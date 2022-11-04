Monaco is a renowned destination for gambling fans around the globe. And with famous casinos like Casino De Monte Carlo, it’s no wonder why.

But a trip to Monaco is mega expensive so we got you the best alternative. In this article, we’ll be taking a look at the 10 best online casinos Monaco has to offer.

As you can see, Cresus takes the top spot because it offers an exceptionally well-rounded online gambling experience, with plenty of casino games to choose from and generous welcome bonuses onboard.

That said, there is more to the online gambling industry than one top-notch site, so let’s kick things off with a rundown of the 10 best online casinos in Monaco.

Best Online Casinos in Monaco

1. Cresus – Best Online Casino in Monaco Overall

Pros:

In business since 2008

300 EUR welcome promo (150% match rate)

Over a dozen game providers

Around 500 online slots

30 live dealer games with great betting range

Dedicated casino gambling app

VIP Club for regular casino players

Cons:

No bingo, no keno games

No 24/7 support

No sports betting

Cresus has been in the business for over 10 years now and operates under a Curacao license. Its reputation is among the best of all online casinos in Monaco, and the 300 EUR welcome package is no joke either. Let’s see what makes it the top online casino in Monaco overall.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.9/5

Cresus casino comes with a catalog of around 500 slot machines, with some interesting live dealer options on top. We like to highlight about 2 dozen live games because that’s what the Monte Carlo casino experience is all about.

Anyhow, the slot machines come from all sorts of different providers, including:

Betsoft

Play’n GO

Yggdrasil Gaming

Evolution Gaming

Magnet Gaming

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Cresus online casino will give you a generous welcome bonus of 300 EUR or the currency equivalent. The 150% match rate is higher than what other online casinos in Monaco offer, and you can use the bonus money on any game you want.

The minimum deposit requirement is 20 EUR. Other promotions on the site include a reload bonus, cashback, and VIP club benefits. The VIP club is neatly organized where you receive comp points just for playing games on the site.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.9/5

Cresus online casino is on the right track when it comes to payment methods. The site handles all transactions instantly. Also, crypto is a valid option for players from Monaco.

You can still use bank wire transfers, credit cards, Neteller, Skrill, Cashlib, and more. In the crypto sphere, you can opt for Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

The minimum deposit requirement is 20 EUR, while the maximum cashout limit is 2,500 EUR per transaction. The minimum sum you can withdraw varies from 25 to 50 EUR depending on your banking preference.

Mobile Friendliness and Customer Service: 4.8/5

Mobile players can access the online casino through the official app or enter the site through their mobile browsers. Whether you’re an Android or iOS user, just open the casino site on your mobile device and you’re good to go.

You can use the live chat feature, email, or phone to reach customer assistance. You need to be a registered player to enter the live chat and it’s only available between 10:00 AM and 10 PM CEST. The phone line is open from 10:30 AM until 6:30 PM MDT.

Claim 300 EUR in welcome money and enjoy casino gambling at Cresus.

2. Unique – Most Generous Welcome Bonus Of Any Monaco Casino Site

Pros:

2,000 EUR welcome package (200% match rate)

100 free spins just for email verification

Over 2,000 online slots

344 Live dealer games

Industry-leading game providers

Crypto and Neosurf accepted

Cons:

No sports betting

No dedicated app

100 EUR minimum payout request

If you’re hunting for online casinos in Monaco that offer new players the most generous promos, you’ll be happy to hear that Unique welcomes you aboard with up to 2,000 EUR in bonus money and 100 free spins.

The casino was launched in 2016 and is regulated under the Curacao eGaming License.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.5/5

The online casino features an array of slots, table games, and live dealer tables from leading providers such as Betsoft, Play N’ Go, and Spinomenal.

There are over 2,000 slot games available, which is more than what other online casinos offer – including the local casinos. The live dealer games are among the best in the industry, bringing that charming vibe from James Bond films straight to your home.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

The welcome package at Unique is the best Monaco players can claim. Over the first 3 deposits you make, you are eligible to claim up to 2,000 EUR in bonus funds.

Also, just for verifying your email account, you score 100 free spins.

Back to the welcome package, here’s how it works:

1st deposit – 200% match bonus up to 500 EUR

2nd deposit – 150% match bonus up to 500 EUR

3rd deposit – 100% match bonus up to 1,000 EUR

The rollover requirements are set at 30x. Once the welcome money honeymoon is through, you can claim daily wager-free VIP rewards, check out the Bonus Wheel, enjoy 100 EUR cashback, and more.

The Promos section is updated more frequently compared to other online casinos in Monaco, so make sure you refresh it every now and then.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.2/5

Unique covers a lot of ground in terms of banking. Crypto is an option, but so are a few other interesting options like Flexepin and Neosurf.

