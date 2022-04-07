Are you searching for the best online casinos Malaysia has to offer? It’s necessary to look below the surface to discover an online casino that can deliver everything you want. We’ve done the hard work for you, putting together a comprehensive list of the top Malaysian online casinos.

We reviewed essential information including bonuses, payment methods and game catalogue, to find out which online casino is the perfect fit for you. Read on to determine which casinos accept Malaysian players and what they have to offer.

Best Online Casino Sites in Malaysia

1. PlayOjo – Best Online Casino in Malaysia Overall

Pros

Over 4,000 online casino games

First deposit bonus 50 free spins

No wagering requirements

13 payment options and no minimum withdrawal

Cashback when you play

Cons

Small welcome bonus

No sports betting offered

Customer support isn’t 24/7

PlayOjo is an online casino that does things differently. Malaysian players have access to a fair and award-winning experience. With bonuses paid in cash, a large range of jackpots and live casino games, it pulls out all the stops to impress.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.2/5

The welcome bonus at PlayOjo might seem underwhelming at first glance. It gives you 50 free spins on Book of Dead when you deposit. It doesn’t compare favourably to most online casinos, which also match your deposit with bonus funds. However, where it does stand out is that there aren’t any wagering requirements for your spins and no caps on your wins.

As well as the welcome bonus, you can find daily tournaments with free spins packages up for grabs. The regular promotions, known as Kickers, are tailored to your style and only last 24 hours, so it’s worth checking back regularly.

Game Catalogue: 4.8/5

Whatever your playing style may be, there’s definitely a game tailored for you at PlayOjo. There’s a search function to look for titles, or alternatively, you can use the advanced search to find games by features or specific software providers. They include Microgaming, NetEnt, NYX, Red Tiger, Play’N GO, Pragmatic Play and Evolution Gaming.

You can also explore the categories, which include slots, roulette, jackpots, game show, live casino, card games, and blackjack. There’s a ‘try for free’ option for most titles, which means you can test them out without risking your money.

Of the more than 4,000 online casino games, a huge chunk of its library are jackpot slots, including progressives, mega, and must drop jackpots and Megaways. If you want to feel like you’re in the casino while playing from home, you can choose from over a hundred live dealer games, including European Roulette Pro and Monopoly Live.

Payment Options: 4.3/5

Having options when it comes to financial transactions with the casino can make your experience much smoother. Unfortunately, PlayOjo doesn’t have a currency choice for Malaysian ringgit, so you’ll need to play using EUR, USD, or GBP, whichever is most convenient for you.

The minimum deposit is €/$10. The methods available include Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, Skrill, ecoPayz, fast bank transfer, MuchBetter, and Direct e-banking.

Most have no minimum withdrawal amount, which means you can access your funds no matter how little you have in your balance. Most deposits are instant, whereas withdrawals take longer, usually two to five business days.

Overall: 4.6/5

Alongside the regular bonuses and promotions, PlayOjo has special deals, including the Ojoplus scheme, which provides you with a percentage of your bets back every time you play a game. It’s another great way to get more at the site and the funds aren’t restricted when they hit your account.

The site is home to an online casino and doesn’t offer extra betting opportunities, such as a sportsbook. One particular area for improvement is the customer support, the team is excellent, but access would be easier for Malaysian players if live chat ran 24/7.

2. Casumo – Best Live Dealer Games of all Malaysia Online Casinos

Pros

More than 3,000 online casino games

Welcome bonus up to $300 and 20 free spins

Top-quality live casino games from NetEnt and Evolution

Instant deposits and withdrawals with no fee

Extensive FAQ page

Cons

Short list of payment options

Live chat is not always available

Not many regular promotions

Casumo has an attractive website with clean lines and bright colours. While that all adds to the enjoyment, it’s the huge catalogue of online casino games that really catch the eye. There are thousands to choose from, ranging from slots and Slingo to table games.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4/5

New players signing up to Casumo can get a casino welcome offer when they deposit for the first time. You’ll need to opt-in to get your bonus spins, which aren’t connected to your deposit. You get 20 spins on the Book of Dead slot. Your wins are paid as bonus funds, which have a 30x wagering requirement.

For the rest of the package, you need to deposit $10 or currency equivalent, making the bonus accessible to all players. In return, you get a 100% match up to $300. It has a 30x wagering requirement, too, but you do have 183 days to meet that, which is longer than most other casino expiry periods.

