can I Play at the Best Online Casinos in Singapore on Mobile?

Yes. All of the online casinos listed above are mobile-friendly. Some of them even offer dedicated mobile applications!

How Do I Choose the Best Singapore Online Casino?

When choosing the best online casino in Singapore, you should always consider what works for you best. Check for factors like payment options, game variety, and mobile compatibility before getting started. Also, make sure to use licensed casinos.

Comparing the Top 5 Online Casinos in Singapore

Uptown Aces: Discover the best RTG online slot titles at Uptown Aces online casino. Use the code UPTOWN1ACES for a welcome bonus of up to 12,500 SGD.

Slots Capital: Play the best online slot machines at Slots Capital from leading providers; score a welcome bonus of up to 4,000 SGD when you sign up.

Bitstarz: Love playing different online casino games? Bitstarz has over 4,000 of them. Sign up and score a generous welcome package of up to 5 BTC and enjoy instant banking.

Magic Red: Looking for the most generous bonuses in Singapore? Check out Magic Red and enjoy some of the most exciting promotions for new and existing users alike.

1xBet: Betting on your favorite sports can be a lot of fun at 1xBet – one of the best online sportsbooks. Download its dedicated mobile application from the App Store and bet on a variety of sports on the go.

How to Sign Up at the Best Online Casino in Singapore

It’s quick and easy to sign up at any online casino site nowadays – no need to verify your account right away. Just sign up, make a deposit, and start playing online.

Follow these simple steps if you choose to sign up at our top online casino, Uptown Aces:

1. Create a New Account

Visit Uptown Aces by clicking here

Click Register

2. Register With Your Details

Enter your name and create a username

Type in your location details and click Next

Enter your birthdate, phone number, and other details

3. Make a Deposit & Start Online Gambling

Go to Cashier and choose your deposit method

Select a coupon or bonus and enter your banking details and the amount you’d like to deposit

Make a deposit & start playing

Did You Find the Best Online Casinos in Singapore?

We hope this guide helped you find a Singapore online casino that fits your gaming needs. After extensive research, we are sure that our top picks like Uptown Aces, Slots Capital, and 1xBet won’t disappoint!

Whichever online gambling site you choose, make sure you have a lot of fun. Also, please never forget to always gamble responsibly.