When depositing money, you can also opt for Sofort, CashLib, credit cards, and the following 4 cryptos:

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Ethereum

Litecoin

When cashing out, you can opt for several e-wallets like Skrill, Neteller, and ecoPayz. If you prefer crypto, Bitcoin is the only option.

You need to request at least 100 EUR per transaction, which is a bit steep for lower-stake players, but we appreciate that all payout requests are handled within 24 hours.

Mobile Friendliness and Customer Service: 4.2/5

Unique does not offer a dedicated casino app you can download, but most of the online gaming catalog is available in instant-play mode. Just visit the online casino from your mobile device and enjoy the ride.

We tested the support team and we can say the agents are professional and responsive.

Claim the best welcome bonus of up to 2,000 EUR at Unique Online Casino!

3. Dublin Bet – Excellent Variety of Casino Games For Monaco Players

Pros:

Over 2,000 slot machines

Around 80 live games

Amazing blackjack and roulette variants

250 EUR welcome package

Crypto banking is available

Cons:

24/7 support is not available

Could use more e-wallet banking options

No sports betting

Dublin Bet is our top pick if you crave game variety. In business for a full decade now, the platform only hosts titles from industry leaders like Betsoft and Microgaming.

Variety of Casino Games: 5/5

The casino site hosts over 2,000 slot machines and a massive variety of table games, including nearly 4 dozen roulette variations.

Blackjack options are among the best in the gambling industry, including 40 blackjack variants. You can also play baccarat, keno, bingo, and more.vIt’s also one of the best BTC poker sites around.

The platform also hosts around 80 live games. And as the cherry on top, massive 6-figure jackpots regularly pop up on the site.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.4/5

As a new player on the site, you can claim up to 250 EUR in welcome bonuses. The promo is valid in two tiers, here’s the way it goes:

1st deposit bonus: 100% boost of up to 150 EUR

2nd deposit bonus: 50% boost of up to 100 EUR

Don’t miss the daily tournaments on the site or the Reel Of Fortune wheel. The platform offers promotions on a daily basis.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.5/5

Dublin Bet supports all the major payment groups, including e-wallets and crypto. Withdrawals are always handled within 48 hours with no fees for all payment methods.

MiFinity is the only e-wallet option you can use to handle your banking on the site. If you decide to use crypto, you can manage your finance with:

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Ethereum

Litecoin

Tron

Tether

When using crypto, withdrawal requests are capped at 20,000 EUR per transaction.

Mobile Friendliness and Customer Service: 4.5/5

Dublin Bet is optimized for iOS and Android players but offers no dedicated app. We had no trouble using the casino on our mobile devices, although the catalog is slightly limited compared to the desktop version.

Customer support is not available around the clock, but you can reach out from 9 AM to midnight CET during work days, which is enough for most casino players in Monaco.

Check out the game selection and the latest promotions at Dublin Bet online casino.

4. CloudBet – Best Online Casino in Monaco for Crypto Players

Pros:

5 BTC welcome package

The official Discord forum is available

Over 1,000 online slots

Sports betting section with excellent eSports markets

Top-tier crypto experience

Cons:

Not the most competitive odds

Still somewhat new to the gambling industry

CloudBet is our top recommendation if you like to handle your online gambling exclusively using Bitcoin.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.4/5

Cloudbet offers a fantastic selection of online slots and table games are no joke either. However, this place stands out by offering you to use your crypto for sports betting and not just playing online casino games.

There are dozens of eSports betting markets at any moment, and you can bet on horse racing plus two dozen more sports, as well as politics.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

New players can claim up to 5 BTC as part of the casino’s welcome package, while regulars are welcome to join the Loyalty Club.

You’ll get something different every day. For example, Tuesdays are all about free spins, while every Thursday carries a new deposit bonus.

As a regular, don’t miss the Loyalty Club to get free stuff just for playing games at the online casino.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4/5

Cloudbet is primarily a cryptocurrency-oriented casino site. As usual, there are no fees attached to crypto banking, and your payouts are processed in a matter of hours – if not minutes.

It’s one of the best tether casinos where you can use over 30 crypto payment options, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, PAXG, DAI, Dogecoin, Dash, Litecoin, Tether, and more.

Mobile Friendliness and Customer Service: 4.3/5

Cloudbet is fully optimized for mobile casino players and sports an elegant, darker vibe. If assistance is needed, live chat support is available around the clock, and you can also check out the site’s official Discord channel or send an email.

Get up to 5 BTC in welcome bonus money at Cloudbet while the offer still lasts!