After the welcome bonus, you might see promotions appear from time to time. You’ll notice a progress bar on your profile. This keeps track of the points awarded for every spin, hand, or bet you make, and as it fills, you get rewards. However, please note that the online casino doesn’t have a long list of tournaments or cashback offers.

Game Catalogue: 4.9/5

With over 3,000 online casino games, Casumo has one of the best catalogues for Malaysian players to explore. It has titles from well-known software providers, such as NetEnt, Quickspin, Big Time Gaming, Yggdrasil, Microgaming, Evolution, Pragmatic Play and Blueprint. The result is a diverse selection with interesting themes and features.

The largest category in the catalogue is online slots, where you’ll find around 2,000 titles. They include the latest and most popular games such as Bonanza Megaways, Starburst Xxxtreme and Legacy of Dead and Reactoonz. Plus, you can explore lesser-known options, like San Quentin and Lava Lava.

The most notable part of the online casino lobby that’s worth a visit is the live casino section. It’s packed with every kind of live dealer game, and they each have HD streams to professional and friendly croupiers.

For card fans, there are poker, blackjack, and dragon tiger games. Plus, there are game show options, including Adventures Beyond Wonderland and Buffalo Blitz Live Slots, that give you something a bit different.

Payment Options: 3.9/5

Your choice of payment methods at Casumo isn’t as wide as PlayOjo. There are options like bank transfers, cards, and e-wallets, which are available for deposit and withdrawal. Deposits are instant, apart from bank transfers, and withdrawals from certain methods are instant after approval.

While you might not have the largest selection to choose from, the terms and conditions for transactions are simple. The minimum amount is $10 for deposits and withdrawals. There aren’t any fees from the online casino for either. It’s worth noting that the site doesn’t list MYR as an option.

Overall: 4.4/5

Casumo focuses on casino games, so if you’re looking for sports betting opportunities, this online gambling site isn’t for you. The main form of customer support is via email. There’s also a live chat option, but the team doesn’t respond 24/7. However, the FAQ page is one of the best out there; it’s comprehensive and well-organised, making it easy to find answers to queries.

3. Bitstarz – Best Crypto Online Casino Site in Malaysia

Pros

Around 2,800 online casino games

100% deposit bonus and 180 free spins

Exclusive BTC games

13 deposit and withdrawal methods, including cryptos

Cons

Deposit fees for credit cards

40x wagering requirement

Sports betting not available

Bitstarz gets its name from its cryptocurrency-friendly approach. However, it caters to fiat players too. Players will love the attractive welcome bonus, regular tournaments, and multitude of game categories, including provably fair titles.

Bonuses & Rewards: 3.8/5

Unlike PlayOjo and Casumo, Bitstarz offers a larger welcome bonus, which is spread out over four deposits. For the first deposit, you get a 100% match up to $100 or 1 BTC and 180 free spins.

For the second deposit, it’s 50% up to $100 or 1 BTC, and the third gives you a 50% match up to $200 or 2 BTC. The final deposit rewards you with another 100% match up to $100, so you’ll have plenty of extra funds to play your favourite games.

High rollers can choose the VIP bonus instead, which is a 125% match up to $2,500 and 100 free spins. Whichever one you pick, keep in mind that a 40x wagering requirement applies, so it could be challenging to clear. New bonuses are released after you clear the welcome bonus, including reload offers, free spins, and regular tournaments with cash prizes.

Game Catalogue: 4.5/5

Although Bitstarz doesn’t have as many online games in its catalogue as Casumo, the range is still impressive. This is because the online casino has put extra effort into categorising the titles, making it easy to find jackpots, Megaways, and Bitcoin games. The Bitcoin section allows you to play with cryptocurrency and has exclusive titles that you won’t see elsewhere.

A unique feature of the online gambling site is that you can see hot and cold games with a live RTP to give you an idea of how the game has been paying out in the last 24 hours. There’s also a thrilling live casino catalogue with just under 120 games, which will keep you busy trying out roulette, classic blackjack, poker, and baccarat.

Payment options: 4.3/5

Unfortunately, you can’t deposit using Malaysian Ringgit at Bitstarz. However, there are good alternatives, including cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tron, Ripple, and Bitcoin Cash.

Deposits are processed instantly and start from $5; just note that there’s a 2.5% fee if you use a credit card. Withdrawals are smooth, too, with most options processing instantly. The minimum transaction is $20 but can go up to $50 for crypto.