5. Lucky 31 – Best Online Casino in Monaco for Live Dealer Games

Pros:

150 EUR welcome package

Top-notch banking variety

Accepts Cryptocurrencies

Over 2,000 casino games

Fair rollover requirements

Dedicated casino app

Cons:

No sports betting

No 24/7 support

Lucky 31 grabs the gold thanks to its carefully curated casino games and live dealers. Let’s find out more about it below.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.75/5

Slot machines dominate the catalog as usual, with over 2,000 titles to enjoy. You can also check out all the classic table games, including 3 dozen blackjack variants, over 40 roulette variations, and even a pair of keno games.

Some of the top game studios on the platform include:

Pragmatic Play

Play’n Go

Betsoft

Yggdrasil

Evolution

And if you crave that Monte Carlo casino vibe or that land-based gambling Las Vegas vibe, just dive into the live casino. You can join around 80 live dealer games with professional top-level croupiers on par with the iconic Casino De Monte Carlo.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

Lucky 31 keeps things exciting both for new players and regulars. New players from Monaco can claim a sweet little package. The first casino deposit you make is matched at a 100% rate up to 100 EUR. The second deposit gets a 50% match boost of up to 50 EUR + 31 free spins on the 60-Second Heist casino game. That’s 150 EUR total with extra spins.

The welcome package has 30x rollover requirements (35x for the winnings from free spins). The minimum deposit requirement is 20 EUR, and the welcome promo expires within 30 days.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.7/5

The casino has your back, whichever payment method type you opt for – especially if you’re into crypto.

Lucky 31 charges 0 fees for all deposit and withdrawal methods. Depositing money is handled instantly in most cases, and payouts don’t take more than 48 hours for most options. Below are some of the popular payment methods you can use.

Bank transfers: Instant banking

Credit cards: Visa, MasterCard

Vouchers: Cashlib

E-wallets: MiFinity

Crypto: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tron

The minimum deposit requirement is 20 EUR. If you opt for crypto, you can deposit as much as 20,000 EUR per transaction. The max cashout for crypto users is also 20k EUR.

Mobile Friendliness and Customer Service: 4.65/5

Lucky 31 is a fully mobile-optimized Monaco online gambling platform. You can enjoy instant-play games from any mobile device or download a dedicated app. The software runs smoothly and won’t take up much of your storage space. It’s a popular app, too, with thousands of downloads and an excellent rating.

If you need assistance, you can use the live chat or send an email. The lack of phone support isn’t much of an issue for us, but we don’t like that the live chat has limited work hours.

The casino’s agents are polite and professional, and you can contact them through the live chat Mon-Fri from 9:00 to 0:00 CET or between 10:00 and 23:00 CET on Saturdays and Sundays.

Claim the 150 EUR and 31 bonus spins welcome bonus at Lucky 31

Runners-Up:

How We Ranked the Best Monaco Online Casino Sites

Variety of Casino Games & Software Providers:

The first thing we looked for in our online casino research was the variety of games and software studios on offer. We only included top online gambling sites in Monaco that had a wide range of games from different providers, so you can be sure to find something to your taste.

Whether you want to play slot games, blackjack, and other table games, we’ve got you covered. We highlighted casino sites that offer free play mode before using real money for wagering. We also included the top online bingo sites available for Monaco players.

Bonuses and Promotions:

The next thing we considered was the bonuses and promotions on offer. The top online casinos on our list offer generous welcome packages and ongoing promos for regular players.

We went beyond sheer numbers and made sure that the bonus terms and conditions were fair, including wagering requirements that you can actually meet, so you can get some genuine benefit from the offers on our list.

Banking Methods and Payout Times:

We also made sure to only include Monaco casinos that offered a wide range of payment methods, so you can choose the one that suits you best. We prefer casino sites that cover the major payment groups: credit cards, wire transfers, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency.

We also looked at the average payout times to make sure you’ll get your winnings in a timely manner.

Mobile Friendliness and Customer Service:

Our final criterion was mobile friendliness and customer service. The best casinos in Monaco work well on mobile devices and offer excellent customer support.

We looked for 24/7 live chat support, plus dedicated email addresses and phone lines for customer service. We also singled out Monaco casinos that are active on social media and actually reply to public posts and comments.

Best Online Casinos in Monaco – FAQs

How To Find the Best Monaco Online Casinos?

The first thing you need to do when checking any platform for gambling online in Monaco is to take a look at the licensing info.

The data is displayed in the footer menu at most casino sites, and you should look for reputable authorities like Curacao eGaming or the Malta Gaming Authority.

Then, you should create an account only at the best online casinos that offer games from top-tier software studios such as Microgaming, NetEnt, Playtech, and so on.

Always check the deposit bonuses you can claim and whether your preferred deposit methods are supported. Check the T&Cs to see which fees apply, what the wagering requirements are, and how much time you have to meet them.

You should also contact the support team to see how responsive and helpful they are. This is just a part of the process we went through when reviewing Monaco casinos. The casino that came out on top is Cresus, the best Monaco online casino overall.