Overall: 4.2/5

Bitstarz is one of the best bitcoin casinos around that sticks to games and doesn’t offer sports bets. In terms of support, the online gambling site delivers organised pages for complaints, FAQ, crypto guides, and clear policies. The team is on hand via live chat and email at any time to answer queries, so you won’t be left waiting for a response.

4. PlayAmo – Biggest Games Library of all Online Casinos Malaysia

Pros

5,100+ casino games available

Welcome bonus up to $300 and 150 free spins

Weekly promotions and prizes

More than 20 deposit and withdrawal options

Cons

50x wagering requirement

No sportsbook

Bonuses exclude cryptocurrency

PlayAmo ticks so many boxes, it had to make it on to our top ten of online casino sites the Malaysian players can access. Its large game catalogue and regular promotions are both incredibly appealing.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4/5

Your first two deposits at PlayAmo will trigger the welcome bonus. For the first one, you’ll receive a 100% match up to $100 and 100 free spins for Elvis Frog in Vegas using the code FIRSTDEP.

The second rewards you with 50 free spins for Lady Moon, so you can try a different game. Plus, you get a 50% match up to $200. The 50x wagering requirement is higher than other online casinos on this list, which could make the bonus challenging to clear.

It’s the regular promotions that really steal the show, though. You can get a reload bonus every Friday, free spins on Monday and Sundays give you the chance to get something extra by spinning the wheel of fortune for cash prizes, gadgets or free spins.

Game Catalogue: 4.2/5

The numbers say it all when it comes to game choice at PlayAmo. There are around 5,100 casino games from 40 software providers, which means variety and entertainment are guaranteed. The live casino has an extensive selection of game shows, poker, blackjack, roulette, and baccarat titles from Evolution and Pragmatic Live, the biggest names in the industry.

You don’t have to waste time browsing thousands of games to find what you want. You can search the rest of the catalogue, sort the titles by providers, or browse in categories such as bonus buy, scratch, instant, and new games.

Payment Options: 4/5

More than 20 different payment methods can be used for deposits and withdrawals. Choose from Neosurf, ecoPayz, rapid transfer, AstroPay, Venus Point and many others. Transactions are free and start from $10. Although you can’t play in MYR, there are other currency options, including using cryptocurrencies, including DOGE, BTC, LTC, USDT, and ETH.

Misc: 4.1/5

Live chat at the online gambling site is available 24/7 and the staff are both polite and professional. Unfortunately, Playamo doesn’t offer a sportsbook, which is a shame. The main downside to this online casino is the terms and conditions; not only are the wagering requirements fairly high, but cryptocurrency users are excluded from claiming bonuses.

5. Royal Panda – Best MY Online Gambling Site for New Games

Pros

1,200 games

Welcome bonus up to $1,000

Regularly updated new games section

Casino and sportsbook

Cons

35x wagering requirement

Bonus expires quickly

Limited range of payment options

Making it into our top five, Royal Panda is a casino and sports betting site with exciting live betting opportunities for Malaysians. It has bonuses to cover each section of the site, plus cashback, and loyalty rewards.

Bonuses & Rewards: 3.8/5

Royal Panda separates its promotions page into sports betting, casino and live casino bonuses. There are regular rewards, tournaments as well as a loyalty program. We particularly like the opportunity to get a 5% top-up every time you deposit, as it’s a little boost with only a 3x wagering requirement.

The welcome bonus has a few more strings attached. Players get a 100% deposit match up to $1,000. It has a 35x wagering requirement for standard casino games. That’s challenging on its own, but to clear it before the seven-day expiry is a pressure that can take the fun out of playing.

Game Catalogue: 4.6/5

Royal Panda is one of the best destinations to play online casino games because it has an incredibly extensive games library of over 1,200 online games.

It’s one of the best online casinos Malaysia players can try for that exciting online gambling experience. The HD live streams, design and game choices all make you feel like you’re hitting the casino in person. Popular titles include Golden Buffalo Double Up, Wolf Gold, and Fire Joker.

On top of that, Royal Panda’s sports section features both mainstream and niche sports, making it one of the top sports betting sites here and overseas.

Payment Options: 3.8/5

The methods available for deposit and withdrawal are a bit more limited than other online casinos on the list. They include credit cards, e-wallets and bank transfers. Transactions don’t have any fees and start from $10. It would be great to see a broader range of e-wallets and cryptocurrencies available here, especially as MYR is not accepted.