What Online Casino Games Can I Play in Monaco?

You will find all the classic casino games like online slots, blackjack, roulette, and poker at most Monaco online casinos.

Some of the favorite Monaco casino games include slots like Mega Moolah, Gonzo’s Quest, and Starburst; table games like Roulette Royale and Blackjack Bonanza; and video poker games like Aces and Eights, Pai Gow, and Deuces Wild. Don’t miss Dublin Bet if you’re looking for game variety.

Can I Play Online Casino Games on My Mobile Device in Monaco?

Yes, you can. Mobile gambling is becoming increasingly popular in Monaco, and all online casinos featured on our site offer great mobile gaming experiences.

You can either play the games in your mobile browser or download a native casino app from the App Store or Google Play. We recommend going for the first casino option, as it’s usually simpler and more convenient. Visit Cresus for a top-notch mobile casino experience.

Can I Claim Online Casino Bonuses in Monaco?

Yes, you can. Most online casinos offer various bonuses and promotions to their players, and these are usually available to Monaco residents as well.

The most common online casino bonus is the welcome bonus, which you can claim when creating your account and making your first deposit.

Other popular bonuses include reload bonuses, cashback bonuses, and free spins bonuses. Just make sure to check the T&Cs for any bonus you claim to see if it’s available to Monaco residents or players from Monaco.

What Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Can I Use in Monaco?

The most popular deposit methods for online gambling in Monaco are credit cards, debit cards, and e-wallets like PayPal and Skrill.

The minimum deposit amount is usually €10 to €20, while the maximum deposit amount varies from one online casino to another.

As for withdrawals, you can usually use the same methods you used for deposits. The processing time for withdrawals is usually 24 to 48 hours, but it can take longer for some methods.

Which Monaco Online Casino Has the Best Welcome Bonus?

Unique Online Casino offers the best welcome package of all Monaco online casinos. New players from Monaco can grab up to 2,000 EUR + 100 free spins with fair 30x wagering requirements. Cresus also stands out from other online casinos in Monaco by offering up to 300 EUR in welcome money at a favorable 150% match rate.

Comparing the Top 5 Monaco Online Casinos

Cresus: This online casino has been in the gambling industry for almost 15 years now. Cresus operates under the Malta Gambling Authority license and excels as a highly reputable platform. Don’t miss the 500 slot games and the 150% match deposit bonus of up to 300 EUR for new casino players.

Unique: If you’re sifting through the online gambling industry for exclusive bonuses, don’t miss Unique. You can claim the casino’s 2,000 EUR impressive welcome package with 100 free spins included in the mix. The site hosts more than 2,000 slot machines.

Dublin Bet: The best online casino if you’re looking for a variety of casino games. The gambling site hosts 5 industry-leading game providers and offers some of the best slot machines with high RTP and mind-bending jackpots.

CloudBet: The best option for Monaco players using cryptocurrency. Apart from casino gambling, sports betting and horse racing betting are also available. If you join the online casino as a new player, you can claim up to 5 BTC in welcome bonus funds.

Lucky 31: The best online casino in Monaco for live dealers. In business for a decade, Lucky31 offers a finely-tuned selection of over 2,000 casino games from the leading software providers. And don’t miss the 100% first-deposit bonus of up to 100 EUR.

How to Join a Monaco Online Casino

Joining online gambling websites only takes a few minutes for Monaco citizens. You’ll enjoy a top-tier experience like in Casino De Monte Carlo in no time. We’ll use the Cresus as an example.

Step No. 1: Create a Cresus Online Casino Account

Click here to visit the Cresus website and click the button saying Open An Account – the red one in the top right corner.

Enter a valid email and create a strong password (8 characters minimum). Click Continue.

Provide the required data, including your full name, birthday, address, and phone number.

Click the button saying “Open An Account”.

Step No. 2: Verify Your Account

The casino will send you a welcome message with a verification link inside. Check your Spam folder if the message isn’t there within minutes.

Click the link or the button within the message to verify your data.

You will be redirected to the online casino, where you can now log in.

Step No. 3: Fund Your Account & Claim the Deposit Bonuses

In the site’s cashier section, select your payment method and make your first deposit.

Claim the welcome bonus and start gambling online.

So, What Is the Best Monaco Casino?

As this guide draws to a close, we’d like to reiterate that Cresus is the best Monaco online casino overall. This place is on par with Casino De Monte Carlo and many international online casinos.

The site is loaded with industry-leading software studios, high-RTP slot games, and mind-blowing jackpots.

That said, don’t miss our summary of the top five casinos for online gambling in Monaco to find your perfect match.

Don’t forget to always gamble responsibly and never chase your losses. Enjoy online gambling in Monaco, and have a good one!

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.

This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide on the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, visit Gamblers Anonymous for info on gambling addiction.