Overall: 4/5

Royal Panda has an attractive online gambling site that can fulfil all your betting needs. However, we found that the overall navigation isn’t as smooth as PlayOjo. Despite this, the app works really well and gives you access to the majority of the games.

Runners-up for the Best Malaysian Gambling Sites

How We Chose the Best Malaysia Online Casino Sites

Bonuses

It’s not easy to earn a spot as one of the most trusted online casinos in Malaysia. We thoroughly evaluate the player experience by considering how the casino adds value. We start with the welcome bonus and first impressions on the design of the site.

After that, we explore the regular promotions and game catalogue, as these really get to the heart of what type of user experience can be expected. We don’t neglect the details, which is why we review terms and conditions to see if they are fair or will make things challenging for the player.

Games Offered

We want Malaysian players to have the luxury of choice when it comes to playing mobile casino games as well as their desktop versions. That’s why online games variety and quantity are some of the factors we considered when ranking our recommended online casinos.

Casino sites that offer exclusive Malaysia online casino games are also given extra credit. We’ve also looked into the software providers who supply the games to these online casinos.

Banking Flexibility

The ability to deposit and withdraw funds freely and conveniently is something only the right online casino sites can provide. We looked into the available payment options, processing time, and fees to make sure you will find the best option for you in terms of banking flexibility.

Overall Casino Experience

Customer support, easy navigation, and mobile compatibility also affect our choices, as convenience in these areas can make or break a smooth casino game experience.

Everything You Need to Know About Malaysian Online Casinos

Can I Bet on Sports and Play Casino Games at the Same Casino Site?

Yes, several online casinos are also linked with a sportsbook. For example, from our list of the best online casinos in Malaysia, you could choose 22Bet or Cobra Casino. They both have excellent casinos and accept sports bets. 888Casino has a separate site, 888Sport, where you can back your favourite team, too.

What Games Do Online Casinos in Malaysia Have?

Online casinos in Malaysia have a wide range of games. The most popular are slots games, and they come with different graphics, themes and features. Another top choice for online casino play is live dealer games.

They make you feel like you’re in the casino by connecting you to the croupier via live stream. Other popular choices that you can find at the online casinos on our list include bingo, table games, like roulette and Slingo, which is a mix of slots and bingo.

Can I Bet Using Malaysian Ringgit?

Yes, although please note that not many of the best online casinos on our list accept this currency. 22Bet is the only one. At the other sites, you’ll need to use cryptocurrency or one of the other accepted options, such as USD or EUR.

Can I Play At a Malaysia Online Casino From My Mobile?

Yes. All of the casinos on this list have mobile versions of the site where most of the same games are available. Mobile casinos like Royal Panda have a dedicated app, which you can download to play mobile casino slot games, live dealers, or even bet on sports from anywhere.

Which Loyalty Schemes Are Available at Online Casinos in Malaysia?

Several of the casinos on our list offer loyalty schemes, such as Cobra Casino, Royal Panda, and PlayOjo. They work in different ways, but the format is often the same. You might collect points as you play to move you up through the tiers of the scheme. The amount you play affects the perks and prizes you get in the scheme, which could be free spins, cashback or bonuses.

How To Get Started at the Best Online Casinos in Malaysia

If you’re ready to play at the best online casino in Malaysia, you can follow these steps to create an account.

1. Register

Choose your site and click on the link. The sign-up page will launch, and you’ll see several fields where you need to provide your personal data. The information required includes details, such as your name, email address, date of birth, and phone number.

2. Verify Your Account

Once you’ve submitted this information, the casino will send you an email to confirm the address and finalise your account details. Check your inbox for this email, and click the link inside to launch your new account.

3. Deposit and Play

At this stage, your account is active, and you’re almost ready to play. Now is the time to claim your welcome bonus. You might need to opt-in, email customer support, or enter a bonus code. Deposit the amount you would like, keeping in mind how much you need to trigger the bonus. The funds, plus your reward, will arrive in your balance, and you can explore the games.

The Best Online Casino Malaysia Players Can Use

The best online casinos in Malaysia have it all, including generous welcome bonuses, live dealer games, loyalty schemes, and more.

Our number one pick, PlayOjo, has all of those and some of the fairest terms and conditions around. If not PlayOjo, we’re confident you’ll find a casino from our list which will suit your needs. Just remember to gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: We don’t need to emphasise that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying “the house always wins” is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the National Problem Gaming Helpline to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.